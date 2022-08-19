Read full article on original website
City of Fruitland unveils trucks to raise awareness of Michael Vaughan's disappearance
FRUITLAND, Idaho (CBS2) — The City of Fruitland unveiled Homeward Bound Trucks featuring photos of Michael Vaughan, a boy who disappeared one year ago when he was 5-years-old. The Homeward Bound Project uses semi-trailers that travel across North America in hopes of generating leads to help find missing children....
City of Nampa celebrates beginning of State Highway 16 construction
NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — Nampa celebrates beginning construction for the new State Highway 16 Specific Area Plan (SAP) on Monday. Governor Little spoke about the importance of the project. "This project in particular is a well planned, north/south connector that hooks up to all our east/west corridors and, of...
Coroner identifies man pulled from Lucky Peak Reservoir
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A Nampa man pulled from Lucky Peak Reservoir, weeks after he went under the water, has been identified. The Ada County Coroner's Office says Jose Nunez's body was recovered on Monday after an accident on July 31. The cause and manner of death are still...
Brush fire grows to 710 acres along Interstate-84
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A brush fire southeast of Boise has grown to roughly 710 acres. Bureau of Land Management officials are working on the Doubletapp Fire, which is near Simco Road. The Ada County Sheriff's Office says the incident started as a vehicle fire, which spread to nearby...
Fruitland officials to unveil two semi-trucks featuring missing boy
FRUITLAND, Idaho (CBS2) — A little boy who went missing more than one year ago will have his face featured on two-semi trucks as they venture across the country. Michael "Monkey" Vaughan, who was 5 years old when he disappeared, will be featured, thanks to the Homeward Bound Trucks program.
Traffic Tip Tuesday: Bicycle stop sign
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Everyone knows the rules for stop signs while driving a car, but what about while riding a bike? In this week's Traffic Tip Tuesday, CPL. Kyle Wills shows us the rules for stopping at a red light and a stop sign on a bike. Click...
Cooler weather will move in...temporarily
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — According to the NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center, the temperatures are going to remain above average for the next two weeks! After the hottest summer on record, it would be nice to at least see temperatures near the average for this time of the year. While that may happen this weekend, the overall trend is for the highs to warm back up by the first of next week. Hang in there. Here’s how things are shaping up for now.
Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic: 'People from all over the country' come to event
CBS2 News Staff — CBS2 is proud to be the official TV home of the Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic. We're teaming up with CapEd Credit Union and Townsquare Media for the event. It's something radio host Kevin Miller says people look forward to all year. "You know, it's...
Fire crews make progress on Four Corners Fire, make structures more defensible
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Fire crews made progress Sunday on several sections of the Four Corners Fire. They removed hazard trees and vegetation, cut fireline, and installed pumps and hoses near homes to make structures more defensible. Heavy equipment was employed to mulch and brush off the road near...
How does Boise's hot summer stack up historically?
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — People have felt the heat in the Treasure Valley, but it's not just a feeling. This year, Boise broke the record for the most triple digit days in a single summer. August 21 was Boise's 21st day of triple-digit temperatures, breaking the record of 20...
The Countdown is on for the Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic is now just only a week away! It kicks-off with tethered rides at Ann Morrison Park a week from today on Aug. 31. While many people enjoy the experiencing of going up in a balloon, some prefer to watch them from the ground.
46-year-old man's body recovered from Lucky Peak
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A 46-year-old man's body has been recovered from Lucky Peak Reservoir -- weeks after he went under the water. The Ada County Sheriff's Office says the body was retrieved from the water Monday. The victim, who has not yet been identified by officials, went swimming July 31.
Spirit of Boise to kick things off with CapEd Kids Day
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic, presented by CapEd Credit Union, is just about a week away!. It's scheduled for Aug. 31. "It starts on Wednesday which is CapEd Kids Day and what they do that morning is the balloons don't actually leave Ann Morrison Park, instead the kids get to jump in the basket and go on a tethered balloon ride," said Michelle Heart, radio host for Lite 107.9. "It's something that just brings joy to the entire community like how could you be sad or unhappy when you're looking at these huge colorful hot air balloons."
Boise man accused of fatally stabbing another man; victim identified
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A 39-year-old Boise man is accused of stabbing another man to death late last week. Boise Police says officers were called to a home near Orchard Street and Franklin Road Friday at about 10:55 p.m. Officers took Jorge Lossi into custody and charged him with second-degree murder.
Boise mayor says Bundy 'intentionally misrepresented' park reservation
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise mayor Lauren McLean says her office has canceled a park reservation for Idaho gubernatorial candidate Ammon Bundy. Bundy has been promoting a campaign rally for Sept. 10 at Cassia Park on social media, but the city says the reservation was made under a different name and for a different purpose.
Boise home sellers dropped asking prices in July
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Nearly 70% of homes for sale in Boise had a price drop in July as buyers dropped out of the market. According to Redfin, sellers struggled to match their expectations with the reality of the cooling housing market. While Boise had the highest share of...
Boise shuts down Chukars
The Chukars were held to five hits Tuesday in a 5-1 loss to the Boise Hawks. Boise (8-23) led 2-1 but put the game away with three runs in the sixth inning.
