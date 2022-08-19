ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Marcos, TX

fox7austin.com

FOX 7 Austin's 2022-23 high school football preseason rankings

TEXAS - High school football season in Central Texas is just days away!. Take a look at FOX 7 Austin's preseason rankings to get ready for kickoff. 1. Westlake (2021: 16-0, 6A DII State Champion) 2. Lake Travis (2021: 12-3, 6A DI State Semi-Finalist) 3. Round Rock (2021: 9-2, lost...
101.5 KNUE

3 Texas Towns Named Some Of The Worst In USA To Visit

A recent article came out about the 40 worst cities to visit in the United States, three of which are located in the Great State of Texas. Let's see which ones made the list... Houston, Texas. According to MindYourDollars.com Houston has been through some rough times in the last few...
treksplorer.com

Best Things to Do in San Marcos, Texas

Cruising through Texas on your South Central US road trip? Take out some time to comb through all the best things to do in San Marcos, Texas. Sandwiched between Austin and San Antonio, the Central Texas college town is a must-see stop when traveling through the Texas Hill Country. On...
KSAT 12

Meet the newest reporter at KSAT, Camelia Juarez

You’ve most likely seen journalist Camelia Juarez on-air and have read her articles on KSAT.com already. That’s because Camelia worked at KSAT 12 as a news intern a few years ago and she has hit the ground running since her first day as a reporter. Camelia has brought...
virtualbx.com

Mill Creek Announces Groundbreaking of Modera Georgetown

Georgetown (Williamson County) – Mill Creek Residential, a leading national developer, announced it has broken ground on Modera Georgetown, a garden-style community. The three-story community, which will feature 318 apartment homes, is part of Highland Village, a master-planned community comprising 299 single-family homes, 32 acres of commercial development, three acres of parkland and a recreational trail system. First move-ins are anticipated for late 2023.
CBS Austin

Austin Police Association President Ken Casaday announces retirement

Austin Police Association President Ken Casaday is retiring after nearly 25 years with the Austin Police Department. Casaday confirmed the news to CBS Austin and added that his final day will be on Wednesday. He started his career with APD in 1998 and has been with the Austin Police Association...
fox7austin.com

Celebrating National Latina Day on August 20

National Latina Day was started in 2015 on social media here in Texas by Dolores Loli Alvarez Castilla as a day intended for Latinas to show their pride and be recognized for their strong influence in society. Founder of Austin Latinas Unidas and organizer of Latina Day ATX Bessie Martinez talks more about it.
