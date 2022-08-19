ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

NJ Lottery

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) _ These New Jersey lotteries were drawn Friday:

Cash4Life

09-16-51-57-59, Cash Ball: 2

(nine, sixteen, fifty-one, fifty-seven, fifty-nine; Cash Ball: two)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 80,000,000

Pick 3

9-8-0, Fireball: 4

(nine, eight, zero; Fireball: four)

Pick 4

9-1-7-7, Fireball: 4

(nine, one, seven, seven; Fireball: four)

Cash 5

01-16-20-36-45, Xtra: 3

(one, sixteen, twenty, thirty-six, forty-five; Xtra: three)

Estimated jackpot: $213,000

Midday Pick 3

7-8-2, Fireball: 5

(seven, eight, two; Fireball: five)

Midday Pick 4

9-7-8-6, Fireball: 5

(nine, seven, eight, six; Fireball: five)

Mega Millions

12-18-24-46-65, Mega Ball: 3, Megaplier: 4

(twelve, eighteen, twenty-four, forty-six, sixty-five; Mega Ball: three; Megaplier: four)

Estimated jackpot: $116,000,000

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Watchdog: Ex-Interior head Zinke lied during casino probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Interior secretary Ryan Zinke lied to investigators about conversations he had with lobbyists, lawmakers and other officials regarding a bid by two Indian tribes to operate a casino in Connecticut, the department’s internal watchdog said Wednesday. Zinke, now the Republican nominee for a new House seat in western Montana, made statements to investigators “with the overall intent to mislead them,″ a report by Inspector General Mark Greenblatt said. Both Zinke and his former chief of staff, Scott Hommel, “ presented an inaccurate version of the circumstances in which (Interior) made key decisions” on the casino project, the report said. “As a result, we concluded that Secretary Zinke and (Hommel) did not comply with their duty of candor when questioned.” Zinke’s campaign could not immediately be reached for comment. But a letter from Zinke’s attorney, included in the report, said the finding that Zinke lacked candor was “wrong and without merit.″
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Associated Press

Subway Series draws record viewers for Mets on SNY

NEW YORK (AP) — A 4-2 loss to the Yankees in the Subway Series finale was the Mets’ most-viewed game in the 17-year history of the SNY network. The game between first-place teams at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday night was seen by 817,516 viewers, SNY said Wednesday. That topped the previous high of 806,047 for the final game at Shea Stadium on Sept. 28, 2008.
QUEENS, NY
The Associated Press

Lawmakers convene to assist flood-damaged eastern Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky lawmakers took up a state assistance package Wednesday that would pump nearly $213 million into flood-ravaged Appalachian communities — an initial installment to help with the mammoth rebuilding still ahead for the stricken region. Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear and top Republican lawmakers joined together to promote the relief package on the opening day of a special legislative session. Lawmakers were reconvened by Beshear nearly a month after historic flooding inundated parts of eastern Kentucky. Surging floodwaters destroyed homes and businesses and caused significant damage to schools, roads, bridges and water systems. The disaster caused at least 39 deaths, while thousands of families “lost everything,” the governor said at a news conference. The $212.7 million aid package would dip into the state’s massive budget reserves to assist cities, counties, school districts and utilities in eastern Kentucky.
KENTUCKY STATE
The Associated Press

Texan gets 6 months for threats to Maryland vaccine advocate

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Texas man was sentenced to six months in federal prison Tuesday for threatening a Maryland doctor who has been a prominent advocate for COVID-19 vaccines, a federal prosecutor said. Scott Eli Harris, 52, of Aubrey, Texas, pleaded guilty in February to threats transmitted by interstate communication. U.S. Attorney for Maryland Erek L. Barron announced the sentence, which will be followed by three years of supervised release, in a news release Wednesday. “While we are all entitled to our own opinion, no one has the right to threaten the life of someone because of race, national origin, or because of holding different views,” Barron said in a statement. “Threats like these will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.” According to Harris’ plea agreement and statements made in connection with the plea hearing, Harris sent a threatening message from his cellphone to the doctor. Court documents identify the doctor only as “Dr. L. W., who had been a vocal proponent of the COVID-19 vaccine.”
AUBREY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Trenton, NJ
Lifestyle
City
Trenton, NJ
The Associated Press

Woman attacked by a black bear in Vermont

STRAFFORD, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont woman was attacked by a black bear over the weekend while walking her two dogs on trails on her Strafford property, the state Fish and Wildlife Department reported Tuesday. The 61-year-old woman was treated at Gifford Medical Center in Randolph on Saturday for...
STRAFFORD, VT
The Associated Press

SCC to hear more arguments on wind farm ratepayer protection

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — State regulators said Wednesday they would consider additional arguments about whether Dominion Energy Virginia’s plans to build a massive offshore wind farm should include a ratepayer protection that the utility has said will kill the project. The State Corporation Commission issued an order granting reconsideration in the offshore wind case and temporarily suspending an order issued earlier this month approving the wind farm. The Aug. 5 order contained a provision called a performance guarantee, aimed at ensuring Dominion’s customers don’t have to pay for replacement energy if the project doesn’t generate electricity at the level expected. Dominion petitioned the commission on Monday to reconsider the performance guarantee, calling it “untenable” and warning that as initially outlined, it would force the company to “terminate all development and construction activities.” A range of groups, from the Sierra Club to Walmart, have participated in the regulatory proceedings. Wednesday’s commission order directs all participants who object to Dominion’s petition to file a response by Sept. 13. Dominion must then respond to those arguments by Sept. 22, the order said.
RICHMOND, VA
The Associated Press

Judge invalidates bogus claims in Florida building collapse

Hundreds of bogus claims that sought a share of the $1.1 billion settlement in the deadly collapse of a Florida condominium building were ruled as fraudulent and invalid by a judge Wednesday. More than 450 presumably false claims, most seeking about $50,000, were filed in the court settlement arising from the June 2021 collapse of the Champlain Towers South building in which 98 people died. These claims “have no connection whatsoever” to the tragedy and appear to be “claims seeking to wrongfully capitalize on this tragedy at the expense of the true victims,” court-appointed receiver Michael Goldberg said in court documents. During a brief hearing Wednesday, Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Michael Hanzman said none of the bogus claimants showed up to provide evidence under oath so their claims will be struck from the list of settlement beneficiaries.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nj Lottery#New Jersey Lottery#Nj#Xtra#Megaplier
The Associated Press

3 Arkansas officers suspended after video captures beating

MULBERRY, Ark. (AP) — Federal authorities said Monday they have started a civil rights investigation following the suspension of three Arkansas law enforcement officers after a video posted on social media showed two of them beating a man while a third officer held him on the ground. The officers were responding to a report of a man making threats outside a convenience store Sunday in the small town of Mulberry, about 140 miles (220 kilometers) northwest of Little Rock, near the border with Oklahoma, authorities said. Arkansas State Police said the agency would investigate the use of force. State police identified the suspect as Randal Worcester, 27, of Goose Creek, South Carolina. The attorney for the two deputies said Monday that Worcester attacked one of the deputies, giving him a concussion.
MULBERRY, AR
The Associated Press

Wanted: 7,000 construction workers for Intel chip plants

JOHNSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s largest-ever economic development project comes with a big employment challenge: how to find 7,000 construction workers in an already booming building environment when there’s also a national shortage of people working in the trades. At hand is the $20 billion semiconductor manufacturing...
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Mega Millions
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Powerball
The Associated Press

2 officers killed in helicopter crash in Tennessee

WHITESIDE, Tenn. (AP) — Two Tennessee law enforcement officers died when their helicopter hit power lines and crashed in a wooded area. The lines fell across an interstate and lanes of the highway were shut down as first responders looked for the crash site, officials said. Tennessee Highway Patrol Sgt. Lee Russell of the Aviation Division and Marion County Sheriff’s Department Detective Matt Blansett were killed in the crash Tuesday afternoon in Marion County, the state Department of Safety and Homeland Security said. Highway Patrol Capt. Travis Plotzer said the National Transportation Safety Board was leading an investigation. The helicopter hit power lines on Aetna Mountain near Whiteside, Tennessee, causing the lines to fall across Interstate 24, officials said.
WHITESIDE, TN
The Associated Press

Regulators extend deadline for Mountain Valley Pipeline

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — Federal regulators have given the developers of the Mountain Valley Pipeline another four years to complete the long-delayed natural gas project. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission made the unanimous decision late Tuesday, the Roanoke Times reported. The new deadline for completion of the 303-mile pipeline spanning portions of West Virginia and Virginia is Oct. 13, 2026.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Associated Press

Company pledges to reduce Puerto Rico outages amid anger

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Persistent power outages and threats from Puerto Rico’s government prompted a company that operates the island’s transmission and distribution system to announce Wednesday that it would dedicate more resources and crews to improve service. The move came just hours after the U.S. territory’s Senate launched a hearing to analyze the government’s contract with Luma Energy — a consortium made up of Calgary, Alberta-based Atco and Quanta Services Inc. of Houston — amid calls to cancel it. Among the top officials demanding that the government revoke the contract is Puerto Rico’s Senate President José Luis Dalmau, of the main opposition party, and Jenniffer González, Puerto Rico’s representative in Congress and a member of the governor’s party, who said power outages have become “our daily bread.” Luma said Wednesday that it would increase response brigades by 25% in the next month, remove vegetation covering 20 of the most critical transmission lines, increase inspections of substations — eight of which have caught on fire in the past year — and increase aerial inspections of remote transmission lines.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
505K+
Post
497M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy