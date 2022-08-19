Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Elon Musk: “Tesla Plants are Money Furnaces Burning Billions of Dollars” is a Warning to ShareholdersZack LoveAustin, TX
Kaitlin Armstrong: trial scheduled as defense files to suppress evidenceLavinia ThompsonAustin, TX
Austin City Council Give Themselves a $33,000 Raise and Make Six Figures NowTom HandyAustin, TX
Elon Musk suggests a tunnel between Austin and San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Texas is Number 1 in Business but at the Bottom of Every Other IssueTom HandyTexas State
Related
fox7austin.com
FOX 7 Austin's 2022-23 high school football preseason rankings
TEXAS - High school football season in Central Texas is just days away!. Take a look at FOX 7 Austin's preseason rankings to get ready for kickoff. 1. Westlake (2021: 16-0, 6A DII State Champion) 2. Lake Travis (2021: 12-3, 6A DI State Semi-Finalist) 3. Round Rock (2021: 9-2, lost...
3 Texas Towns Named Some Of The Worst In USA To Visit
A recent article came out about the 40 worst cities to visit in the United States, three of which are located in the Great State of Texas. Let's see which ones made the list... Houston, Texas. According to MindYourDollars.com Houston has been through some rough times in the last few...
Gun found in backpack during volleyball tournament at Connally HS
According to a police report, the bag was found in the hall near the gym during a volleyball tournament at the high school.
KENS 5
San Antonio high school's barbecue team wins national title | Texas Outdoors
Madison High School's barbecue team took home a national title this year at a barbecue competition. Barry Davis spoke with them during this week's Texas Outdoors.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
treksplorer.com
Best Things to Do in San Marcos, Texas
Cruising through Texas on your South Central US road trip? Take out some time to comb through all the best things to do in San Marcos, Texas. Sandwiched between Austin and San Antonio, the Central Texas college town is a must-see stop when traveling through the Texas Hill Country. On...
1 Person Severely Injured In Motorcycle Accident In Austin (Austin, TX)
Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services stated that they responded to an incident of a motorcycle collision with a dog a little before 8.30 PM on Saturday night. Medical personnel and STAR Flight were reported to [..]
Family of missing San Antonio girl believe Lina Khil isn't in Texas
The family said there have been a few leads but nothing solid.
Texas man breaks world record for fastest trip to all 50 states
Austin resident Peter McConville, Pavel (Pasha) Krechetov and Abdullahi Salah now hold the record for fastest visit to all 50 states in the United States, completing the journey in five days, 13 hours and 10 minutes.
RELATED PEOPLE
State of Texas: Districts brace for new school year after record teacher resignations
What's behind the teacher shortage? To find out, our team obtained thousands of exit surveys detailing why teachers left and the impact it has on students. Responses revealed how inflation, stagnant salaries and last-minute legislative mandates led to state-wide teacher shortages.
Austin, TX Eatery Lands at #5 on List of Best Restaurants in the U.S.
Yelp has released their yearly best 100 restaurants in the United States list, and now I have to go try this place in Austin, Texas. A favorite eatery in Texas' capital city has made the list at number 5. Yelp Can Help. Yelp has become my go-to source for info...
KSAT 12
Meet the newest reporter at KSAT, Camelia Juarez
You’ve most likely seen journalist Camelia Juarez on-air and have read her articles on KSAT.com already. That’s because Camelia worked at KSAT 12 as a news intern a few years ago and she has hit the ground running since her first day as a reporter. Camelia has brought...
Texas State student to adopt abandoned ant-covered baby he found left in trash
A Texas State University student is in the process of adopting a baby he found in a trash can while visiting his family in Haiti.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Students relocated with little notice due to maintenance problems at UT dorm
AUSTIN, Texas — Dozens of students at the University of Texas’s newest on-campus residence hall were told last-minute they would have to be relocated due to extensive maintenance problems at the building as the fall semester begins. The university purchased the 27-story Dobie Twenty21 in October 2021 for...
TikToker lists San Antonio River Walk as a 'red flag' hangout place
Did your favorite Texas hangout make the list?
virtualbx.com
Mill Creek Announces Groundbreaking of Modera Georgetown
Georgetown (Williamson County) – Mill Creek Residential, a leading national developer, announced it has broken ground on Modera Georgetown, a garden-style community. The three-story community, which will feature 318 apartment homes, is part of Highland Village, a master-planned community comprising 299 single-family homes, 32 acres of commercial development, three acres of parkland and a recreational trail system. First move-ins are anticipated for late 2023.
Viral TikTok Calls These Texas Hangouts A 'Red Flag'
The TikToker says it's a reg flag for people to hang out at these popular spots.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Karlin unveils plans to transform huge northwest Austin campus once home to 3M
Karlin Real Estate LLC is undertaking perhaps its most ambitious project yet in Austin — the renovation of a 156-acre office campus off River Place Boulevard, not far from Lake Travis, that was previously occupied by 3M Co.
CBS Austin
Austin Police Association President Ken Casaday announces retirement
Austin Police Association President Ken Casaday is retiring after nearly 25 years with the Austin Police Department. Casaday confirmed the news to CBS Austin and added that his final day will be on Wednesday. He started his career with APD in 1998 and has been with the Austin Police Association...
Wettest week in months: Timing, rainfall amounts for Central Texas
Significant rain is expected across Central Texas this week with potential for flooding in low-lying areas.
fox7austin.com
Celebrating National Latina Day on August 20
National Latina Day was started in 2015 on social media here in Texas by Dolores Loli Alvarez Castilla as a day intended for Latinas to show their pride and be recognized for their strong influence in society. Founder of Austin Latinas Unidas and organizer of Latina Day ATX Bessie Martinez talks more about it.
Comments / 0