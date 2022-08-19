ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Columbia, SC

WIS-TV

Gas leak cleared after stay-at-home order in Northeast Richland County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The section of Hardscrabble Road that runs in between Clemson and North Brickyard was shut down following a gas leak this morning. According to Dominion Energy, the incident occurred around 8:00 a.m. when third-party contractors struck a natural gas line with excavation equipment. The Columbia-Richland Fire...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
Newberry Observer

One killed in weekend wreck

Newberry County- Newberry Country Coroner Laura Kneece has identified the sole victim of a vehicle collision that occurred Saturday evening, August 20. Kneece identified the victim as Antonia Francisco Tino Delacruz, 20, of Sumter, as the decedent in the collision. Master Trooper Brandon Bolt of the S.C. Highway Patrol believes...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Columbia Police respond to shooting at North Pointe Estates

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Columbia Police Department says officers are investigating an incident at North Pointe Estates on Ripplemeyer Avenue. In a tweet by the department, officers received a Shot spotter alert around 3:30 p.m. A 20-year-old man was found outside the complex with injuries, he has been checked into a local hospital in critical condition.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Teenagers save 3-year-old brother in Orangeburg apartment fire

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — A 14-year-old is being credited for saving his 16-year-old sister and 3-year-old brother from an apartment fire in Orangeburg Wednesday morning. According to Orangeburg Department of Public Safety (ODPS), firefighting units were dispatched to a report of a structure fire around 8:48 a.m. August 23 at Carrington Townhomes, 901 Corona Dr. Arriving at the scene, units found smoke coming from the two-story apartment 10C.
ORANGEBURG, SC
WIS-TV

Orangeburg Co. investigators searching for stolen race car

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced that investigators are seeking a stolen race car last seen in Orangeburg earlier this month. “We’ve been given some security camera clips that show a red truck taking this vehicle,” sheriff Ravenell said. “If anyone has any information, please give us a call.”
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Suspect turns himself in to Sumter County deputies

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Daizhan Perry turned himself in to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office after being accused of attempted murder. Officials say Perry is charged with attempted murder in connection to a shooting incident at Calvin’s Place in Rembert on Friday, July 29, 2022. Notice a spelling...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Business near Sumter Mall receives threat, police advise avoiding area

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A business near the Sumter Mall has received a threat that is under investigation by the Sumter Police Department. According to Sumter Police Department’s Public Information Officer, Tonyia McGirt, the threat is being assessed at this time. Police have also advised drivers to avoid the...
SUMTER, SC
WIS-TV

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Hardscrabble Road open after gas leak cleared

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia-Richland Fire Department has cleared the scene of a gas leak on Hardscrabble Road. Traffic has resumed in both directions. Officials issued a shelter in place after a construction crew hit a gas line on Hardscrabble Road Wednesday morning. No nearby schools were been affected...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Orangeburg police, S.C. State & Claflin leadership consider enhancing safety protocols following deadly shooting near campuses

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As Orangeburg police continue to investigate a deadly shooting that caused both South Carolina State University and Claflin University to lock down their campuses this weekend, city leadership and local law enforcement are considering enhancements to safety protocols. The shooting happened at around 11 P.M. Sunday...
ORANGEBURG, SC
abccolumbia.com

Early morning fire in Lexington

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) -The Lexington Fire Service responded to an house fire early Saturday morning on Hunters Ridge Drive. According to the Lexington Police Department the homeowner was not hurt and was able to get out of the house safely.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

RCSD responds to viral video of deputy altercation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has released a statement about the TikTok video that shows a recent altercation at a courthouse between two deputies. The altercation was captured on video by a passerby in the courthouse. In the video, a female deputy can be heard...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Shooting near Broad River shopping plaza leaves one dead

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports of a shooting at 3315 Broad River Road last night. Around 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 20, deputies say a man was found unresponsive, lying in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds. Deputies attempted to perform CPR but were unsuccessful. The man was pronounced deceased at the scene.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

