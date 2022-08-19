ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall County, AL

Marshall County Area Lyons Club revved up for River Run Car Show

By Kelley Smith
 5 days ago

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A charity car show is taking place next weekend in Boaz. The Marshall County Area Lyons Club is holding its 12th River Run Car Show. The car show will benefit the organization.

Car show organizer, Larry Bagley, says the Marshall County Area Lyons Club aims to help the community in many ways including vision care, diabetes awareness, and fighting hunger.

Need home décor inspiration? Tour of Homes happening this weekend

The car show takes place from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the VFW Fairgrounds in Boaz on Saturday, August 27.
Bagley says normally 300 cars register to sign up for the show. In 2019 they had 324 which was the largest car show yet.

“COVID came along and we didn’t have the show in 2020, but we did again in 2021 and had almost 300 cars so we’re hoping to have somewhere around that number,” Bagley said.

He says people can still register to be in the car show. People can register online at Riverruncarshow.net . It costs $20 to register, but drivers in car clubs are eligible for a discount. Anyone with questions can contact the Marshall County Area Lyons Club at (256) 677-9763.

Girls Inc. preparing for Fuel Her Fire Sneaker Gala to celebrate 50th anniversary

Tickets for the event are $5 per carload at the gate. The car show will feature family-friendly entertainment (including a Barney Fife impersonator), vendors and food including homemade ice cream.

