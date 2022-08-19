ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

matadornetwork.com

The Best Places To Go Snorkeling in Fort Lauderdale

There are many great snorkeling spots around the world: the Virgin Islands, Maldives, Australia, Fort Lauderdale…wait, what?. Okay, okay — while not exactly on a par with Maldives, Fort Lauderdale is an often-overlooked location to snorkel with a bevy of ocean life, including eels, sea turtles, and even sharks. And it’s a heck of a lot more convenient for most people than flying to the Indian Ocean.
fortlauderdale.gov

NE 19 Street Gravity Sewer Main Repair in Bal Harbour

The City of Fort Lauderdale and Southern Underground Industries will be repairing 20 linear feet of 8-inch gravity sewer main and connected lateral lines along NE 19 Street between NE 22 Avenue and NE 22 Terrace. Construction will begin on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, and is expected to be completed...
BOCANEWSNOW

AGAIN: I-95 TO CLOSE IN BOCA RATON, BAD TRAFFIC WEEK

BY: TRAFFIC CENTER | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — If you use I-95 during the late night or early morning hours, expect a week full of problems in and around Boca Raton. Construction continues on express lanes, which means the Interstate will be closed between Glades and Linton […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
pointpubs.com

Live! Resorts Pompano: Topgolf Venue, Retail Center, Publix Approved

Two components of the Live! Resorts Pompano project received site plan approval from the Planning and Zoning Board in June – a Topgolf sports entertainment venue and a retail center that includes a Publix. Live! Resorts Pompano is being developed on the 223-acre Isle Casino Pompano Park property, located...
NBC Miami

Boat with Cuban Markings Lands in Miami Beach

The sunrise brought an unusual sight and smell to a stretch of Miami Beach Sunday morning. A boat with markings indicating that it was based in Havana, Cuba was beached at 69th Street and Collins Avenue in Miami Beach along with the smell of the fuel oil that powered it.
Click10.com

2 dogs rescued after Fort Lauderdale fire

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Firefighters rescued two dogs after an overnight fire in Fort Lauderdale’s Harbor Beach area Saturday, officials said. According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, the fire broke out just before 1:30 a.m. in a residence in the 1500 block of South Ocean Drive. Officials said...
BOCANEWSNOW

TROPICAL WAVE TO FORM EAST OF FLORIDA

Conditions Conducive For Development Says National Hurricane Center. “Potential Tropical Cyclone Four” Still Heading Towards Texas. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED 8 PM Saturday, August 20, 2022 BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A tropical wave is expected to form east of Florida over the next few days, then […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCANEWSNOW

POTENTIAL TROPICAL CYCLONE NAMED: Storm Four Now Churning In The Gulf

NHC: 80 Percent Chance Of Formation. No Threat To Florida. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The National Hurricane Center Friday evening upgrade the system meandering in the southern Caribbean for several days to “Potential Tropical Cyclone Four.” The NHC issued this advisory just after […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
995qyk.com

Eating Raw Oysters Kills 2 In Florida

Eating Raw Oysters Kills 2 In Florida. I love eationg Oysters on the half shell, don’t you? Heads up people. Two Florida men have died from a bacterial infection after eating raw oysters that came from Louisiana. The bacterial infection is called Vibrio. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention says Vibrio doesn’t make an oyster look, smell, or taste any different. 80,000 people get Vibriosis in the United States each year, and about 100 people die from it.
WSVN-TV

Body recovered after small plane crashes into ocean off Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Federal authorities are investigating a small plane crash off the coast of South Florida after U.S. Coast Guard crews recovered a person’s body. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the pilot of a Cessna 172 departed from Pompano Beach Airpark at around 9:30, Thursday morning.
BOCANEWSNOW

ALL PALM BEACH COUNTY SCHOOLS CLOSED ON TUESDAY

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A reminder for parents and students in the Palm Beach County School District: all schools are closed on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. Many schools serve as polling places on Election Day. For security reasons, school district officials do not […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
pointpubs.com

Farewell Festival Flea Market

The Festival Flea Market, located at 2900 W. Sample Road in Pompano Beach, is on its way to being demolished and replaced by an industrial warehouse. Atlanta-based IDI Logistics is purchasing the Festival Flea Market site from owner Yoram Izhak, of North Miami-based investment firm IMC Equity Group, and will be developing the warehouse.
POMPANO BEACH, FL

