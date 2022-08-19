Police: Nurse's aide arrested in credit card thefts from retirement home resident

A nurse's aide contracted to work at a Delhi Township retirement community is facing charges after police said she stole credit and debt cards from a resident there.

Delhi police were notified Monday of the theft at Western Hills Retirement Village, officials said. The victim's family noticed several suspicious transactions on three different debit and credit cards from July, according to police.

Investigators obtained camera footage and identified the nurse's aide as Lavonda Moran, 48, officials said in a news release.

Police said Moran was questioned and admitted to the offense. She was arrested on felony charges and taken to the Hamilton County Justice Center.

Moran was not an employee of the retirement community, police said, adding she was sent to the facility by an outside agency to assist with staffing.