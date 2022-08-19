ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

DeSantis’ ‘Stop Woke Act’ Blocked

By HuffPost Video
HuffPost
HuffPost
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01yAGv_0hNg49EU00

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 3

Related
The Independent

Trump news - live: Kushner says ex-president ‘would have stopped Jan 6 riots had he anticipated violence’

Jared Kushner has said that Donald Trump would have attempted to stop the January 6 Capitol riots had he known about it beforehand, calling the attack on the building unexpected.In his new memoir “Breaking History”, Mr Kushner wrote: “What is clear to me is that no one at the White House expected violence that day. I’m confident that if my colleagues or the president had anticipated violence, they would have prevented it from happening.”Mr Trump lashed out at the Democratic Party yesterday for the “politically motivated raid on Mar-a-Lago” by the FBI, claiming it was because they fear him...
POTUS
MSNBC

Trump melts down as Fox News turns on MAGA, cancels Trump speech for new GOP darling DeSantis

The splintering within Fox News continues as the network ignores a Trump speech to air Ron DeSantis instead. The former President hitting back and reportedly “tracking which hosts he can count on.” MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the devastating shift for Trump and one key Fox moment caught on tape, as a host bristles at polling showing most GOP voters want someone other than Trump in 2024. July 29, 2022.
POTUS
MSNBC

See Trump's living nightmare on air: Fox News turns on 'Horrible' Trump over Jan. 6

The Rupert Murdoch-owned Wall Street Journal and New York Post are condemning Donald Trump's role on Jan. 6 after new evidence in the final, climactic House hearing, while some voices on Fox News say on air Trump looked "horrible" for his conduct. The developments show evidence moving some people, and a shift within Murdoch's influential empire, while new polling shows Fox viewers ditching Trump for Ron DeSantis. MSNBC anchor Ari Melber reports on the developments and split within the company.
POTUS
Daily Mail

Former Trump staffer claims she found classified information in the women's restroom and said it was a 'known thing' that aides were sloppy with documents

Former Trump staffer Olivia Troye recalled finding classified documents left in the women's room of a bathroom in the White House complex during her time working under Vice President Mike Pence. 'I found classified information in the ladies' room of the White House one time in the Eisenhower Executive Office...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Woke
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
Fox News

Rubio slams Dems’ hard left shift: ‘I’ve known liberals my whole life. I’ve never known this insanity’

HIALEAH, FLA. – Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., blasted the Democratic Party for adopting far-left policies, accusing them of leaving average voters behind. Addressing a crowd at a Florida GOP primary night event in Hialeah, Fla., Rubio claimed that the Democratic Party has been overrun by "radical, left-wing lunatics, laptop liberals and Marxist misfits" who have altered the national political discourse.
HIALEAH, FL
HuffPost

HuffPost

125K+
Followers
7K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy