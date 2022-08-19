ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Comments / 0

Related
kscj.com

NEBRASKA TROOPERS TAKE 16 COMMERCIAL VEHICLES OUT OF SERVICE

TROOPERS WITH THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL CONDUCTED SURPRISE COMMERCIAL VEHICLE INSPECTIONS TUESDAY IN NORFOLK AND MADISON COUNTY. TROOPERS CONDUCTED 35 VEHICLE INSPECTIONS AND DISCOVERED 156 VIOLATIONS OF FEDERAL MOTOR CARRIER SAFETY REGULATIONS AND STATE LAW. THEY PLACED 16 VEHICLES OUT OF SERVICE. VEHICLES ARE PLACED OUT OF SERVICE FOR A...
NEBRASKA STATE
KSNB Local4

Small chances for rain, but not for everyone..

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Mostly of the Local 4 viewing area will enjoy clear skies and a pleasant evening. It’s far northern areas where active showers and thunderstorms will gradually begin to die off with the loss of daytime heating. A few sprinkles or isolated showers could drift into the Ord, Greeley areas but most areas will only see high level clouds from the decaying storms late tonight. Wednesday will become mostly sunny, with above normal temperatures again pushing into the mid to upper 90s over western and southwest parts of the state with upper 80s to lower 90s from the Tri-Cities into Eastern Nebraska.
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Government
County
Stanton County, NE
State
Nebraska State
County
Pawnee County, NE
iheart.com

Nebraska DHHS Finds Harmful Algae in Three Lakes

(Lincoln, NE) -- The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services is warning the public about harmful algae found in three state lakes. The levels of microcystin, a toxin released by Harmful Algal Blooms (HAB), has been found in dangerous levels at Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, and Iron Horse Trail Lake in Pawnee County.
PAWNEE COUNTY, NE
KSNB Local4

Planning ahead for the Nebraska State Fair

Clear the Shelters: Hattie the Akita mix spends half of her life at the shelter. Hattie is a 2 1/2 year old Akita mix staying at Heartland Pet Connection in Hastings. She has been there for around a year and a half. Updated: 7 hours ago. Local4 News at 5.
HASTINGS, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Harmful Algal Blooms#Bacteria#Lincoln#Maskenthine Reservoir#Willow Creek Reservoir#Hab#Ndee
News Channel Nebraska

Two semis wreck in Dodge County

AMES, Neb. -- A two-vehicle wreck affected traffic in eastern Nebraska Monday morning. It happened at the intersection of U.S. Highway 30 and County Road 14 Boulevard about a mile west of the community of Ames. Dodge County Sheriff's Office said on their Facebook page that the crash involved two...
DODGE COUNTY, NE
Western Iowa Today

Special Weather Statement for Southern Half of Iowa

(Des Moines) Fog developed in low-lying areas and river valleys early this morning. Some locations have visibilities occasionally dropping below one-quarter of a mile, according to the National Weather Service. The fog is forecast to remain over the region through the morning commute and may become more widespread, possibly lasting...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Science
klkntv.com

Gas will briefly drop to $2.38 a gallon at one Lincoln U-Stop on Monday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska chapter of Americans for Prosperity is partnering with U-Stop on Monday to offer gas at a discount. Starting at 9 a.m., the price of unleaded gas will drop to $2.38 a gallon for the first 200 customers at the U-Stop near Pine Lake Road and Nebraska Highway 2.
LINCOLN, NE
Hays Post

Two quakes moments apart Tuesday in NW Kansas

Two earthquakes were reported moments apart in northwest Kansas early Tuesday morning. The Kansas Geological Survey said a 3.0-magnitude quake was recorded at 7:54 a.m. Tuesday in southeast Smith County. At 7:59 a.m., a 2.0-magnitude quake was recorded just a few miles away in northeast Osborne County.
KANSAS STATE
ABC7 Chicago

Nearly 200 neglected dogs seized from Illinois property

MERCER COUNTY, Ill. -- Authorities in Illinois recently seized nearly 200 neglected dogs from a property in rural Mercer County, near the Iowa border. Most of the animals were collies, KWQC reported. The dogs urgently need care and rehabilitation, and, when word got out, support poured in. That includes help...
MERCER COUNTY, IL
News Channel Nebraska

Four Nebraskans take titles at 31st Annual Oregon Trail Rodeo

HASTINGS, NEB. – Four Nebraskans took home Oregon Trail Rodeo titles after the 31st annual event ended on August 21 in Hastings, Neb. Denton Oestmann, Auburn, won the tie-down roping; Jeff Johnston, Thedford, was the header for the team that won the team roping, and in the ranch bronc riding, Austin Rose, Blue Hill, won the Friday night event and Riggin Heikel, Pleasanton, won the Saturday night event.
HASTINGS, NE
1011now.com

Officials investigate body discovered in northwest Otoe County

Food Bank of Lincoln helping feed kids heading back to school. For just over 40 years, the Food Bank of Lincoln has supported thousands of families across 16 counties in Southeastern Nebraska. Updated: 15 hours ago. Lincoln Police were called to a parking lot near 27th and Superior on a...
OTOE COUNTY, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy