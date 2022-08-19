Read full article on original website
Related
Yellowstone says foot in hot spring linked to July 31 death
A part of a human foot found in a shoe floating in a hot spring in the southern part of Yellowstone National Park earlier this week is believed to be linked to a July 31 death, park officials said Friday.While the investigation continues, foul play is not suspected.The shoe was recovered from Abyss Pool on Tuesday, park officials reported. News of that discovery led a man from Maryland to contact the National Park Service to report that he and his family had spotted a shoe, floating sole up, in the hot spring on the morning of Aug. 11.Chris Quinn...
Some Bozo At Glacier National Park Tries His Hardest To Get Railroaded By A Bighorn Sheep
The straight up stupidity of some people is truly unbelievable. You would think that the three bison attacks in one week at Yellowstone National Park would be enough for people to finally think to themselves:. “Hmm, I probably should keep my distance from these creatures like the park says to.”
WATCH: Massive Bear Drags Dead Baby Elk Up the Stairs at Yellowstone National Park
There are few things more intimidating in the outdoors than a big bear. It turns out that Yellowstone National Park has plenty of big bears. It’s always good to keep your head on a swivel and make sure you know what’s going on around you. Even at a national park, wildlife lurks around every corner and sometimes they encroach on what we assume are “human” areas.
WATCH: Yellowstone National Park Rangers Step in When Tourists Tick off Huge Bull Elk
There’s a certain irony in watching a family of Yellowstone National Park tourists run from a huge, angry bull elk with a bright red sign in the foreground that warns “Stay Back: Keep 75 feet Away From Animals.” This family deliberately ignored that warning as they walked up and started bothering a bull elk, who nearly charged them.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Smithonian
Three Climbers Reported Dead at Glacier National Park
Three men died while climbing mountains in Montana’s Glacier National Park in recent days. On July 25, rescuers recovered the bodies of mountaineers Brian Kennedy and Jack Beard, who had set off together on July 21 to climb Dusty Star Mountain. Kennedy and Beard, who were both 67 and...
WATCH: Fed-Up Yellowstone National Park Bison Head-butts Car Full of Tourists
A Yellowstone National Park tourist caught an interesting moment with a bison on video recently.… The post WATCH: Fed-Up Yellowstone National Park Bison Head-butts Car Full of Tourists appeared first on Outsider.
Moron Nearly Falls To His Death After Jumping The Railing At Bryce Canyon National Park… To Make A Lame Video
Now I respect the whole “not scared of death” mindset, as you can’t live every day of your life fearing that it will be your last. However, there’s a fine line behind a good peace of mind, and absolute stupidity…. And this guy crossed that line...
Lake Mead Drought Exposes Creepy Long Lost Boat Loaded With Artifacts
Scuba diver and treasure hunter Dallas Rowley discovered a myriad of strange things on the shipwreck, including an old phone and a plaque.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fury as tourists caught trespassing on Yellowstone’s Grand Prismatic Spring: ‘Unrepairable damage’
To enjoy some of the most incredible sights the US has to offer, tourists need only pay to access the national parks and follow a few simple rules – leave no trace, don't get close to the animals and stay on the trail. And yet so many often don't. A video showing a pair of tourists ignoring the simple rules went viral, stirring disappointment, exasperation and outrage on social media. In the clip, which was posted to the "Tourons of Yellowstone" — "touron" being a combination of the words tourist and moron — Instagram, a pair of tourists can be...
Cause of large Idaho wildfire determined
A large forest fire burning on the Salmon-Challis National Forest in Idaho was caused by people. The Moose Fire began on July 17th near the confluence of Moose Creek and the Salmon River and now the U.S. Forest Service Law Enforcement and Investigations Unit has determined the blaze to be human caused. The specific cause and the events leading up to the fire are still under an active investigation.
Tourists Get Dangerously Close To Grizzly Bear Feeding On Elk In Grand Teton National Park
Welp, that’s just asking for it. Every day, nearly a million people file into the various national parks around the country, and every day, there’s inevitably a number of morons in the bunch. Part of the thrill of going to a national park is encountering nature in a...
Montana Is on the Brink of Destroying One of Its Most Successful Conservation Programs
STEEN ANDREASEN is running out of options to keep his central Montana ranch in his family. The 54-year-old is raising his own two sons along with his two nephews on the 23,000-acre family place located along the Marias River between Great Falls and Havre. Andreasen’s grandfather homesteaded the original part of the ranch in 1915.
Yellowstone Tourists Flirt With Death By Taking Pictures Dangerously Close To A Hot Spring
It’s no secret that people visit Yellowstone National Park year in and year out to witness the breathtaking views that you typically won’t find anywhere else in the country, while also experiencing wildlife like they’ve never seen before. Of course, you have your bozos that think everything...
Colorado Asks Anglers to Catch and Keep as Many Fish as Possible Before Two Reservoirs Dry Up
Late last month, the Colorado Parks and Wildlife department announced emergency public fish salvages for two reservoirs located on the state’s eastern plains. Fisheries managers expect Jumbo and Queens Reservoirs to dry up completely in the near future, and they are hoping the public can harvest as many fish as possible before that happens.
Where did they go? People without homes forced to relocate after evictions in Great Falls, Missoula
At 9 a.m. on August 1, the residents of the encampment in the parking lot of First United Methodist Church in Great Falls were asked to evacuate the premises. By 10:30 a.m., nearly everyone had cleared out. “Many were understandably emotional,” Giovanna Minardi of nonprofit Housed Great Falls said in a text that morning. “A […] The post Where did they go? People without homes forced to relocate after evictions in Great Falls, Missoula appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Hiker who disappeared in flash flooding at Zion National Park is found dead
The body of a hiker who vanished during a flash flood in Utah’s Zion National Park last week was found Monday, officials said Tuesday. Jetal Agnihotri, 29, was found in the Virgin River near Court of the Patriarchs, a group of sandstone cliffs in a southeast section of the park, the National Park Service said in a news release.
Some of the approximately 1,000 people stranded at Death Valley National Park have left in spite of flooding
Death Valley National Park announced its closure Friday due to substantial flooding within the park, according to a news release.
The Great Salt Lake May Not Be Around Much Longer — Here’s Why
While floods continue to plague middle America, and wildfires blaze along the West Coast, parts of the U.S. are completely drying out. Lake Mead, which stretches across Arizona and Nevada, is on the brink of dissipation, while Nevada's Walker Lake is expected to be empty within a few decades. And after the European Space Agency released a series of satellite images, Utah residents are wondering why the Great Salt Lake is drying up, too.
Man Shares Eerie Video Showing 'Abandoned' Campsite in Grizzly Country
"Tent, sleeping bags. Abandoned for weeks? Where are the people?" text over TikToker Ron Ulrich's video said.
WATCH: Bryce Canyon National Park Tourist Jumps Railing, Comes Within Inches of Falling Off Cliff
If you see a railing at Bryce Canyon or any national park, especially one protecting you from a thousand-foot fall… Don’t be this guy. Not that anyone else ever would, because look at this man. There’s no gore or violence in this capture, but be warned: it is a hard watch.
Comments / 0