Worcester, MA

In a blow to Worcester fish and chips fans, Suney's Pub closes after more than 50 years

By Mike Elfland, Telegram & Gazette
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47udGM_0hNg3Yvx00

WORCESTER — Suney's Pub and Restaurant, the Chandler Street business opened by Suney Kachadoorian in 1970, has closed its doors.

The pub closed Thursday without notice.

"Selling was not an easy decision and due to lack of staff we couldn’t have an official goodbye, and will not be open any longer," reads a post by the Kachadoorian family on the Suney's Facebook page.

"Over those 52 years, some of the most important people have come & gone. There have been good times had by all and countless memories made that will last a lifetime. We have had the most loyal customers."

Kachadoorian, who died in 2001 at 74, bought the former George's Café from Ralph Garabedian in July 1970. The pub, at 216 Chandler St., was a go-to place for seafood, with generations sharing fish and chips dinners.

“I never get tired of hearing stories from customers about how they brought their children to the restaurant, and now, their grandchildren,” owner Dan Kachadoorian, son of Suney, told a reporter last year.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: In a blow to Worcester fish and chips fans, Suney's Pub closes after more than 50 years

Comments / 5

 

Related
