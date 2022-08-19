Read full article on original website
Five Italian restaurants in Florida that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
Tropical Storm May Hit Gulf Of Mexico Soon, Says Miami's National Hurricane CenterTerry MansfieldMiami, FL
Three Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Tua Tagovailoa Makes Preseason Debut, Dolphins Fall to RaidersAnthony DiMoroMiami, FL
Florida School Shooter Named "Damaged", Says AttorneyBryan DijkhuizenParkland, FL
matadornetwork.com
The Best Places To Go Snorkeling in Fort Lauderdale
There are many great snorkeling spots around the world: the Virgin Islands, Maldives, Australia, Fort Lauderdale…wait, what?. Okay, okay — while not exactly on a par with Maldives, Fort Lauderdale is an often-overlooked location to snorkel with a bevy of ocean life, including eels, sea turtles, and even sharks. And it’s a heck of a lot more convenient for most people than flying to the Indian Ocean.
fortlauderdale.gov
NE 19 Street Gravity Sewer Main Repair in Bal Harbour
The City of Fort Lauderdale and Southern Underground Industries will be repairing 20 linear feet of 8-inch gravity sewer main and connected lateral lines along NE 19 Street between NE 22 Avenue and NE 22 Terrace. Construction will begin on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, and is expected to be completed...
AGAIN: I-95 TO CLOSE IN BOCA RATON, BAD TRAFFIC WEEK
BY: TRAFFIC CENTER | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — If you use I-95 during the late night or early morning hours, expect a week full of problems in and around Boca Raton. Construction continues on express lanes, which means the Interstate will be closed between Glades and Linton […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
pointpubs.com
Live! Resorts Pompano: Topgolf Venue, Retail Center, Publix Approved
Two components of the Live! Resorts Pompano project received site plan approval from the Planning and Zoning Board in June – a Topgolf sports entertainment venue and a retail center that includes a Publix. Live! Resorts Pompano is being developed on the 223-acre Isle Casino Pompano Park property, located...
NBC Miami
Boat with Cuban Markings Lands in Miami Beach
The sunrise brought an unusual sight and smell to a stretch of Miami Beach Sunday morning. A boat with markings indicating that it was based in Havana, Cuba was beached at 69th Street and Collins Avenue in Miami Beach along with the smell of the fuel oil that powered it.
Click10.com
2 dogs rescued after Fort Lauderdale fire
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Firefighters rescued two dogs after an overnight fire in Fort Lauderdale’s Harbor Beach area Saturday, officials said. According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, the fire broke out just before 1:30 a.m. in a residence in the 1500 block of South Ocean Drive. Officials said...
THREE TROPICAL WAVES WATCHED BY NATIONAL HURRICANE CENTER, ONE EAST OF FLORIDA
Unclear If Any Will Grow, Threaten Land. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED: 2 P.M. SUNDAY, AUGUST 21, 2022. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The National Hurricane Center is watching three tropical waves, with one — marked as an X above — in conditions conducive for development. It may […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
1 dead, 1 seriously injured in crash near Lake Worth Beach
A Lake Worth Beach man died in a crash that seriously injured the passenger of another vehicle on Saturday.
TROPICAL WAVE TO FORM EAST OF FLORIDA
Conditions Conducive For Development Says National Hurricane Center. “Potential Tropical Cyclone Four” Still Heading Towards Texas. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED 8 PM Saturday, August 20, 2022 BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A tropical wave is expected to form east of Florida over the next few days, then […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
WSVN-TV
Fort Lauderdale personal watercraft rental businesses struggling in wake of Marine Patrol’s stepped-up enforcement
(WSVN) - South Florida is a great spot to hit the water year-round, but some businesses that rely on the water are being left high and dry. 7’s Kevin Ozebek investigates. Fort Lauderdale business owners Bill Schneider and Petrina Wellington say they’re struggling to stay afloat. Bill Schneider:...
POTENTIAL TROPICAL CYCLONE NAMED: Storm Four Now Churning In The Gulf
NHC: 80 Percent Chance Of Formation. No Threat To Florida. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The National Hurricane Center Friday evening upgrade the system meandering in the southern Caribbean for several days to “Potential Tropical Cyclone Four.” The NHC issued this advisory just after […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
995qyk.com
Eating Raw Oysters Kills 2 In Florida
Eating Raw Oysters Kills 2 In Florida. I love eationg Oysters on the half shell, don’t you? Heads up people. Two Florida men have died from a bacterial infection after eating raw oysters that came from Louisiana. The bacterial infection is called Vibrio. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention says Vibrio doesn’t make an oyster look, smell, or taste any different. 80,000 people get Vibriosis in the United States each year, and about 100 people die from it.
WSVN-TV
Body recovered after small plane crashes into ocean off Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Federal authorities are investigating a small plane crash off the coast of South Florida after U.S. Coast Guard crews recovered a person’s body. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the pilot of a Cessna 172 departed from Pompano Beach Airpark at around 9:30, Thursday morning.
A Miami couple spent 5 years building an off-the-grid holiday hut on an island in the Bahamas, and they did almost all of it by hand — check it out
The Brillharts constructed the hut frame in their Miami backyard, then took it all apart and shipped it to Eleuthera, an island in the Bahamas.
ALL PALM BEACH COUNTY SCHOOLS CLOSED ON TUESDAY
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A reminder for parents and students in the Palm Beach County School District: all schools are closed on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. Many schools serve as polling places on Election Day. For security reasons, school district officials do not […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
WSVN-TV
Wrong way crash leads to 5 deaths in Northwest Miami-Dade, westbound lanes of State Road 826 shutdown
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The westbound lanes of State Road 826 are currently shut down due to a police investigation of a car crash that left multiple people dead. On Saturday, at 4:30 a.m. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the entrance ramp of State Road 826 and Northwest 57th Avenue in regards to a car collision.
‘Bad idea’: Miami advances plan to move homeless onto island
City of Miami commissioners voted this week to pursue a pilot program to build a designated zone for people experiencing homelessness, despite some calling it a "bad idea" and "heartless."
pointpubs.com
Farewell Festival Flea Market
The Festival Flea Market, located at 2900 W. Sample Road in Pompano Beach, is on its way to being demolished and replaced by an industrial warehouse. Atlanta-based IDI Logistics is purchasing the Festival Flea Market site from owner Yoram Izhak, of North Miami-based investment firm IMC Equity Group, and will be developing the warehouse.
