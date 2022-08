Lorando “Snaxx” Johnson is a sophomore cornerback from Lancaster, Texas. Baylor’s website has him listed at 6-foot-0, 193 pounds, and Johnson should have two years of eligibility remaining past this season. After working at the STAR position this spring, Johnson moved to cornerback and is slated to start this fall at corner alongside Mark Milton.

WACO, TX ・ 17 HOURS AGO