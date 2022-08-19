ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LOOK: Ducks unveil cleats for season-opener vs. Georgia Bulldogs

By Zachary Neel
 5 days ago

You know football season is right around the corner when the Oregon Ducks start to unveil their jersey combinations for the first game.

While we are still yet to see the entire ensemble, the Ducks released pictures of the cleats that they will be wearing for the season kickoff against the defending champion Georgia Bulldogs.

As you would expect, the Ducks’ cleats are a shiny green and yellow with the triangular pattern that has been featured throughout the program recently, most notably on the uniforms.

We will hopefully get a look soon at what the rest of the uniforms will look like, but for now, this is good enough to hold us over.

Oregon vs. Georgia: How much more talented is the Bulldogs' roster than the Ducks?

The Oregonian

Why staying to compete for Oregon Ducks’ starting QB job was important to Jay Butterfield

Jay Butterfield has been in this situation before, competing for the Oregon Ducks starting quarterback job, but this year’s battle has also been different than the past two. In 2020, during four spring practices before the pandemic, the competition never really began. And it barely resumed before the truncated season that followed. Last year, the competition was over before it ever began as Anthony Brown Jr. was never seriously in jeopardy of giving away the starting job.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

