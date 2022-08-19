ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Austin

Local market, Frida Friday ATX, kicks off inaugural Jefa Brunch Series

AUSTIN, Texas — Las Ofrendas, founder of Frida Friday ATX, announced the launch of its latest project, the Jefa Brunch Series. The Jefa Brunch is an inclusive community event, empowering others to identify and step into their power. This inaugural year will include three scheduled Jefa Brunches, all scheduled...
CBS Austin

'Lagers and Literature' is the event you'll want to bookmark

This Austin event features two of my favorite things: beer and books! You can browse local booksellers, re-ignite your passion for reading or simply renew a library card all while sipping a pint. Meanwhile Brewing Company hosts a book fair called "Lagers and Literature" and Adrienne Rivers explains why you'll want to bookmark this event.
CBS Austin

aGLIFF Full Schedule & Events for Prism 35

AGLIFF, Austin's oldest film festival and premiere LGBTQ+ film fest of the Southwest, announces the full 2022 schedule with events for the 35th annual festival PRISM 35 taking place in-person this week August 24–28, 2022 in Austin, TX. Founded by Scott Dinger, the 35th annual festival will feature over eighty-five films including features, documentaries, and shorts over five days while additionally hosting exclusive festival events and screenings. More information on the festival can be found at agliff.org/prism.
CBS Austin

"The Inheritance: Part 1" at The Kleberg at ZACH Theatre

A play called The Inheritance comes to ZACH Theatre on the Kleberg stage ending the 2021-2022 season. This play is told in 2 parts and Part 2 will pick up next month to kick off ZACH's 2022-2023 season as the season opener. Winner of 4 Tony Awards including Best Play, The Inheritance brilliantly re-envisions E.M. Forster's masterpiece Howards End to 21st-century New York. The Inheritance asks how much we owe those who lived and loved before us and questions the role we must play for future generations. Furthermore, it dares us to fearlessly hold on to the wild ride called life.
CBS Austin

Master-planned community La Cima offers a place to live, work, and play!

Whether you need more space for the kids or are ready to downsize and retire, La Cima offers a place to live, work, and play in nature. Located at the start of the Texas hill country Todd Hays with Highland Homes, shares why this master-planned community checks the boxes for your next home!
CBS Austin

Corrective Health helps Texans live pain-free from peripheral neuropathy

8/21/22 — Central Texans living with numbness, weakness, or pain from nerve damage, Corrective Health is here to help. Dr. Jarrod Bagley, D.C, founder of Corrective Health, and his team can address the root cause of peripheral neuropathy, relieve your symptoms, and provide you with long-term relief. Follow us...
CBS Austin

Copper Beech residents' questions go unanswered as management hasn't returned calls

SAN MARCOS, Texas — Texas State University students and alumni continue to live in deplorable conditions at a San Marcos student housing complex. Tenants at the Copper Beech Townhomes have been living in filthy conditions since move-in day over the weekend. Residents tell CBS Austin the last time they heard from managers was on Sunday. There is progress being made for some units, but there is still a lot of work that needs to be done.
CBS Austin

More Texas schools to display 'In God We Trust' poster donations

AUSTIN, Texas — A Texas law requires public schools to display “In God We Trust” posters donated to them by private citizens or organizations if the posters meet certain criteria. While some argue the law violates the separation of church and state, others say it promotes a...
CBS Austin

Refilled creeks, streams and greenbelts pose health hazards

The rain may have filled area creeks and streams, but officials urge you to think twice before wading into the water. While it may be tempting to head to a greenbelt or waterway to take advantage of the water and the weather, officials say there are risks you can see and some you can’t.
CBS Austin

One injured in rollover collision near Cedar Park

One person was taken to the hospital after a rollover collision near Cedar Park Tuesday morning. Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the intersection of US 183 and Lakeline Boulevard just before 6:30 a.m. When crews arrived, one person was pinned in the vehicle. The patient was extricated, and medics took...
CBS Austin

More rain moving through Central Texas

As expected, we are now entering the wettest portion of our forecast with rowdy storms, heavy rain, and flooding all possible through at least Tuesday morning. While this is great news for drought relief, the flood threat will need to be monitored with some issues possible in low-water crossings and other poor drainage areas. We will likely NOT see any significant river flooding.
CBS Austin

Motorcyclist critically injured in crash in Central Austin overnight

AUSTIN, Texas — A motorcyclist is in critical condition after being involved in a crash with another vehicle late Tuesday night in Central Austin. Austin-Travis County EMS and Austin Fire responded to the crash around 11:23 p.m. in the 31-61 block of North Interstate 35 northbound lanes -- just across the street from Cesar Chavez.
CBS Austin

Police ID woman killed in SW Austin multi-vehicle crash

Police have identified the woman who was killed Monday morning after a multi-vehicle crash in Southwest Austin. It happened at around 5 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of Hwy 71, just west of the Y at Oak Hill at the Cover Bridge Drive intersection. The Austin Police Department says a...
CBS Austin

Austin Police Association President to step down

Austin Police Association President Ken Casaday is retiring after nearly leading the police labor union. Casaday says his final day will be on Wednesday. He started his career with APD in 1998 and has been with the Austin Police Association since 2001. Casaday says his decision isn't related to the...
