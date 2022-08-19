Read full article on original website
The ABCs of Iowa [GALLERY]
I know Iowa may not be the most popular state to visit, but we still have plenty to offer! Using countless article, websites, lists, and maps, we put together a list of some of Iowa's best and biggest events, venues, and attractions using every letter of the alphabet (which wasn't easy)! Unfortunately, we couldn't include EVERY awesome place in the state (there aren't enough letters!), but here are our Iowa ABCs:
Iowa State Fair broke two records on Saturday
DES MOINES, Iowa — Saturdays are for the record breakers, especially at the Iowa State Fair. On Saturday the Iowa State Fair broke it’s highest one-day attendance record with 128,298 attendees. The previous record was 127,277 on Saturday, August 17, 1991. The total attendance for the 2022 fair so far is 1,016,917. The fair also […]
Fire Breaks Out on Final Day of Iowa State Fair
The Iowa State Fair has finally come to a close. Not without an added level of excitement, though. Not only were there fried Oreos, pork chops on a stick, loads of concerts, tons of rides and carnival games, and different exhibits as always, but kids were hurt by the over-waxed slide, a streaker was arrested, a couple got engaged adjacent to the butter cow, and lastly -- on the final day of the 11-day extravaganza -- a fire broke out at one of the gazillion food vendors.
KCCI Archive: This Iowa couple had their wedding at the state fair in 1989
DES MOINES, Iowa — An Iowa couple that met at the state fair decided to have their special day in Des Moines. "We met here, and figured there couldn't have been a better place," the groom said. Watch as this couple ties the knot at the Iowa State Fair.
Did You Catch the Full Moon at the Iowa State Fair?
The Iowa State Fair can truly be a wild experience! You've got deep fried food on a stick, thrilling rides, big name concerts, and apparently this year...something just a bit out of the ordinary. Someone captured the ultimate strange and straight up confusing sight at the fairgrounds one evening. There...
Iowa couple gets engaged in front of butter cow at Iowa State Fair
DES MOINES, Iowa — The butter cow sculpture has been a time-honored tradition of the Iowa State Fair since 1911. It's been shown to generations of Iowans, on proud display inside of the Agriculture Building at the fairgrounds. But on Aug. 20, the butter cow added a unique new chapter to its story, as two lucky Iowa lovebirds began their engagement right inside of its cooler.
Food Bank of Iowa cleaning up after freezer floods overnight
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Food Bank of Iowa is cleaning up after its freezer flooded overnight. The CEO says a cracked sprinkler head released water. Des Moines firefighters did not find a fire in the freezer. The good news is all the frozen food was kept safe. The...
Iowa State Fair breaks one-day attendance record
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa State Fair has a new one-day attendance record. On Sat., Aug. 20, a total of 128,298 people attended the Iowa State Fair. The previous record was set on Sat., Aug. 17, 1991, when 127,277 people attended the fair. So far, 1,016,917 people have...
Baton twirler from Indianola wins Bill Riley Talent Search Competition
DES MOINES, Iowa — After dozens of performances, the winner of the 62nd annual Bill Riley Talent Search Competition was finally crowned Sunday at the Iowa State Fair. 20-year-old Grace Wood, a baton twirler from Indianola, placed first in the senior division during the championship round. A tie for...
Iowa State Fair Crowd Braves Downpour Just to See Music Icon
Thousands of Iowans flocked to Des Moines on Monday, August 15th for a once in lifetime performance from inarguably one of the biggest artists of the 20th century. Droves of people in ponchos filled the Iowa State Fair Grandstand for the fifth concert event of the fair. One of the most highly anticipated acts of the 10 day Iowa summer tradition was seven time Grammy Award winners.
Best Thrifting Cities in Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota
Things have come a long way from the days of 'hand me down' and 'second-hand' clothes and the negative stigma that sometimes came with them. Now, buying gently used fashion is all the rage. And some places are embracing it more than others. In honor of this week's National Thrift...
Hail storm rolls into central Iowa Friday afternoon
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Click here for a full list of active weather alerts. Strong storms brought large hail and flash flooding into the metro Friday afternoon. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch was in effect for much of southern and central Iowa until 8 p.m. Friday. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was in effect for Jasper County until 3:45 p.m.
What is the Smallest Town in Iowa?
You know the saying, "if you're driving through this town and blink, you'll miss it." Iowa has a few towns like that but which one do you think is really the smallest? I don't mean smallest as in size either. I mean which town in Iowa has the smallest population?
Police Investigating Damage At Des Moines Sculpture Park
(Des Moines, IA) -- Des Moines Police are investigating vandalism to the Pappajohn Education Center and a nearby art installation downtown. Police say vandals this month broke windows at the Pappajohn Education Center at 12th and Grand and also damaged glass panels on the art installation. Damage to the building...
The Iowa State fair announced this year’s best new food
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa State Fair has tallied the votes online for the ‘Peoples Choice’ best new Fair Food. ‘The Finisher’ was selected, a giant baked potato stuffed with meat and cheese. The presentation was made by the Iowa State Fair Board to The Rib Shack, the creator of this new food delight. […]
Man walks into Broadlawns Sunday after being shot
DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are investigating after a man walked into a Des Moines hospital Sunday afternoon with a gunshot wound. The man arrived at Broadlawns Medical Center around 4:00 p.m., said public information officer Sgt. Paul Parizek of the Des Moines Police Department. The man was shot in the leg and told police […]
Storm damage reported in Des Moines metro following hail storm
DES MOINES, Iowa — Large hail busted up property throughout the Des Moines metro Friday as storms rolled through the area. Hail reportedly damaged the roof at Valley High School in West Des Moines, flooding the school's gymnasium. Hail as large as 2 to 3 inches in diameter was reported.
Temporary indoor mask requirement begins at an Iowa college
GRINNELL, Iowa — A temporary indoor mask requirement took effect at Grinnell College Friday, as students arrive for the fall term. The two-week requirement applies to all students, faculty, staff and visitors, who will need to wear a high-quality mask. The college is providing a packet of 10 KN95/N95...
Street of Campustown filled with students for “801 day”
Ryan Wendl, age 19, is one of many people who traveled from other cities to Ames to celebrate the Saturday before school starts at Iowa State known as “801 day.”. Wendl is from Carroll, Iowa, and he does not go to Iowa State. He and his friends came to Ames equipped with cooler backpacks to carry their beverages. On “801 day,” students typically drink alcohol and party starting at 8:01 a.m. and lasting until 2 a.m. the Sunday before classes.
Storm causes car-stopping flooding on portion of Hickman Road
DES MOINES, Iowa — Friday's storm in Des Moines brought about hail and heavy rain, the latter causing some flooding on a portion of Hickman Road. Where 24th Street meets Hickman Road is where a deep pond of water emerged on Friday afternoon. Some people knew better than going through it, like Andrew Williams who was on his way home in his work truck.
