Albuquerque, NM

Lobos Visit Texas Tech Thursday Night in Road Opener

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico women’s soccer team makes its first road trip of the season as it visits Texas Tech on Thursday night. The Lobos take on the Red Raiders at 6 p.m. MT (7 p.m. CT) at the John Walker Soccer Complex in a game that will be broadcast online on ESPN+.
UNM Women's Cross Country Picked MW Preseason Favorite

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— For the 11th consecutive year, The University of New Mexico women’s cross country team has been voted as the Mountain West preseason favorite, earning 10 first-place votes and a total of 100 points. The Lobos enter the season having won the last 14 conference championships and...
Lobo Volleyball Opens Season with Lobo Invitational

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— It is officially volleyball season, and The University of New Mexico volleyball team is starting it at home with Cal State Fullerton and Abilene Christian in the Lobo Invitational. There will be two matches on Friday, with ACU and CSF set to start at 1 p.m. MT,...
Miles Kendrick Named Starting QB for Opener vs. Maine on Sept. 3

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Head Coach Danny Gonzales has named University of Kansas transfer Miles Kendrick as the starting quarterback for the 2022 Lobos ahead of the season opener, which takes place on Saturday, September 3 against Maine. Kendrick is the lone senior in among UNM’s five quarterbacks on the roster.
My50 To Broadcast Opener, UTEP Games

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The University of New Mexico’s season opener against Maine and the September 17 game against UTEP, both kicking off at 6 p.m., will be broadcast locally at My50-TV, and the games will both be available for streaming on the Mountain West Network. The announcement was made by UNM Sports Properties, UNM’s multi-media rights holder.
Record Breaking Night at Cherry & Silver Scholarship Gala

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico Athletics had another record-breaking night during Saturday’s annual Cherry & Silver Scholarship Gala at the Clyde Hotel. Over $585,000 was raised for Lobo student-athlete scholarships as a sold-out crowd of over 550 attendees took part in this year’s event to support Lobo athletics.
Cherry Fridays at Albertsons Means Tickets and Gear!

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It’s a tradition in the state … Cherry Friday. Now, while you can always wear your Cherry shirts on Friday to celebrate the Lobos and get ready for a weekend of sports action, UNM Athletics has partnered with Albertsons to bring Cherry Friday to Albertsons throughout the Metro area, and you can now hang out and meet the talent with your favorite Cumulus Radio Stations, and get free tickets and gear! All the fun and action starts at 11 am each Friday at Albertsons.
