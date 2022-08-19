ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Antonio Hamilton ahead of Marco Wilson for No. 2 CB job

 5 days ago
One position where the starting jobs are not set in stone yet is at cornerback. There are three important roles with only one player — Byron Murphy — with a sure role.

Murphy is the No. 1 cornerback who will play every down and will slide inside to play the slot often, if not all the time the Cardinals play a nickel defense.

The second and third cornerback spots are more up for grabs but one player is pulling ahead.

As reported by multiple media members Friday, head coach Kliff Kingsbury indicated that Antonio Hamilton has taken a hold on the No. 2 cornerback job.

Hamilton has been a journeyman for his career, mostly making an impact on special teams. He played effectively last season filling for injured cornerbacks after Robert Alford and Marco Wilson got hurt.

Now he is on pace to be an every-down player opposite Murphy.

If this keeps up, Wilson, the second-year player the Cardinals drafted in the fourth round in 2021, would likely end up being the third cornerback, playing the role Alford had last season and that the team envisioned Jeff Gladney would have when they signed him, only to have him tragically die in a car accident.

The six-foot, 188-pound Hamilton had 38 tackles and four pass breakups for the Cardinals in 312 defensive snaps, which were a career high.

