WYFF4.com
Wendy's employee in Hilton Head accused of firing shots out of drive-thru window
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — An employee at a South Carolina Wendy's is wanted after authorities say he fired shots out of the drive-thru window, then ran outside and continued firing shots. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says about 10:45 p.m. Friday, deputies responded to the Wendy’s restaurant on...
WYFF4.com
Brawl at South Carolina Chuck E. Cheese ends with two people charged
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — A brawl at a Chuck E. Cheese in South Carolina ended with two people being arrested, according to a police report. North Charleston Police were called to the restaurant on Rivers Avenue at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday about a disturbance between numerous adults. (Video above:...
WYFF4.com
Video shows players, fans fleeing Savannah high school football stadium during fight
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Video from a high school football game in Savannah shows fans and players running off the field during a game on Friday. The game was taking place at Memorial Stadium, where Benedictine Military School was playing Jenkins High School. Police said toward the end of the...
