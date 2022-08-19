ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Former USF QB Timmy McClain Transfers to UCF

By Brian Smith
Inside The Knights
Inside The Knights
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O5VXU_0hNg7reU00

Despite the rivalry between the Bulls and Knights, Timmy McClain has transferred to now a member of the UCF Football program.

The Transfer Portal is helping the UCF Knights once again. Former USF quarterback Timmy McClain has transferred to UCF. You read correctly, a USF player transferring to UCF.

What’s next? Dogs and cats hanging out together? In all seriousness, it is ironic that a member of USF’s Football program, regardless of the position, is enrolling at UCF.

It’s actually the second time this year that the two schools have been involved with a transfer. Former UCF offensive lineman Mike Lofton transferred to USF. With that in mind, a few notes about McClain based on the naked eye, his freshman season with the Bulls, and what’s next.

As a high school player from Sanford (Fla.) Seminole, McClain was one of the most dynamic dual-threat signal callers in the country. He led his Seminole squad to the 8A State Championship during his senior season.

While McClain’s rocket arm is often highlighted, and rightfully so, it’s his ability to improvise and buy time to even complete a four or five-yard pass that’s most notable. Turning a negative play into a positive play adds momentum to a team, and McClain was the master at it.

As a runner, he’s a player that can operate the run-pass option game as well as any young college football quarterback. He will fit in nicely within UCF’s offensive scheme.

Last season with USF, McClain had the typical ups and downs that are expected with a true-freshman signal caller. By the end of the season he had accumulated 1,888 yards passing, five touchdowns and seven interceptions. It’s also important to note how much better McClain played towards the end of the 2021 season.

Even against Houston, Cincinnati, and UCF during that stretch, McClain was making more accurate passes and still using his legs to generate opportunities. Those skills should translate well as he moves to UCF to play for the Knights.

Beginning with 2023 spring practice, McClain could be in the mix to start for the Knights regardless of which of the current signal callers -- Mikey Keene , John Rhys Plumlee and Thomas Castellanos -- come back for the 2023 season.

McClain is a fit for Head Coach Gus Malzahn’s offense. That gives him a chance to play, and it's why he was offered the chance to be a part of the program. The same can be said of Quarterback Coach and Offensive Coordinator Chip Lindsey because of how he’s been a part of offenses with dual-threat quarterbacks as well.

Once a bull and now a Knight, McClain is now a part of UCF Football.

2022 UCF Football Schedule

2023 UCF Commitment List

Projected UCF Offensive Depth Chart

Keep up with UCF News! Check out, like, and subscribe to Inside The Knights on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
City
Sanford, FL
Local
Florida College Sports
City
Seminole, FL
Orlando, FL
College Sports
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Football
Orlando, FL
Sports
click orlando

Storms get started a little earlier in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Here we go again. Another rockin’ afternoon is expected for parts of Central Florida Sunday. This time around however, we’ll get things started a little earlier than Saturday.rted a little earlier than Saturday. Look for a couple of storms to bubble up along and...
ORLANDO, FL
Alina Andras

Three Great Steakhouses in Florida

Without a doubt, all of us love to go out from time to time, and while it's really easy to prepare some delicious food at home and enjoy it with our friends and family members, it's nice to also treat ourselves to a nice dinner at a great restaurant. If you're one of those people that likes to order a good steak, no matter where you're going, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing steakhouses in Florida that you should visit if you appreciate good food.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Rhys Plumlee
Person
Gus Malzahn
Person
Chip Lindsey
L. Cane

Where in Florida Can You Live for Under $2500 Per Month?

The Lakeland Public Library, PDM-owner, via Wikimedia Commons, Unsplash. Many retirees like to carefully budget their living expenses, considering social security and other income. (And many people and families who aren't retired are trying to live as cheaply as possible due to inflation and the rising cost of living.)
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usf#Ucf#College Football#American Football#Bulls#Ucf Football#The Transfer Portal
The Free Press - TFP

Four Florida State House Members Lose Seats

Four state House members will not return to the Legislature after losing in Tuesday’s primary elections, while another representative is poised to head to the Senate. Democratic House members Travaris McCurdy and Daisy Morales of Orlando and James Bush of Miami were ousted. Meanwhile, Rep.
FLORIDA STATE
westorlandonews.com

Orlando International Airport Raising Parking Prices

For the first time in years, Orlando International Airport announced parking prices will be increasing next year. Orlando International Airport will raise the price to park on site by $2 no matter what option you choose. All of the Orlando airport parking garages – A, B and C – will...
ORLANDO, FL
Alina Andras

Three Great Burger Places in Florida

What's your favorite comfort food? Is it a nice burger and some crispy fries on the side? If that's the correct answer then you are in luck because that's what we are going to talk about today: three amazing burger spots in Florida that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy some really good burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. While it's true that it's not healthy to eat burgers on a daily basis, it's more than fine to have them from time to time. It's all about balance after all. Are you curious to see what burger places in Florida made it on the list? Here they are:
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
mynews13.com

New traffic sign causes confusion in downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — A new sign in downtown Orlando on Hughey Avenue is creating confusion for some people. A new sign posted on Hughey Avenue reads “Two Vehicle Per Green”. FDOT says it’s for a new congestion management system. The new system is designed to help with...
ORLANDO, FL
Click10.com

Florida woman calls deputies to help remove baby gator from her pool

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida woman called in deputies to help her get an unwanted guest out of her swimming pool. Orange County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the call on Thursday afternoon. The homeowner told the deputies she woke up, opened her blinds and found the alligator in her swimming pool.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Inside The Knights

Inside The Knights

Orlando, FL
979
Followers
837
Post
127K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on UCF athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/ucf

Comments / 0

Community Policy