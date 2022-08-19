DeSantis’ ‘Stop Woke Act’ Blocked

Related
Trump news - live: Kushner says ex-president ‘would have stopped Jan 6 riots had he anticipated violence’
Jared Kushner has said that Donald Trump would have attempted to stop the January 6 Capitol riots had he known about it beforehand, calling the attack on the building unexpected.In his new memoir “Breaking History”, Mr Kushner wrote: “What is clear to me is that no one at the White House expected violence that day. I’m confident that if my colleagues or the president had anticipated violence, they would have prevented it from happening.”Mr Trump lashed out at the Democratic Party yesterday for the “politically motivated raid on Mar-a-Lago” by the FBI, claiming it was because they fear him...
MSNBC
Trump melts down as Fox News turns on MAGA, cancels Trump speech for new GOP darling DeSantis
The splintering within Fox News continues as the network ignores a Trump speech to air Ron DeSantis instead. The former President hitting back and reportedly “tracking which hosts he can count on.” MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the devastating shift for Trump and one key Fox moment caught on tape, as a host bristles at polling showing most GOP voters want someone other than Trump in 2024. July 29, 2022.
MSNBC
See Trump's living nightmare on air: Fox News turns on 'Horrible' Trump over Jan. 6
The Rupert Murdoch-owned Wall Street Journal and New York Post are condemning Donald Trump's role on Jan. 6 after new evidence in the final, climactic House hearing, while some voices on Fox News say on air Trump looked "horrible" for his conduct. The developments show evidence moving some people, and a shift within Murdoch's influential empire, while new polling shows Fox viewers ditching Trump for Ron DeSantis. MSNBC anchor Ari Melber reports on the developments and split within the company.
Former Trump staffer claims she found classified information in the women's restroom and said it was a 'known thing' that aides were sloppy with documents
Former Trump staffer Olivia Troye recalled finding classified documents left in the women's room of a bathroom in the White House complex during her time working under Vice President Mike Pence. 'I found classified information in the ladies' room of the White House one time in the Eisenhower Executive Office...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Latinos, Asians, ‘Black folks in the south’ who vote GOP are pushing white supremacy: MSNBC guest
During the latest episode of MSNBC’s "The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell," Fordham University political science professor Christina Greer educated MSNBC viewers that white Republican voters aren’t the only ones allegedly pushing white supremacy and isolationist rhetoric. She argued Asian, Latino and African American GOP voters were as well.
'Jesus': Rep. Eric Swalwell Learns On Air Just How Many Classified Docs Trump Took
Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) reacted on air Monday to a new report that the federal government has recovered more than 300 classified documents this year from former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. “Jesus,” Swalwell said as he was informed of the report from The New York Times...
Defeated GOP Extremist Refuses To Concede
“I’m not conceding, because I’m a winner.” Extremist Laura Loomer refused to accept her defeat in a Republican primary in Florida.
NBC News
It's like 'a mafia case': Legal analysis on judge's ruling in Trump case
A judge has allowed the partial unsealing of an affidavit to search former President Trump’s home in Mar-a-Lago. NBC News Legal Analyst Carol Lam, NBC News Justice and Intelligence Correspondent Ken Dilanian and Senior National Political Reporter Marc Caputo discuss the latest. Aug. 18, 2022.
Lawmaker Tears Into Anti-Abortion Bill He Voted For
One South Carolina State Representative recalled talking to a doctor about a 19-year-old who got sent home from the hospital due to an anti-abortion bill.
Fauci Explains Hot Mic Incident
Dr. Anthony Fauci explained why he called a GOP senator a “moron” on a hot mic during a Senate health committee hearing.
NBC News
Judge considering not releasing any portion of Mar-a-Lago search warrant affidavit
A federal judge has indicated much, if any, of the search warrant affidavit from the search of Mar-a-Lago may not be unsealed and made public. NBC's Ryan Reilly reports.Aug. 22, 2022.
Rubio slams Dems’ hard left shift: ‘I’ve known liberals my whole life. I’ve never known this insanity’
HIALEAH, FLA. – Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., blasted the Democratic Party for adopting far-left policies, accusing them of leaving average voters behind. Addressing a crowd at a Florida GOP primary night event in Hialeah, Fla., Rubio claimed that the Democratic Party has been overrun by "radical, left-wing lunatics, laptop liberals and Marxist misfits" who have altered the national political discourse.
HuffPost
