NJ Lottery
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) _ These New Jersey lotteries were drawn Friday:
Cash4Life
09-16-51-57-59, Cash Ball: 2
(nine, sixteen, fifty-one, fifty-seven, fifty-nine; Cash Ball: two)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 80,000,000
Pick 3
9-8-0, Fireball: 4
(nine, eight, zero; Fireball: four)
Pick 4
9-1-7-7, Fireball: 4
(nine, one, seven, seven; Fireball: four)
Cash 5
01-16-20-36-45, Xtra: 3
(one, sixteen, twenty, thirty-six, forty-five; Xtra: three)
Estimated jackpot: $213,000
Midday Pick 3
7-8-2, Fireball: 5
(seven, eight, two; Fireball: five)
Midday Pick 4
9-7-8-6, Fireball: 5
(nine, seven, eight, six; Fireball: five)
Mega Millions
12-18-24-46-65, Mega Ball: 3, Megaplier: 4
(twelve, eighteen, twenty-four, forty-six, sixty-five; Mega Ball: three; Megaplier: four)
Estimated jackpot: $116,000,000
