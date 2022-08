The Green Bay Packers have dominated the NFL's "Black and Blue Division," with three straight titles and eight in 11 years. But could that be changing? Aaron Rodgers turns 39 this season, and he lost his best weapon after Davante Adams was traded to the Raiders. Sure, the rest of the division has coaches in the first or second year, but there's plenty of reason to be excited about what the Vikings, Bears, and Lions are doing. Maybe they're a year away, but there's a lot to discuss in the NFC North.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO