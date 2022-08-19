ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Yellowstone says foot in hot spring linked to July 31 death

A part of a human foot found in a shoe floating in a hot spring in the southern part of Yellowstone National Park earlier this week is believed to be linked to a July 31 death, park officials said Friday.While the investigation continues, foul play is not suspected.The shoe was recovered from Abyss Pool on Tuesday, park officials reported. News of that discovery led a man from Maryland to contact the National Park Service to report that he and his family had spotted a shoe, floating sole up, in the hot spring on the morning of Aug. 11.Chris Quinn...
Smithonian

Three Climbers Reported Dead at Glacier National Park

Three men died while climbing mountains in Montana’s Glacier National Park in recent days. On July 25, rescuers recovered the bodies of mountaineers Brian Kennedy and Jack Beard, who had set off together on July 21 to climb Dusty Star Mountain. Kennedy and Beard, who were both 67 and...
The Independent

Fury as tourists caught trespassing on Yellowstone’s Grand Prismatic Spring: ‘Unrepairable damage’

To enjoy some of the most incredible sights the US has to offer, tourists need only pay to access the national parks and follow a few simple rules – leave no trace, don't get close to the animals and stay on the trail. And yet so many often don't. A video showing a pair of tourists ignoring the simple rules went viral, stirring disappointment, exasperation and outrage on social media. In the clip, which was posted to the "Tourons of Yellowstone" — "touron" being a combination of the words tourist and moron — Instagram, a pair of tourists can be...
Jackson Hole Radio

Cause of large Idaho wildfire determined

A large forest fire burning on the Salmon-Challis National Forest in Idaho was caused by people. The Moose Fire began on July 17th near the confluence of Moose Creek and the Salmon River and now the U.S. Forest Service Law Enforcement and Investigations Unit has determined the blaze to be human caused. The specific cause and the events leading up to the fire are still under an active investigation.
Daily Montanan

Where did they go? People without homes forced to relocate after evictions in Great Falls, Missoula

At 9 a.m. on August 1, the residents of the encampment in the parking lot of First United Methodist Church in Great Falls were asked to evacuate the premises. By 10:30 a.m., nearly everyone had cleared out. “Many were understandably emotional,” Giovanna Minardi of nonprofit Housed Great Falls said in a text that morning. “A […] The post Where did they go? People without homes forced to relocate after evictions in Great Falls, Missoula appeared first on Daily Montanan.
GreenMatters

The Great Salt Lake May Not Be Around Much Longer — Here’s Why

While floods continue to plague middle America, and wildfires blaze along the West Coast, parts of the U.S. are completely drying out. Lake Mead, which stretches across Arizona and Nevada, is on the brink of dissipation, while Nevada's Walker Lake is expected to be empty within a few decades. And after the European Space Agency released a series of satellite images, Utah residents are wondering why the Great Salt Lake is drying up, too.
