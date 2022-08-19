ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seahawks QB Drew Lock Still 'Really Sick' Says Pete Carroll

By Matt Galatzan
All Seahawks
 5 days ago

Even though the game is still a week out, Drew Lock's status in Week 3 against the Cowboys is up in the air

Just before he was set to start in Week 2 of the preseason against the Chicago Bears , Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock tested positive for COVID-19.

The diagnosis came at an unfortunate time for Lock, who was coming off an impressive performance, albeit a 32-25 loss, in the first preseason outing, and has been battling veteran Geno Smith for the starting job.

On Friday, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll updated the status of Lock, and it was not good news for the 25-year-old

“He’s really sick,” Carroll said after the loss to the Bears. “He was sick. Well, that was I think it was this morning. It hit him pretty hard.”

This is also a major blow for the Seahawks, who, without Lock under center on Thursday, looked dysfunctional, unorganized and tepid offensively.

Whereas in Week 1 of the preseason, it was clear by the end of regulation that Lock had a greater impact on Seattle. And with him under center, the offense simply looked different.

Lock had been making serious strides in practice as the preseason went along, and was beginning to close the gap in a hurry on Smith.

And Carroll has noticed those improvements.

“We’ve been talking about the preparation for the opportunity and how we want to go about it; like from A-Z, everything about it- relationships, work habits, preparation, training, everything," Carroll said. "He’s been right on point. He’s done everything that he needs to do at this point to position himself to be a starting football player."

But, the real question is, will Lock be ready to start against the Cowboys in preseason Game 3?

That decision or even the thought of that decision hasn't been made yet.

“I postponed the thought of that,” Carroll said. “And we had a long week here, we’ll figure it out. I don’t know exactly how to do that yet, ’cause I don’t have to. So, I’ll let you know. I might let you know. I’m not very good at letting you guys know that stuff.”

The Seahawks and Cowboys are set to kick off from AT&T Stadium in Arlington on Friday, August 26.

All Seahawks

