Hancock County Fair August 31-September 5, 2022 at Fairgrounds in FindlayMike WhiteFindlay, OH
Senior Community Service Employment Program Helps Adults 55 and Over Get Needed Job TrainingMike WhiteFindlay, OH
Bluegrass, Gospel Singers Darin and Brooke Aldridge to Sing at Marathon Center for the Performing Arts August 18Mike WhiteFindlay, OH
Laurie Berkner to Perform at Marathon Center for the Performing Arts August 27Mike WhiteFindlay, OH
crawfordcountynow.com
Bucyrus passes, runs past Mississinawa Valley
BUCYRUS — With the loss of key players to graduation last year, Bucyrus coach Tim Plumley had some questions marks coming into this season. Plumley had some of those questions answered Friday night. Malachi Bayless passed for 333 yards and five touchdowns and ran for another to lead the...
Tiffin, August 22 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Tiffin. The Port Clinton soccer team will have a game with Columbian High School on August 22, 2022, 14:00:00. The Port Clinton soccer team will have a game with Columbian High School on August 22, 2022, 16:00:00.
crawfordcountynow.com
Maryann Elizabeth Davis
Maryann Elizabeth Davis, 92, of Galion passed away on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at Crystal Care Centers of Mansfield. Maryann was born in Mansfield, Ohio on April 7, 1930 to the late Emil and Elizabeth (Schuff) Sowash. She met her future husband, Harry E. Davis at the Ohio State School for the Blind where they both attended. They married on April 17, 1954 and spent a wonderful 36 years together before his passing on February 9, 1990.
visitfindlay.com
Maybe it’s Simply Better in Findlay, Ohio
Our eldest, Jimmy, recently attended the first official show choir camp for kids through Findlay City Schools choral department. As a former FFE member and Findlay High School graduate, I could not have been prouder of him. The smiles he kept throwing our way while on stage made it all worthwhile! It also reminded me of why we chose the Findlay area as the place to raise our children. After all, my husband and I could choose to work from anywhere with our jobs, and there are loads of places we love to visit over and over again! But there’s just something about Findlay, Ohio when it comes to raising families.
crawfordcountynow.com
Marion man joins Ohio’s “Saved by the Belt” Club
BUCYRUS—Marion resident Gregory A. Hill joined Ohio’s “Saved by the Belt” Club today after his safety belt saved him from sustaining life-threatening injuries. The crash occurred on state Route 294 in Crawford County on April 13. Ohio State Highway Patrol Lieutenant Ty W. Skaggs, Bucyrus Post...
Mega Millions lottery winner in Ohio: See where a $1 million winning ticket was just sold
FINDLAY, Ohio — Check your Mega Millions lottery tickets!. Although nobody hit the $116 million jackpot in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions lottery drawing for Aug. 23, there was a $1 million winner in Ohio. Lottery officials say the winning auto-pick ticket worth $1 million was sold at Pak-A-Sak...
crawfordcountynow.com
John E. Fletcher
John Edward Fletcher, 58, of Nevada, passed peacefully at home following a recent battle with Leukemia. He was born February 13, 1964 in Lancaster, Ohio to the late Charles E. and Vivian G. (Smith) Fletcher On March 6, 1999, he married Dawn K. Myers and she survives. John worked various jobs and had lastly enjoyed working at Carle’s.
4 Places To Get Great Pizza in Ohio
Then you should visit these places in Ohio. This long-running restaurant in Northeast Ohio serves fantastic pizza. Customer favorites include the seafood pizza (lobster cream sauce, provolone, shrimp, crab meat, and spinach) and baked potato pizza (garlic butter sauce, provolone, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, fresh baked potato, red onion, and bacon). And if you're vegan, Angelo's has one of the best vegan pies in the area; their vegan pizza has marinara sauce, oregano, onions, green peppers, red peppers, mild peppers, and balsamic glaze.
crawfordcountynow.com
Galion Schools hosting Mobile Food Pantry event August 31
GALION—The Galion City Schools, in partnership with the Second Harvest Food Bank of North Central Ohio, will hold the Crawford County Mobile Drive-Thru Pantry event on the district’s campus on Wednesday, August 31. Second Harvest will be distributing FREE assorted boxes of shelf-stable food, fresh produce, frozen meat,...
This Ohio Farm has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in the Country
It's finally sunflower season here in Ohio. Every year, between late August and September, sunflower fields light up in bright yellow hues as buds begin to bloom and there's no better way to take in all the beauty than visiting a sunflower farm.
wktn.com
Marysville OSP Post Announces OVI Checkpoint This Week
Marysville – The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced today local law enforcement will operate a sobriety checkpoint to deter and intercept impaired drivers this week. The county where the checkpoint will take place will be announced the day prior to the checkpoint, and the location will be announced the morning of the checkpoint.
Two killed in crash in Ashland late Sunday night
ASHLAND, Ohio — Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a fatal crash in Ashland County that claimed the lives of two men. Troopers say the crash happened on US 42 at the intersection of Baney Road. Troopers were called to the scene around 10:45 Sunday night. Troopers say...
crawfordcountynow.com
Expect delays on State Route 598 in Galion
GALION—Traffic within the State Route 598 project area is currently reduced to one lane. It is being maintained by flaggers. Drivers should expect delays or avoid driving through the area. Local traffic may use Brandt Road to North Market Street as a detour route. The construction zone will resume...
crawfordcountynow.com
Galion City Schools awarded 21st Century Community Learning Center grants
GALION—Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center, in conjunction with Galion City Schools, has been awarded a continuation of both 21st Century Community Learning Center grants for Galion’s elementary schools (the Primary and Intermediate buildings, collectively) and Galion Middle School, as well as a grant for Galion High School in the amount of $200,000 per year, for a total of $600,000. This is the third year of 5 possible years for the grant to be awarded to the elementary and middle schools, while the high school grant is newly awarded.
crawfordcountynow.com
Search is on for missing Galion man
UPDATE Sorry we received some false info he has not been located yet. GALION—The Galion Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a Galion man who has been missing since early Sunday morning. The Galion Police Department said 79-year-old Herbert Bucher was last seen near Wilmington in...
crawfordcountynow.com
Wynford schools implementing Handle with Care for the upcoming school year
BUCYRUS—On Monday evening, the Wynford board of education held their monthly meeting. The board accepted longtime teacher Barb Huber’s retirement effective at the end of this school year. “She’s had a good career here with Wynford Local Schools over the years, and we certainly congratulate her and wish her the best,” Wynford’s new superintendent, Forrest Trisler, said.
toledocitypaper.com
Arnie’s returns to Toledo after 8 years
When Arnie’s closed in 2014, Toledo lost an establishment that epitomized the atmosphere of a classic neighborhood bar. But as the original location’s final owner, Singh Grewal knew Arnie’s closing was only a hiatus. “I would have always felt incomplete if I didn’t open Arnie’s back up,”...
Track damage forces band showcase cancellation
LIMA — The Allen County Fair got off to a wet and windy start this past weekend, forcing the cancellation of Sunday’s grandstand event. Severe storms rocked the fairgrounds Saturday with winds reaching as high as 81 mph, with rain and hail pouring down on fairgoers. According to fair manager Troy Elwer, while the weather did not prevent Saturday’s concert with Chris Young and BRELAND from taking place, it did take a toll on the grounds.
crawfordcountynow.com
Clair E. “Bear” Huffman
Clair E. “Bear” Huffman age 64 of Mt. Blanchard, died Aug. 18, 2022. He was born Feb. 9, 1958 in Findlay to the late Dale and Rozetta May (Price) Huffman. He married Sally Jo Walton on Aug. 18, 1979, she preceded him in death on Dec. 22, 1993. He is also preceded in death by a son Andrew C. Huffman, he passed Dec. 5, 2008. Surviving is a daughter April (Tom Washburn) Huffman, Forest, grandchildren Wyatt Huffman, Hawk Washburn, Colt Washburn and Zoey Washburn, a sister Sandra (Terry) Trivan, IN and a brother John Huffman, AZ.
crawfordcountynow.com
Colonel Crawford board of education holds monthly meeting
NORTH ROBINSON—On Monday evening, the Colonel Crawford board of education held their monthly meeting. At the meeting, Superintendent Todd Martin informed the board that the water tower would be down for three or four weeks to allow for it to be emptied, power washed, and repainted, so it doesn’t rust. Water cannot be in the tower while it is being repainted due to condensation not allowing the paint to cure.
