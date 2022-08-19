Read full article on original website
This Billionaire is Helping 2,000 Homeless People in TexasTom HandyAustin, TX
Elon Musk suggests a tunnel between Austin and San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Texas Is Only 31st in States That Adopt the Most Dogs Per CapitaCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Elon Musk: “Tesla Plants are Money Furnaces Burning Billions of Dollars” is a Warning to ShareholdersZack LoveAustin, TX
Kaitlin Armstrong: trial scheduled as defense files to suppress evidenceLavinia ThompsonAustin, TX
CBS Austin
The new Professional Bull Riding Team Series is coming to the brand-new Moody Center
Austin, tx — The new Professional Bull Riders Team Series is coming to the brand-new Moody Center in Austin, Texas. The Austin Gamblers would like to invite you to experience all the excitement of the PBR Team Series. Join the Gamblers bull riding team, as they host PBR Gambler...
CBS Austin
Local market, Frida Friday ATX, kicks off inaugural Jefa Brunch Series
AUSTIN, Texas — Las Ofrendas, founder of Frida Friday ATX, announced the launch of its latest project, the Jefa Brunch Series. The Jefa Brunch is an inclusive community event, empowering others to identify and step into their power. This inaugural year will include three scheduled Jefa Brunches, all scheduled...
CBS Austin
'Lagers and Literature' is the event you'll want to bookmark
This Austin event features two of my favorite things: beer and books! You can browse local booksellers, re-ignite your passion for reading or simply renew a library card all while sipping a pint. Meanwhile Brewing Company hosts a book fair called "Lagers and Literature" and Adrienne Rivers explains why you'll want to bookmark this event.
CBS Austin
aGLIFF Full Schedule & Events for Prism 35
AGLIFF, Austin's oldest film festival and premiere LGBTQ+ film fest of the Southwest, announces the full 2022 schedule with events for the 35th annual festival PRISM 35 taking place in-person this week August 24–28, 2022 in Austin, TX. Founded by Scott Dinger, the 35th annual festival will feature over eighty-five films including features, documentaries, and shorts over five days while additionally hosting exclusive festival events and screenings. More information on the festival can be found at agliff.org/prism.
CBS Austin
"The Inheritance: Part 1" at The Kleberg at ZACH Theatre
A play called The Inheritance comes to ZACH Theatre on the Kleberg stage ending the 2021-2022 season. This play is told in 2 parts and Part 2 will pick up next month to kick off ZACH's 2022-2023 season as the season opener. Winner of 4 Tony Awards including Best Play, The Inheritance brilliantly re-envisions E.M. Forster's masterpiece Howards End to 21st-century New York. The Inheritance asks how much we owe those who lived and loved before us and questions the role we must play for future generations. Furthermore, it dares us to fearlessly hold on to the wild ride called life.
CBS Austin
Firehouse Animal Health Centers Wednesday Friendsday: Meet Jasmine the birthday girl
We have our party hats and treats because it is somebody's special birthday on this special Firehouse Animal Health Centers Wednesday Friendsday and the only thing this birthday girl wants is a forever home. Austin Humane Society's Katie Kennedy joins Trevor Scott to help Jasmine find a home. Follow us...
CBS Austin
Master-planned community La Cima offers a place to live, work, and play!
Whether you need more space for the kids or are ready to downsize and retire, La Cima offers a place to live, work, and play in nature. Located at the start of the Texas hill country Todd Hays with Highland Homes, shares why this master-planned community checks the boxes for your next home!
CBS Austin
Corrective Health helps Texans live pain-free from peripheral neuropathy
8/21/22 — Central Texans living with numbness, weakness, or pain from nerve damage, Corrective Health is here to help. Dr. Jarrod Bagley, D.C, founder of Corrective Health, and his team can address the root cause of peripheral neuropathy, relieve your symptoms, and provide you with long-term relief. Follow us...
CBS Austin
Copper Beech residents' questions go unanswered as management hasn't returned calls
SAN MARCOS, Texas — Texas State University students and alumni continue to live in deplorable conditions at a San Marcos student housing complex. Tenants at the Copper Beech Townhomes have been living in filthy conditions since move-in day over the weekend. Residents tell CBS Austin the last time they heard from managers was on Sunday. There is progress being made for some units, but there is still a lot of work that needs to be done.
CBS Austin
More Texas schools to display 'In God We Trust' poster donations
AUSTIN, Texas — A Texas law requires public schools to display “In God We Trust” posters donated to them by private citizens or organizations if the posters meet certain criteria. While some argue the law violates the separation of church and state, others say it promotes a...
CBS Austin
Refilled creeks, streams and greenbelts pose health hazards
The rain may have filled area creeks and streams, but officials urge you to think twice before wading into the water. While it may be tempting to head to a greenbelt or waterway to take advantage of the water and the weather, officials say there are risks you can see and some you can’t.
CBS Austin
One injured in rollover collision near Cedar Park
One person was taken to the hospital after a rollover collision near Cedar Park Tuesday morning. Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the intersection of US 183 and Lakeline Boulevard just before 6:30 a.m. When crews arrived, one person was pinned in the vehicle. The patient was extricated, and medics took...
CBS Austin
TXST off-campus apartment complex working to address 'unlivable' move-in conditions
SAN MARCOS, Texas — Texas State University students living in a San Marcos student housing complex are pushing back against what they are calling 'filthy, unlivable' conditions. This happened at the Copper Beech Townhomes, which is an off-campus apartment complex. Residents moved in on Saturday but several units weren't...
CBS Austin
TXST students show up to filthy conditions upon move-in at off-campus apartment complex
SAN MARCOS, Texas - Texas State University students are preparing for their first day of classes on Monday but the filthy living conditions at one off-campus apartment complex have students and parents upset. Parents and roommates told CBS Austin they are furious that their apartments weren't move-in ready when they...
CBS Austin
More rain moving through Central Texas
As expected, we are now entering the wettest portion of our forecast with rowdy storms, heavy rain, and flooding all possible through at least Tuesday morning. While this is great news for drought relief, the flood threat will need to be monitored with some issues possible in low-water crossings and other poor drainage areas. We will likely NOT see any significant river flooding.
CBS Austin
Copper Beech faces several code violations after unsanitary move-in debacle
SAN MARCOS, Texas — Copper Beech Townhomes in San Marcos face code violations after several residents and parents complained to the city's code compliance department. They're now stepping in to help get the issues fixed. Code compliance said it received six complaints and has already inspected those units. They...
CBS Austin
Motorcyclist critically injured in crash in Central Austin overnight
AUSTIN, Texas — A motorcyclist is in critical condition after being involved in a crash with another vehicle late Tuesday night in Central Austin. Austin-Travis County EMS and Austin Fire responded to the crash around 11:23 p.m. in the 31-61 block of North Interstate 35 northbound lanes -- just across the street from Cesar Chavez.
CBS Austin
Police ID woman killed in SW Austin multi-vehicle crash
Police have identified the woman who was killed Monday morning after a multi-vehicle crash in Southwest Austin. It happened at around 5 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of Hwy 71, just west of the Y at Oak Hill at the Cover Bridge Drive intersection. The Austin Police Department says a...
CBS Austin
Man arrested for bringing gun in bag at Pflugerville ISD school during sports event
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — A man was arrested after bringing a gun in a backpack to a Pflugerville ISD school and leaving it unattended last week. Police arrested 46-year-old Robert Allen Brown on a third-degree felony charge of unlawfully carrying a weapon at a place where weapons are prohibited. According...
CBS Austin
Austin Police Association President to step down
Austin Police Association President Ken Casaday is retiring after nearly leading the police labor union. Casaday says his final day will be on Wednesday. He started his career with APD in 1998 and has been with the Austin Police Association since 2001. Casaday says his decision isn't related to the...
