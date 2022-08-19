ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barksdale Air Force Base, LA

Want to be an honorary commander at Barksdale Air Force Base? Here's how

By Makenzie Boucher, Shreveport Times
Shreveport Times | The Times
Shreveport Times | The Times
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ozbkZ_0hNg54r400

The 2nd Bomb Wing is asking any and all leaders in the local community to serve as Honorary Commanders.

What is the Honorary Commanders Program?

This programs is a way for Barksdale to promote and maintain open and positive relationships with the community through education about the Air Force and its mission.

The 2BW Commander will select Honorary Commanders from among nominated community leaders who are business leaders, non-federally elected or appointed officials to spend two years with a Barksdale unit to learn about the various parts of the bases mission and role in the nation's defense.

Barksdale said if you are interested or know someone who would serve well as an Honorary Commander, go to the Barksdale AFB Public Affairs webpage www.barksdale.af.mil/Units/Wing-Staff-Agency/Public-Affairs/, download and complete the nomination form and email it to 2BW.PA@us.af.mil.

Makenzie Boucher is a reporter with the Shreveport Times. Contact her at mboucher@gannett.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westcentralsbest.com

New airports director nominated amid turbulence from current leader

SHREVEPORT, La. -- The fourth new director of the city's airports under Mayor Adrian Perkins' administration could be on the way. That's as the current interim director is giving signals that she's suing after getting passed over. The candidate who is nominated to take over is Larry Blackwell, Jr. He...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Retired Shreveport firefighters oppose changes to health insurance plan

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Retired Shreveport Fire Chief Scott Wolverton is among those pushing the Shreveport City Council to reconsider proposed changes to firefighters’ health care coverage. The former chief, along with several other retired firefighters, addressed the council during Monday’s work session. Although speaking against the proposed...
SHREVEPORT, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
City
Barksdale Air Force Base, LA
Barksdale Air Force Base, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
Kiss Country 93.7

Cash for Vaccines is Back in Shreveport

If you haven't yet gotten the jab... the Caddo Parish Commission, The Pines Road Area Business Association, Inc. (PRABA), LA Department of Health and LSU Health have gotten together to hold a COVID Vaccination Clinic and Health Fair on Saturday, August 27, 2022, 10:00am - 2:00pm, at Gracepoint Church of the Nazarene, 6825 Pines Road, Shreveport, 71129.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Two Shreveport schools closed on Aug. 23, no power

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two Shreveport schools will not have class on Tuesday, Aug. 23. Caddo Parish Magnet High Students and Broadmoor STEM Academy will not have school due to a power outage. Parents of students at Broadmoor STEM Academy are asked to return to campus to pick up their...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Forum: Shreveport mayoral candidates address LGBTQ issues

SHREVEPORT, La. (KMSS/KTAL) – Eight of the 10 candidates running for Shreveport mayor on Sunday participated in a mayoral forum sponsored by P.A.C.E. (People Acting for Change and Equality), a local organization dedicated to serving the LGBTQ community. Only Darryl Ware and state Sen. Greg Tarver were absent at...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Shreveport City Council debates liquor law changes, retiree insurance

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – At its Tuesday regular meeting, the Shreveport City Council addressed several issues that included local liquor sales, retiree health insurance, as well as other healthcare concerns. Liquor sales were back on the agenda and up for a vote at the meeting. Over the past few...
SHREVEPORT, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commanders#2nd Bomb Wing#The Air Force#The Shreveport Times
KSLA

Process of removing bat infestation begins at Fair Grounds Field

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Workers on Monday, Aug. 22 could be seen wearing hazmat suits and face masks on the Fair Grounds Field property. The gate was closed and caution tape roped off the main entrance to the once-beloved ballpark. The process of removing the bats is Perault Nuisance...
SHREVEPORT, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
News Radio 710 KEEL

Shreveport Leaders Make Major Change to Liquor Laws

Shreveport leaders have been struggling to find an answer to the recent enforcement of liquor ordinances on the books. For many years, these ordinances have not been enforced. But Chief Wayne Smith told the Shreveport Council it is his job to enforce the laws that are on the books and that is what he directed his staff to do. It was recently discovered that an ordinance is on the books that says any business selling high content alcohol can only sell alcohol. They would not be allowed to sell anything else, no chips, cigarettes, check cashing or anything. But as a result of this law, several businesses trying to renew their license were told they would have to have a separate entrance to the alcohol side of the business. For many of these small businesses, this was nearly impossible.
SHREVEPORT, LA
redriverradio.org

LA Supreme Court Reinstates Mayor Perkins As A Candidate For November 8th Election

MAYOR PERKINS REINSTATED- Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins has been reinstated as a qualified mayoral candidate for the November 8th election. On Friday the Louisiana Supreme court reinstated the incumbent Perkins in a 4-3 vote after hearing arguments earlier in the week. Perkins had been disqualified due to a lawsuit pointing out he had incorrectly put down an address different from the one he had received a homestead exemption for when he filed his candidacy documents.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Some Caddo Parish Schools closed due to power outage

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Broadmoor STEM Academy will be closed Tuesday due to a power outage. Caddo Parish Schools sent the following message at about 8:19 on August 23. “Broadmoor STEM Academy will be closed today, August 23, due to a power outage. Parents have been asked to return...
CADDO PARISH, LA
arklatexweekend.com

Celebrate 25 years of Nothing Bundt Cakes with a free cake

SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating 25 years by giving presents to its customers. The first 250 people at each location on Sept. 1, 2022 will get a free Confetti Bundtlet. From their Facebook announcement, “To receive a free Confetti Bundtlet, you must be one of...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Shreveport Times | The Times

Shreveport Times | The Times

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
420K+
Views
ABOUT

shreveporttimes.com is the home page of Shreveport Louisiana with in depth and updated Shreveport local news.

 http://shreveporttimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy