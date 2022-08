Scottsdale Public Art is accepting qualifications from artists for a permanent public art opportunity located at the Scottsdale Stadium in Scottsdale, Arizona. Up to three finalists will be selected and paid a $2,250 stipend to do an in-person site visit and interview on the same day (subject to change due to pandemic restrictions). The final selected artist will create a permanent art installation at the site. Artists living and working in the United States, who have experience designing, fabricating, and installing projects with a similar budget and scope, are encouraged to apply.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO