Michigan State

Faygo brings back Jazzin' Bluesberry flavor to Michigan stores after 15 years

By Navya Gupta, Detroit Free Press
 5 days ago

If you've been feeling nostalgia for old Faygo flavors, you're in luck because a fan favorite flavor is now back on Michigan shelves after decades.

Faygo's Jazzin' Bluesberry flavored pop is now back on Michigan shelves.

While the flavor was not being sold in Michigan for the last 15 years, it has been available in markets in southern states.

The flavor went on shelves on Aug. 15 and is available in 24-ounce bottles.

“As we introduce new flavors, we will rotate some out, but they always remain in the Faygo Flavor Vault so when needed we can bring them back. (Jazzin' Bluesberry is) one of the flavors that we get inquiries on frequently,” said Dawn Burch, Faygo director of marketing. “So we thought it would be fun to bring it back for a limited time.”

While there is no set time frame for how long the flavor can be expected to remain on shelves, it will be available for a limited time only.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Faygo brings back Jazzin' Bluesberry flavor to Michigan stores after 15 years

