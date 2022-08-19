Read full article on original website
Wayne Murdock
4d ago
May God rest his soul and fill his family, friends, colleagues and Church with peace through precious memories of happier times! Prayers and positive thoughts for all concerned .
wpde.com
Semi-truck catches fire following crash on Highway 211 in Robeson County, trooper says
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A semi-truck caught fire Tuesday evening after a car crashed into it on Highway 211 just south of Lumberton, according to Trooper W. C. Townsend with the North Carolina Highway Patrol. Townsend said the driver of the truck managed to escape after it started...
cbs17
Cary man killed in motorcycle crash on US 1 near Apex
APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — A two vehicle crash on Sunday afternoon killed a 69-year-old Cary man on a motorcycle, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said Monday. Ricky Hagan was driving a three-wheel motorcycle when a Chevrolet pickup truck, also driving northbound on U.S. 1, failed to reduce speed and collided with Hagan, according to Sergeant Jason Locklear with the NCSHP.
South Carolina elementary principal found dead in car; suspect in same car arrested
A South Carolina elementary school principal was found shot to death inside a car and the suspected shooter, who was in the car too, is in custody, authorities said. Wendy Cook, 54, was shot early Sunday, Dillon County Sheriff Douglass Pernell said. Coroner Donnie Grimsley ruled her death a homicide on Monday, WBTW-TV reported.
Woman stopped at fake North Carolina traffic stop helps bust man impersonating police officer
A woman who thought she was pulled over by a police officer helped bust a man driving around with law enforcement gear on Tuesday in Fayetteville.
jocoreport.com
Alleged gas thief returns to station 3rd time, has ‘medical event’ when confronted by Randolph County deputy
ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is accused of stealing a thousand gallons of gas from a gas station. According to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to the Handy Hugo gas station on US 64 in Asheboro about a theft in progress on July 9. When deputies got to the gas station, they […]
WRAL
State Highway Patrol identifies man killed in Johnston County crash between train and car
Benson, N.C. — A Benson man died in a Friday crash involving a train and car in Johnston County. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol identified the man as Christopher Ray Valdez. He was 27. The crash happened on Raleigh Road between U.S. Highway 301 and Woodall Road in...
WRAL
Fayetteville woman stabbed to death remembered for her love of riding horses
Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department found her body in a home on Shiloh Court on Monday night. Her husband, the main suspect in her death, died in a nearby crash 30 minutes after her stabbing, according to authorities.
cbs17
1 taken to hospital after shootout near Wake Forest; injured driver stops at grocery store parking lot
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — An injured driver ended up at a grocery store parking lot near Wake Forest after a shootout in Wake County Sunday night, officials said. The shootout took place between two people just after 8:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Shuford Road, which is off Jones Dairy Road near Chaulk Road, according to Eric Curry, spokesman for the Wake County Sheriff’s Office.
20-year-old woman missing in Chatham County
Goldston, N.C. — The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for 20-year-old Janie Paige Coltrane. Coltrane is described as white with long, black hair and hazel eyes. She stands 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds and was last seen wearing a light blue jacket, blue jeans and black shoes with white shoelaces.
wpde.com
Deputies arrest 22-year-old man after Scotland County search warrant
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — The Scotland County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Division conducted a search warrant on Qual Ridge Drive Wednesday. NEW: Arrest made, drugs seized in Darlington County bust: Sheriff's office. Isaiah Campion, 22, of Laurinburg, is charged with trafficking marijuana, possession with intent to sell/manufacture/distribute marijuana, felony...
cbs17
Northbound US 1 near Apex reopens after crash with injuries
APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — A wreck with injuries caused traffic problems as U.S. 1 northbound was closed for more than an hour near Apex and Holly Springs Sunday afternoon. The crash was reported around 4:25 p.m. along U.S. 1 near the Friendship Road overpass, which is near mile marker 91 between the N.C. 540 interchange and the exit for New Hill Holleman Road.
vopnc.org
Pinehurst Police Arrests 3 at Checkpoint
On August 14 Pinehurst Police Officers arrested three individuals while conducting a traffic checkpoint on NC Highway 5. When asked for identification, the driver told officers he did not have his license. Officers instructed the vehicle to pull over and the vehicle attempted to flee. After a brief pursuit, the driver and two occupants were arrested without incident.
Porta potty tanker flips on North Carolina interstate exit ramp
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A single-vehicle crash early Monday morning closed the exit 14 ramp of westbound Interstate 440 that merges to northbound I-87 for more than three hours. Raleigh police said the crash took place about 4:40 a.m. The ramp was initially expected to reopen at 6:30 a.m., but as of 8 a.m., it […]
WMBF
Dillon County elementary school principal shot, killed over weekend, sheriff confirms
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Dillon County elementary school principal was the victim of a shooting over the weekend, according to the Dillon County sheriff. Sheriff Douglas Pernell said deputies were called Saturday night to the 1800 block of Southwind Road in Dillon, where they found a woman dead inside a car.
4 North Carolina homes hit by lightning during ‘torrential downpour’ on Sunday
The lightning hit and ruptured a gas line from an above-ground propane tank, triggering a fire at one of the homes near Aberdeen.
