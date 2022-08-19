Read full article on original website
Missouri's Gov. Parson stumps for tax cut while Democrats promise scrutiny
(The Center Square) – On the second day of his four-day tour of Missouri’s larger communities, Republican Gov. Mike Parson’s message on Wednesday in St. Louis was that his proposed tax cut is fair, focused and won’t jeopardize state programs. When asked about possibly reducing or...
Illinois attorney general candidates make their pitch for support
(The Center Square) – The two candidates for Illinois attorney general made their pitches for why voters should elect them in November. Last week, officials from both parties held rallies at the Illinois State Fair to gain more support. For Governor's Day, Gov. J.B. Pritzker was joined by party...
Michigan voters to decide on longer term limits for lawmakers
(The Center Square) – Michigan voters in November will decide whether state legislators will have a shot at longer terms in office. Proposal One, the Michigan Legislative Term Limits and Financial Disclosure Amendment, was approved by the Michigan legislature for inclusion on the Nov. 8 ballot. If voters approve, term limits for state legislators would expand to 12 combined years in both the Senate and House of Representatives.
Campaign to repeal Massachusetts law related to driver’s license applications submits signatures
Fair and Secure Massachusetts submitted signatures on August 18 for a veto referendum to repeal House Bill 4805 (H4805), a bill to prohibit registrars from inquiring about an applicant’s citizenship or immigration status when applying for driver’s licenses and motor vehicle registrations. On June 9, 2022, the Massachusetts...
North Dakota lawmakers question AG's office over cost overruns, deleted emails
(The Center Square) - North Dakota lawmakers were left with more questions than answers after building renovations ordered by the state attorney general’s office went almost $2 million over budget and emails related to the project were deleted. Deputy Attorney General Claire Ness told the Government Administrative Committee on...
Josh Stein raised more than any other Democratic statewide candidate or officeholder in North Carolina
North Carolina Democratic statewide candidates and officeholders have raised $7.0 million during the 2022 election cycle. Among statewide officials and candidates, Josh Stein has raised more than any other Democrat. Stein is Attorney General of North Carolina and is not running for re-election in 2022. Stein raised $4.3 million and...
GOP hopes stoked in Oregon even as party hits West Coast low point
A new election forecast says there’s wobble in Democrats’ 40-year hold on the Oregon governor’s office, even as Republicans hit a historic low point along the West Coast. The Center for Politics at the University of Virginia on Thursday, Aug. 18, moved the Nov. 8 race for...
Indiana ranked 4th for equity in public school spending
(The Center Square) – Indiana ranks fourth in the nation for equitable spending by school districts according to a report by WalletHub. Iowa, Arkansas and North Carolina claimed the top three spots. National rankings were calculated in a two-step process. First, each school district was rated for equity based...
Governor Little Calls for Special Session of the Idaho Legislature
Governor Brad Little and legislative leaders announced on Tuesday a special legislative session will be held September 1, to use the state’s record $2 billion projected budget surplus to counteract the impacts of 40-year high inflation on individuals and schools. “We’re calling an extraordinary session to address the crushing...
Illinois' $61.6 billion in student loan debt 7th highest
(The Center Square) – Illinois has the 7th highest student loan debt in the nation, standing at $61.6 billion for 1.6 million borrowers. Illinois candidates for the U.S. Senate differ on President Joe Biden's plan to "forgive" some student loan debt. Biden on Wednesday announced taxpayers will cover up...
AG Paxton advisory: Texas public schools can’t impose mask mandates
(The Center Square) – Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton issued an advisory Wednesday as the new school year begins to clarify that no public schools can impose mask mandates. Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order GA-38 still remains in effect, which prohibits public school districts from imposing mask mandates as...
Report: Tennessee has 27th-most student loan debt nationally
(The Center Square) — Tennessee is the 27th-most in debt state related to student loans, according to a new report. The WalletHub ranking used 11 factors to determine how in debt a state’s former students are by looking at everything from past-due student loan balances to factors that determine the ability to repay those loans for those ages 25 to 34.
Poll: Majority of Arizona voters want border wall built in the state
(The Center Square) – A majority of Arizonans support building a wall at the Mexican border in the state and say that the surge in illegal immigration constitutes an invasion, according to new polling. Pollsters Scott Rasmussen and RMG Research also show that a large majority of Arizonans think...
Ducey closes Arizona border wall gaps
(The Center Square) – Arizona tax dollars have walled up nearly 11 football fields worth of previously open border with Mexico. Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey announced Wednesday that 3,820 feet of the border near Yuma had been lined with double-stacked shipping containers. “Following a historic investment in this year’s...
How to pay for Pennsylvania's bridges? An open question
(The Center Square) – The defeat of PennDOT’s plan to toll bridges across the commonwealth ended one transportation battle, but it did not solve another question: how to pay for transportation infrastructure. The Senate Transportation Committee met on Wednesday to learn more about the issue. The goal, as...
What Idahoans can expect from the $740 billion Inflation Reduction Act
The Inflation Reduction Act became law on Tuesday, Aug. 23 after President Joe Biden signed the bill, which passed both the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate on party-line votes. As a result of the new law, many Idahoans will see reductions in the cost of health care and tax breaks for clean energy purchases.
Californian disabled veterans weigh future elsewhere after silent defeat of property tax aid
(The Center Square) – California lawmakers quietly killed a bill this month that would have offered property tax exemptions for 100% disabled veterans, leaving some former service members to weigh whether or not they can afford to stay in the Golden State. Senate Bill 1357 would have offered property...
Report: South Carolina ranks 9th nationally in student loan debt
(The Center Square) — South Carolina is the ninth-most in debt state related to student loans, according to a new report. The WalletHub ranking used 11 factors to determine how in debt a state’s former students are by looking at everything from past-due student loan balances to factors that determine the ability to repay those loans for those ages 25 to 34.
Seeking Grant Applications
The Wyoming Department of State Parks and Cultural Resources is accepting applications for 2023 Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) grants. In 2022, nearly $2.3 million in federal funding was approved for six Wyoming grants matched in local funds for public outdoor recreation projects. A similar amount is available for 2023.
Inflation's toll on Pennsylvania agriculture: Making current problems worse
(The Center Square) – The effect of inflation on Pennsylvania’s agricultural sector has been to exacerbate already-existing problems, driving up costs and squeezing business owners. Since March, the monthly consumer price index in Pennsylvania has averaged 8.4%. Large amounts of federal spending, along with the Russian invasion of...
