Read full article on original website
Related
actionnewsnow.com
Forward progress of vegetation fire in Tehama County stopped
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - 6:38 P.M. UPDATE - Firefighters are making good progress on the Rest Fire off Interstate-5, south of Auction Yard Road, said CAL FIRE TGU. CAL FIRE estimates crews will be on the scene for one to two hours. 5:45 P.M. UPDATE - Firefighters have stopped the...
actionnewsnow.com
Person killed in crash on Highway 299 at Buckhorn Summit identified
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The person who was killed in a crash on Highway 299 Thursday evening near Buckhorn Summit has been identified. The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office says 46-year-old Christopher Watson of Red Bluff died in the crash. Watson was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash happened...
actionnewsnow.com
Person killed in Highway 299 crash that sparked Kennedy Fire ID’d
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office has identified the person who died in the crash that started the Kennedy Fire on Highway 299 last week. Deputies said 69-year-old Michael Mead of Hayfork died in the crash. The crash happened on Thursday in the area of Highway...
actionnewsnow.com
Man hit and killed by car on Highway 273
REDDING, Calif. - Redding Police were on scene of a deadly crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle. Highway 273 southbound lanes were closed at Wyndham Lane, but the road is back open. Redding Police told Action News Now that the man who was hit was pronounced dead on scene....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kymkemp.com
Hayfork Man Killed in Crash That Started Wildfire Near Whiskeytown Last Week
The Shasta County Sheriff’s Department identified the driver who died five days ago, on August 18, when a big rig carrying produce and an SUV collided around noon. 69-year-old Michael Merlyn Mead of Hayfork, California was driving westbound on Hwy 299 in an SUV when his vehicle drifted over the line and crashed head on into a semi, according to a CHP Officer interviewed at the incident.
kymkemp.com
Missing Shasta County Man’s Car Found off Hwy 36 in Mad River on Sunday Afternoon
Yesterday, a vehicle belonging to a Shasta County man, Keith Stotts, who has been missing since Wednesday, August 17, was located Sunday afternoon off Hwy 36 in the Mad River area. And, in a worrying twist, his shoes and shirt were located near the vehicle. Stotts, who owns Stotts &...
actionnewsnow.com
Northern California counties to receive drought funding
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The California Department of Water Resources announced 15 communities will receive drought funding. Of the 15 projects, some are in Northern California, including Butte County, Tehama County and Trinity County. The Burnt Ranch Estates Mutual Water Company in Trinity County will receive $2.5 million to replace two...
L.A. Weekly
One Killed in Semi-Truck Accident on Highway 299 [Redding, CA]
Victim Dead after Head-On Crash near Whiskeytown Lake. The collision occurred near the Whiskeytown Recreation Center, in the area of Kennedy Memorial Drive. Investigators said a red Ford Explorer collided head-on with a semi-truck, causing the SUV to spin out of control. Furthermore, the big-rig started to catch on fire...
IN THIS ARTICLE
actionnewsnow.com
Attic fire at Redding dog grooming business contained
REDDING, Calif. - Redding firefighters extinguished an attic fire on Monday evening off of Bechelli Lane. When crews arrived at the commercial building on the 2600 block of Bechelli Lane, they found light smoke coming from the roof. When firefighters made their way into the building, they confirmed the fire...
krcrtv.com
Valley Smoke : Latest Forecast and Tips
REDDING, Calif. — Smoky skies returned to Shasta County on Monday, bringing diminished air quality for many. The smoke is originating from the Six Rivers Lightning Complex, which has burned 27,019 acres and is 80% contained, according to CAL FIRE. Due to a combination of terrain and prevailing wind patterns, much of this smoke has been contained to Trinity County since the fire started, but valley locations have seen several waves of smoke in the past two weeks.
actionnewsnow.com
'Person of interest' questioned in Red Bluff fire that destroyed 3 homes
RED BLUFF, Calif. - The Red Bluff Fire Department is looking into possible negligence after a fire destroyed three homes Sunday night. As of Tuesday afternoon, they are still investigating a 'person of interest.'. Red Bluff Fire Chief Michael Bachmeyer told Action News Now the property which the fire originated...
visitredding.com
Redding Fishing Guide: Where, When, and What Fish to Catch
There are few better fishing regions than Redding, California. Find out what fish you can catch, along with locations and seasons. Redding is like a theme park for outdoor lovers. It is possible you have been drawn to Redding and the city’s Northern Californian region for the hiking, waterfalls, mountain...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
actionnewsnow.com
Missing Redding man has been located
REDDING, Calif. 2:42 P.M. UPDATE - Redding Police have located a missing man who was last seen on Saturday in Redding. Officers said Simon Meyers, 53, was located. They said he was not seen since Saturday.
actionnewsnow.com
Fire destroys multiple homes in Red Bluff
RED BLUFF, Calif. - On Sunday, there were two separate fire incidents within the City of Red Bluff, one of which destroying multiple homes. The first fire was dispatched at 4:55 p.m. as residential structure fire on the 500 block of Johnson Street. There was a “pretty significant plume,” according...
Food For Thought& A News Cafe
Job-Hopping Lawman in Dog-Mauling Lawsuit Hired by Shasta College; Has K-9 Named ‘Bolt’
(Editor’s note: Some photographs in this story may be disturbing to some readers.) Sobering new details continue to surface about Nathan Mendes of Bella Vista. One of the most stunning pieces of Mendes news is that Shasta College recently hired him, despite a host of obvious red flags. Mendes...
actionnewsnow.com
Redding man arrested for DUI after rollover crash
REDDING, Calif. - A man was arrested for driving under the influence after a rollover crash Sunday night in Redding, according to police. Police said 35-year-old Roderick Grossen, of Redding, was driving southwest on Lakewood Drive when he drove off the road and crashed into a brick mailbox. The vehicle...
kymkemp.com
$10,000 Reward for Missing 60-Year-Old in Trinity County
A $10,000 reward is now being offered for a 60-year-old man who went missing near Weaverville. In June, the Trinity County Sheriff’s Department reported that Frederick “Kevin” Montes was likely traveling on foot and possibly carrying a greyish backpack. Today, the following press release from the Trinity...
actionnewsnow.com
Anderson Police asking for help identifying burglary, vehicle theft suspect
ANDERSON, Calif. - The Anderson Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect in a burglary and vehicle theft. Police said the suspect stole several items from multiple vehicles in the parking lot of the Baymont Inn on Arby Way early Monday morning. The suspect then stole a white...
actionnewsnow.com
Tehama County Jail closes 3 housing units due to staffing issues
The Tehama County Sheriff’s Office said it has closed three housing units in the last two months as it is 60% understaffed. Tehama County Jail closes 3 housing units due to staffing issues. The Tehama County Sheriff’s Office said it has closed three housing units in the last two...
1 Person Dead In A Fatal Crash In Whiskeytown (Whiskeytown, CA)
According to the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office, a fatal accident took place on Highway 299 near Whiskeytown National Recreation Area. The officials have confirmed that the driver of an SUV collided with [..]
Comments / 1