Oklahoma County, OK

Oklahoma County, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma County, OK
Oklahoma County, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma State Fair offering $25 flash sale starting Thursday

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma State Fair will hold a flash sale for tickets to this year's fair starting Thursday evening. For 25 hours, people can get a ride-all-day armband and one outside gate admission ticket for $25. The flash sale starts at 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, and runs through 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Thousands set to gather for funeral for fallen Oklahoma County deputy

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — On Friday, thousands will come together to honor fallen Oklahoma County Sgt. Bobby Swartz. Before his funeral service, his closest friends want to remember him in the best way they know how. Hundreds of motorcycles from across Oklahoma will ride together as one to Swartz’s celebration of life.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
KOCO

'Heartbreaking day': Stitt, local leaders issue statements after Oklahoma County deputies shot

OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt and local leaders have issued statements after a suspect shot two Oklahoma County deputies Monday, killing one. The shooting occurred around 1:15 p.m. while deputies were serving an eviction notice at a home near Southwest 78th Street and Youngs Boulevard. Crews rushed two deputies to a hospital, and authorities confirmed one died.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma County deputy injured in OKC shooting recovering after surgery

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma County deputy injured during a shooting Monday afternoon in an Oklahoma City neighborhood is recovering and in good spirits after undergoing surgery. Oklahoma County Sheriff Tommie Johnson III said Deputy Mark Johns was the second deputy injured during the shooting near Southwest 78th Street...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Authorities to release more details about destructive Chickasha fire involving hand sanitizer

CHICKASHA, Okla. — Authorities are set to release more details about a massive fire involving hand sanitizer earlier this month in Chickasha. On Aug. 7, a fire destroyed a Chickasha manufacturing center. The Department of Environmental Quality was called in to investigate, and the department and the Environmental Protection Agency tested the soil and water at various sites.
CHICKASHA, OK

