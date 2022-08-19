ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Dayton, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Dayton on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BlZkV_0hNgBjwn00

1 / 17Tripadvisor

#17. Donatos Pizza

– Rating: 3.0 / 5 (13 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
– Price: not available
– Address: 1913 S Alex Rd, Dayton, OH 45449-4002
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wYLCL_0hNgBjwn00

2 / 17Tripadvisor

#16. Corleone’s Pizza

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (13 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Pizza
– Price: $
– Address: 966 Patterson Rd, Dayton, OH 45419-4336
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pJNk6_0hNgBjwn00

3 / 17Tripadvisor

#15. Palarmo’s

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (23 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (2.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Italian
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 2667 S Dixie Dr, Dayton, OH 45409-1504
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jEGLx_0hNgBjwn00

4 / 17Tripadvisor

#14. Fazoli’s

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (18 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 6110 Wilmington Pike, Dayton, OH 45459
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AIHZM_0hNgBjwn00

5 / 17Tripadvisor

#13. UNO Pizzeria & Grill

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (65 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Pizza
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 126 N Main St, Dayton, OH 45402-1766
Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LVR06_0hNgBjwn00

6 / 17Tripadvisor

#12. LaRosa’s Pizza Centerville

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (24 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
– Price: $
– Address: 291 E. Alex-Bell Rd., Dayton, OH 45459
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CPQ6R_0hNgBjwn00

7 / 17Tripadvisor

#11. Franco’s Ristorante Italian

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (88 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Italian
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 824 E 5th St, Dayton, OH 45402-2218
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v2Q8i_0hNgBjwn00

8 / 17Tripadvisor

#10. Dayton’s Original Pizza Factory

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (19 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
– Price: not available
– Address: 1101 Wayne Ave, Dayton, OH 45410-1405
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fdm3Q_0hNgBjwn00

9 / 17Tripadvisor

#9. Olive Garden Italian Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (79 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Italian
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 2789 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Dayton, OH 45459
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TcguR_0hNgBjwn00

10 / 17Tripadvisor

#8. Piada Italian Street Food

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (55 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Italian, Asian
– Price: $
– Address: 1047 Miamisburg Centerville Rd, Dayton, OH 45459-6711
Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EF7pU_0hNgBjwn00

11 / 17Tripadvisor

#7. Deroma Italian Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (41 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 6254 Chambersburg Rd, Dayton, OH 45424-3859
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1omLvi_0hNgBjwn00

12 / 17Tripadvisor

#6. Flying Pizza

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (35 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
– Price: $
– Address: 223 N Main St, Dayton, OH 45402-1206
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15A7wo_0hNgBjwn00

13 / 17Tripadvisor

#5. Figlio Wood Fired Pizza

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (110 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 424 E Stroop Rd, Dayton, OH 45429-2845
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uI1EV_0hNgBjwn00

14 / 17Tripadvisor

#4. Spaghetti Warehouse

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (309 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Italian
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 36 W 5th St, Dayton, OH 45402-2310
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10bDud_0hNgBjwn00

15 / 17Tripadvisor

#3. Roost Modern Italian

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (198 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Italian
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 524 E 5th St, Dayton, OH 45402-2914
Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IYZgS_0hNgBjwn00

16 / 17Tripadvisor

#2. Troni’s Italian Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (168 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1314 E Dorothy Ln., Dayton, OH 45419
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HE1Tk_0hNgBjwn00

17 / 17Tripadvisor

#1. Dewey’s Pizza

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (291 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 131 Jasper St, Dayton, OH 45409-2840
