4 officers violently attacked by prisoners at U.P. maximum security prison

BARAGA COUNTY, Mich. (WWJ) - Several officers sustained serious injuries after they were beat in the head and neck by a group of prisoners at a maximum security facility in the Upper Peninsula on Wednesday, officials said.

Michigan Department of Corrections spokesman Chris Gautz told WWJ’s Taylor Dietz that four prison officers with the Baraga Correctional Facility near Keweenaw Bay were monitoring yard activities in the Level V area for maximum security prisoners when five inmates abruptly attacked the workers.

“They were throwing punches to the head and neck area of any staff that they could get to,” Gautz said to WWJ. “Our officers and staff immediately called in for assistance.”

Gautz said additional personnel rushed to the yard and broke up the attack, which occurred sometime in the late morning, using tasers and chemical agents.

“These are prisoners that have very limited movement and they have very small yards, small groups of prisoners who are out in the yard together for a very brief period of time,” Gautz explained.

He said all four officers were taken to the hospital for treatment. Two sustained serious injuries, while one had minor injuries and the other was treated for exposure after a prisoner spit on him – they have since been released from the hospital.

“Those two officers were able to come back, actually, to the facility as soon as they got out of the hospital and came back to work,” Gautz told WWJ. “One will be off for a short period of time and the one we think will be off for a little bit longer of a period based on the injuries that he sustained.”

Gautz said while they are thankful that all the officers have all been released from medical care, he understands emotional trauma from the attack may linger long after the physical trauma has healed.

The officers have been talking with the staff at the facility's wellness unit to address mental health concerns.

Gautz said the five prisoners were detained and transferred to two other maximum security facilities in the state.

"It's just a reminder how difficult and dangerous the job can be but we're very thankful for the safety of these officers and sergeant who were attacked, we're happy to know they are going to make it out, make it through this, but vertical this is a very harrowing situation and it's just a reminder of how vigilant how all of our staff have to be.

Gautz said the incident happened very quickly and was unprovoked.

"It's very scary how quickly these things can happen, but thanks to the professionalism of our officers and staff, they were able to subdue them and get aid quickly to staff who had been assaulted."