Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Look at the Best Gas Station Restaurants in South Carolina: Part IIKennardo G. JamesLexington, SC
A Look at the Best Gas Station Restaurants in South Carolina: Part IKennardo G. James
Taking a Look at One of the Best Players in SC Football HistoryKennardo G. James
This 15-Year-Old South Carolina ROTC Student Was Found Beaten And Burned. Authorities Need Your Help Finding Her KillerThe Vivid Faces of the Vanished
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina Andras
Related
WIS-TV
Gas leak cleared after stay-at-home order in Northeast Richland County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The section of Hardscrabble Road that runs in between Clemson and North Brickyard was shut down following a gas leak this morning. According to Dominion Energy, the incident occurred around 8:00 a.m. when third-party contractors struck a natural gas line with excavation equipment. The Columbia-Richland Fire...
One killed in weekend wreck
Newberry County- Newberry Country Coroner Laura Kneece has identified the sole victim of a vehicle collision that occurred Saturday evening, August 20. Kneece identified the victim as Antonia Francisco Tino Delacruz, 20, of Sumter, as the decedent in the collision. Master Trooper Brandon Bolt of the S.C. Highway Patrol believes...
wach.com
Columbia Police respond to shooting at North Pointe Estates
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Columbia Police Department says officers are investigating an incident at North Pointe Estates on Ripplemeyer Avenue. In a tweet by the department, officers received a Shot spotter alert around 3:30 p.m. A 20-year-old man was found outside the complex with injuries, he has been checked into a local hospital in critical condition.
The Post and Courier
US Marshals arrest Columbia man wanted for firing shots at Forest Acres police
COLUMBIA — A man wanted for allegedly firing shots at a Forest Acres police officer was arrested by the US Marshals Service at a motel in Birmingham, Ala., after a month-long investigation, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. The Marshals served the warrant on Aug. 24. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Teenagers save 3-year-old brother in Orangeburg apartment fire
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — A 14-year-old is being credited for saving his 16-year-old sister and 3-year-old brother from an apartment fire in Orangeburg Wednesday morning. According to Orangeburg Department of Public Safety (ODPS), firefighting units were dispatched to a report of a structure fire around 8:48 a.m. August 23 at Carrington Townhomes, 901 Corona Dr. Arriving at the scene, units found smoke coming from the two-story apartment 10C.
WIS-TV
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Crash on I-20 near Two Notch Road stalls traffic
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A crash on I-20 west near exit 74 stalled traffic Tuesday, according to SCDOT. The crash happened around 8 a.m. No injuries have been reported by SC Highway Patrol. If you need to travel through the area, use caution and expect delays as crews work to...
Victim dies in shooting at Columbia apartment complex, suspect wanted
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A 20-year-old man who was found shot at North Pointe Estates in north Columbia has died from his injuries. Columbia Police say responded to the apartment complex at 100 Ripplemeyer Avenue after a report of shots fired from Shotspotter. They found the man with injuries to his upper body.
thenewirmonews.com
Lexington County deputy has found a home in the special victims unit
Investigator Carleisha Gilliam knew she wanted to work in law enforcement at an early age. Gilliam told people, even at 3 or 4 years old, she wanted to be a law enforcement officer, and she stuck to that plan. Gilliam graduated from Lander University and went to graduate school at...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WIS-TV
Orangeburg Co. investigators searching for stolen race car
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced that investigators are seeking a stolen race car last seen in Orangeburg earlier this month. “We’ve been given some security camera clips that show a red truck taking this vehicle,” sheriff Ravenell said. “If anyone has any information, please give us a call.”
WIS-TV
Suspect turns himself in to Sumter County deputies
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Daizhan Perry turned himself in to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office after being accused of attempted murder. Officials say Perry is charged with attempted murder in connection to a shooting incident at Calvin’s Place in Rembert on Friday, July 29, 2022. Notice a spelling...
WIS-TV
Business near Sumter Mall receives threat, police advise avoiding area
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A business near the Sumter Mall has received a threat that is under investigation by the Sumter Police Department. According to Sumter Police Department’s Public Information Officer, Tonyia McGirt, the threat is being assessed at this time. Police have also advised drivers to avoid the...
WIS-TV
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Hardscrabble Road open after gas leak cleared
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia-Richland Fire Department has cleared the scene of a gas leak on Hardscrabble Road. Traffic has resumed in both directions. Officials issued a shelter in place after a construction crew hit a gas line on Hardscrabble Road Wednesday morning. No nearby schools were been affected...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
abccolumbia.com
Victim of Fatal Shooting in Fairfield County identified by Coroner
FAIRFIELD, CO SC (WOLO)– The Fairfield County Coroner has identified the victim in a fatal shooting in Winnsboro. According to Coroner Chris Hill, 21 year old Martez Ke’Montae Hughes, of Winnsboro, SC, was pronounced dead on Saturday August 20, 2022, at Prisma Health Richland. The coroner says Hill...
WIS-TV
Orangeburg police, S.C. State & Claflin leadership consider enhancing safety protocols following deadly shooting near campuses
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As Orangeburg police continue to investigate a deadly shooting that caused both South Carolina State University and Claflin University to lock down their campuses this weekend, city leadership and local law enforcement are considering enhancements to safety protocols. The shooting happened at around 11 P.M. Sunday...
WIS-TV
Wanted man arrested after shooting at Forest Acres police officer, found in Alabama one month later
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man who had been wanted since July after shooting at a Forest Acres Police officer has been arrested. Ladre Smith has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott. Investigators say around...
abccolumbia.com
Sumter Police say they’re not giving up on search for man missing for five years
Sumter, S.C. (WOLO)– Police in Sumter say they are not giving up searching for a man who has not been seen in five years. Investigators say Tommy Brailey was last seen driving away from a Wesmark Boulevard nightclub on August 24th 2017. At the time, police say Brailey was...
Argument leads to exchange of gunfire in Lexington County; 1 injured
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — One man is recovering after an argument led to gunfire in Lexington County. The Lexington County Sheriff's Department said that the shooting happened on Saturday night at a home on Wild Bird Lane off of Fish Hatchery Road. Based on a preliminary investigation, the shooting was preceded by an argument but ended with an exchange of gunfire.
abccolumbia.com
Early morning fire in Lexington
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) -The Lexington Fire Service responded to an house fire early Saturday morning on Hunters Ridge Drive. According to the Lexington Police Department the homeowner was not hurt and was able to get out of the house safely.
WIS-TV
RCSD responds to viral video of deputy altercation
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has released a statement about the TikTok video that shows a recent altercation at a courthouse between two deputies. The altercation was captured on video by a passerby in the courthouse. In the video, a female deputy can be heard...
WIS-TV
Shooting near Broad River shopping plaza leaves one dead
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports of a shooting at 3315 Broad River Road last night. Around 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 20, deputies say a man was found unresponsive, lying in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds. Deputies attempted to perform CPR but were unsuccessful. The man was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Comments / 1