ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winnebago County, IL

River Bluff advisory referendum passed, but these leaders say a tax increase is not needed

By Chris Green, Rockford Register Star
Rockford Register Star
Rockford Register Star
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B9cNb_0hNg8hXJ00

ROCKFORD — Less than two months after voters gave the go-ahead to raise taxes to better fund the county-owned River Bluff nursing home, three county board leaders are saying they shouldn't do it.

Winnebago County Board Republicans Burt Gerl, Keith McDonald and Steve Schultz issued a news release Thursday urging their fellow board members to go against June's advisory referendum and keep the nursing home's portion of the county's tax levy flat for one year.

"The only additional property tax Winnebago County should collect at this time should be limited to the taxes on new developments which have been completed in the past year," the release states.

The reason for their position — which goes against the 62% of voters who cast ballots in favor of the increase — is that the county's sales tax revenue came in higher than expected this year, making the proposed tax increase to raise $2.2 million for the nursing home unnecessary.

Not all county board members agree with Gerl, McDonald and Schultz.

"I'm very, very disappointed in these three gentlemen," said Board Member Angie Goral, D-13. "I really am. They're going against the will of the people."

Goral criticized the county for going three decades without raising the levy for the home and for failing to take into account River Bluff's rising costs of doing business.

Now that the board has the public's support to raise the levy, she said she questions why her fellow board members would be against it.

The news release from Gerl, McDonald and Schultz states the county's sales tax revenue "is much higher" than projected, but it does not say by how much or why the estimate was so low.

"Considering the historic level of inflation, we are currently experiencing, we believe that it would be in the best interest of Winnebago County taxpayers to place a one-year freeze on the River Bluff tax increase," the release states. "The funds needed to stabilize River Bluff can be taken from the additional sales taxes which were collected."

Gerl, McDonald and Schultz acknowledge in their release that the county is in need of funding for roads, infrastructure and criminal justice reform, but the board members say high property taxes also are a problem.

"Even though Winnebago County has many needs, we must consider the current economic climate and the impact it is having on the people of Winnebago County," the release states. "We call on our fellow board members, and all the elected officials in County government, to support our proposal for a one-year freeze on the levy increase for River Bluff."

The advisory referendum asked voters to chime in on whether the county should increase the part of the levy that goes toward the nursing home by .05%. The increase would cost the owner of a $150,000 home $25 more each year on their tax bill and generate $2.2 million a year for the home.

At an Operations Committee meeting earlier this year, board members learned that the nursing home had been operating with $2.5 million deficit for the past three years, forcing the county dip into general funds and host fee funds to pay the nursing home's bills.

They also learned that the county hadn't raised the tax levy assigned to the nursing home for 33 years.

Supporters of the referendum encouraged voters to support the referendum so the county could fund and protect the public nursing home as a vital resource for low-income patients and residents in need.

Goral said she expects River Bluff be on the county's next Operations Committee agenda.

Chris Green: 815-987-1241; cgreen@rrstar.com; @chrisfgreen

Comments / 1

Related
WIFR

301 Apartment Building construction set to finish in a few months

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Justin Fern says his team at Urban Equity Properties, always looks at the glass being half full. Fern believes their latest development, proves that. “We take a lot of times, the worst building in the market or the city, and make it the best building,” said Fern. “That’s what were doing with this one, taking this vacant grassy knoll, and turning it into this luxury apartment building with 33 ridiculously designed apartments.”
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Rockford’s newest luxe apartments to be finished by year’s end

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Justin Fern says his team at Urban Equity Properties always looks at the glass as half full. Fern believes their latest development proves that. “We take a lot of times, the worst building in the market or the city, and make it the best building,” said Fern. “That’s what we’re doing with this one, taking this vacant grassy knoll, and turning it into this luxury apartment building with 33 ridiculously designed apartments.”
ROCKFORD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Winnebago County, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
County
Winnebago County, IL
City
Rockford, IL
rockrivercurrent.com

Free groceries available in Rockford at Summer Family Markets

ROCKFORD — Families with children younger than 18 are encouraged to shop for free groceries with no registration or documentation needed. Summer Family Markets are a free resource to those in need that offer a prepackaged box of food delivered straight to your car by volunteers. More in Rockford:...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Property Taxes#Sales Taxes#Tax Levy#Tax Bill#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Linus Income Tax#Winnebago County Board#Republicans#Mcdonald
Q985

If You See One Of These Bugs In Rockford–Kill It Immediately

This may be the first time that I've ever written the words "kill it immediately" for publication (that you know of). However, this is also the first time that I've seen bug experts (or, entomologists, to be precise) also saying "kill it immediately," so there's that. The bug that will...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

‘Free Phone’ pop-up tents: a scam or the real deal?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - There’s the old saying, “nothing in life is free” which may cause you some pause if you’ve seen the “Free Phone” tents around Rockford. The question is, is this a great opportunity or a big scam?. Genesis Gallegos is one...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford’s public pools close Sunday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — As one season begins, another ends. Saturday was not the best day for a swim, but Sunday was better. That was a good thing, as Sunday was the last chance to hit up a Rockford Park District Pool. Both Harkins Aquatic Center and Sand Park Pool will close on Sunday. Alpine […]
ROCKFORD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
KWQC

Deputies: 1 dead, 1 injured in Carroll County crash

CARROLL Co., Ill. (KWQC) - One woman is dead and a man is injured after a crash on Illinois Route 64 Saturday morning. The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office responded around 2:24 a.m. Saturday to a report of a vehicle crash on Illinois Route 64, between Roberts Road and Dauphin Road, East of Savanna, Illinois, according to a media release.
CARROLL COUNTY, IL
superhits935.com

The Aldi store in Rochelle closes for remodeling

The Aldi store in Rochelle closed Sunday evening at 6pm as they continue their remodeling project. Area residents have noticed the remodeling work during the past several weeks has been in the ceiling area of the building. The grocery store has remained open during that time of the remodeling project.
ROCHELLE, IL
Rochelle News-Leader

Ogle County Sheriff’s Report: Aug. 19-22

OREGON — On Aug. 19 at 3:53 p.m. deputies conducted a traffic stop in the 4,000 block of South Illinois Route 2 for a speeding violation. After an investigation Andrew D Stroud I, 23, of Mt. Morris, was arrested for driving while license revoked. Stroud was also issued a citation for speeding. Stroud was transported to the Ogle County Jail and held in lieu of bond.
OGLE COUNTY, IL
WIFR

Adoption fees waived for ‘Clear the Shelter’ event at WCAS

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - If you’ve been thinking about adopting a rescue pet, here’s your sign. The Winnebago County Animal Shelter is hosting it’s annual Clear the Shelters event from 11 to 4 p.m. Friday, August 26 and 11 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, August 27 at their main shelter located at 4517 N. Main St. in Rockford.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Freeport pastor sentenced for battery

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - The senior pastor of a church in Freeport appeared in Stephenson County court Tuesday for sentencing after pleading guilty to a battery charge involving a parishioner. Antwon M Funches, Sr., the lead pastor at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, received two years of court supervision, a...
FREEPORT, IL
WIFR

Clean up begins at Rockford church after devastating fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two weeks after a fire at the oldest catholic church in Rockford, many are hard at work salvaging what’s left inside the building. A fire broke out just after 6:30 a.m. August 8 on the roof of St. James Catholic Church on N. 2nd Street. Masses restarted August 14, taking place in the Beauvais Center for the time being.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Rockford woman gets federal prison time for buying firearms for felons

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Kiana Martin, 30, will spend 18 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to multiple firearm charges. The Rockford woman admitted to lying to federally licensed weapons dealers, saying she was buying the firearms for herself. However, in truth, she was buying and transferring them to known felons. She pleaded guilty on May 18, 2022 to making false written statements to these firearms dealers, buying both guns and ammunition. She would then transfer the purchases to criminals.
ROCKFORD, IL
Rockford Register Star

Rockford Register Star

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
553K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Rockford, IL from Rockford Register Star.

 http://rrstar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy