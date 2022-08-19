Read full article on original website
Essence
EXCLUSIVE: Kenya Barris On Who's Getting Cast For His Upcoming 'Wizard Of Oz' Re-Make
"[It's] no one you would expect," the writer-producer said of who he's casting for his upcoming reimagining of the classic fantasy musical. Kenya Barris has kept extremely busy since bringing Black-ish to a close. But one recently-announced project in particular has gotten fans talking and speculating about who will fill some pretty iconic shoes under his new vision.
Vince Staples Walks Through ‘Ramona Park’ With Livestreamed Retrospective Set at the Fonda in L.A.
Doing a rare one-off show Tuesday night at the Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles, hip-hop star Vince Staples shared his thoughts on Capitol Records’ controversial AI rapper FN Meka, who was officially declared dropped from the company earlier in the day after the project came under fire due to accusations of racial stereotyping. “You seen that little AI rapper moonwalking and saying [the N-word]? It’s over with,” he jokingly said. “In a couple years, we’re all gonna be AIs — they’re gonna get rid of me.” That hardly seemed likely to be the case any decade soon, as the Long Beach rapper...
Essence
"Black Is Beautiful" Exhibit Honors Photographer Whose Work Inspired A Movement
Over 40 large-scale color and black-and-white photographs in the exhibition document how Kwame Brathwaite helped change America's cultural and political landscape by combining art, music and politics. The work of legendary photographer Kwame Brathwaite helped launch and popularize one of the most influential cultural movements of the 1960s, known as...
Essence
Watch: Netflix Releases The New Trailer For ‘A Jazzman’s Blues’
The upcoming film written, directed and produced by Tyler Perry premieres on September 23. Today, Netflix released the trailer for the upcoming film, A Jazzman’s Blues. Written, directed and produced by Tyler Perry, A Jazzman’s Blues tells the story of the forbidden love between Bayou (Joshua Boone) and Leanne (Solea Pfeiffer), and will uncover four decades of secrets and lies set to the backdrop of traditional blues in the deep South.
