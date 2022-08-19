ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It’s a tradition in the state … Cherry Friday. Now, while you can always wear your Cherry shirts on Friday to celebrate the Lobos and get ready for a weekend of sports action, UNM Athletics has partnered with Albertsons to bring Cherry Friday to Albertsons throughout the Metro area, and you can now hang out and meet the talent with your favorite Cumulus Radio Stations, and get free tickets and gear! All the fun and action starts at 11 am each Friday at Albertsons.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 10 HOURS AGO