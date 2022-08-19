HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Mostly of the Local 4 viewing area will enjoy clear skies and a pleasant evening. It’s far northern areas where active showers and thunderstorms will gradually begin to die off with the loss of daytime heating. A few sprinkles or isolated showers could drift into the Ord, Greeley areas but most areas will only see high level clouds from the decaying storms late tonight. Wednesday will become mostly sunny, with above normal temperatures again pushing into the mid to upper 90s over western and southwest parts of the state with upper 80s to lower 90s from the Tri-Cities into Eastern Nebraska.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO