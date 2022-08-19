ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Tennessee announces Scott Tungay as rugby head coach

By Dan Harralson
 5 days ago
Tennessee announced its new head coach Friday.

Scott Tungay will serve as the Vols’ head coach in 2022.

Tennessee press release:

The University of Tennessee Men’s Rugby Club and the Volunteer Rugby Foundation are pleased to announce the appointment of Scott Tungay as the Head Coach of the Men’s Rugby Team. Tungay joins the Volunteers after serving 6 years (2016-2021) as a coach with the University of Kentucky, where he was instrumental in leading the Wildcats to back-to-back Southeastern Conference Championships (2017 and 2018).

Scott is native of Pietermaritzburg, South Africa, where he played in the Midlands Rugby Academy system and served time as a high school coach with Maritzburg College while completing his World Rugby Level 2 Coaching Certification.

As the Tennessee Head Coach, Tungay will be responsible for the recruitment and development of student athletes and providing leadership and direction during training and matches. He will be assisted by a team of experienced volunteer coaches and reports to the Director of Rugby.

“We are extremely excited to have Scott join our program as the Head Coach. He brings proven success in recruiting and coaching collegiate rugby and we can’t wait to get him on campus,” said Marty Bradley, Director of Rugby for the Volunteers.

The Head Coach is a contract employee of the University of Tennessee with institutional supervision provided by the Assistant Director of RecSports. Additionally, the Volunteer Rugby Foundation provides full allowance and reimbursement for coaching related expenses.

Once the university contracts are complete, Scott and his wife Kelli will relocate to Knoxville where he will immediately assume the reins of the Rugby Vols as they kick off the 2022 Fall season.

