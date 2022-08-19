ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outdoor Life

The Best Folding Shotguns for Survival and Self Defense

By Payton Miller
Outdoor Life
Outdoor Life
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KlR8d_0hNg3GI700
The Burgess shotgun was the first folding pump-action. Rock Island Auction

Folding shotguns comprise only a small segment of the firearm market. However, they do offer a real advantage for anyone who needs to keep a shotgun handy when space is limited. This platform is ideal for a truck gun or camping trip. Some bush plane pilots rely on folding shotguns, storing them in the cockpit as predator backup when ferrying hunters into the backcountry.

Granted, all action types—pumps, auto-loaders, and break-actions—can be disassembled into two pieces. But folding shotguns allow you to skip reassembly, which is no small consideration in an emergency. Here’s a look at some notable folding designs past and present.

The First Folding Shotgun

Long before the folding shotgun concept became the province of relatively inexpensive break-open “utility guns,” there was the Burgess pump-action designed by Andrew Burgess.

Made from 1894 to 1899 at the Burgess Gun Company in Buffalo, New York, the gun was originally intended for combat and law enforcement. The Burgess was a tactical shotgun before the term existed. Featuring a 20-inch barrel and six-shot capacity, this hinged, external-hammer 12-gauge could be holstered, making it a concealable option under a jacket or vest . A pivoting pin and folding latch allowed the gun to be carried folded in its holster with a fully loaded magazine. The Burgess could then be drawn by its shooter and quickly locked into battery.

Instead of the common reciprocating handguard used to cycle pump shotguns—that patent hadn’t expired yet—the Burgess featured a sleeve around the wrist of the stock. Yanking back the sleeve—along with the grip and trigger guard—and then pushing it forward, unlocks the bolt, ejects the empty, and chambers the next round from the magazine.

In 1895 a standard-grade Burgess cost $30, plus $1.50 for the holster. By 1899, Winchester had bought out Burgess, most likely to reduce competition with their Model 97 pump. Today, the Burgess is a collectible. One in very good condition can fetch close to $8,000.

TriStar Folding Survival Shotgun

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rd7jM_0hNg3GI700
TriStar’s folder has a hollow stock to keep emergency supplies. Tristar

This Turkish-made single-shot folder in 12-gauge has a 3-inch chamber (TriStar also offered it in 20-gauge and .410-bore). It’s a no-frills synthetic-stock gun with a Parkerized finish, featuring a 20-inch fixed choke cylinder bore barrel. The curb weight is 4.5 pounds, so the recoil from buckshot or slugs will be substantial, though you could outfit the TriStar with a recoil pad. The stock is hollow for stashing small supplies like matches or a first-aid kit—if you have a screwdriver to remove the recoil pad. The shotgun breaks open via a lever forward of the trigger guard. It is no longer produced by TriStar, so you will have to search the used market for one. It shouldn’t cost you more than $100. When folded, it certainly fits the definition of a pack gun and could be used to hunt small game, particularly in the mountains where every pound you carry makes a difference.

Yildiz TK36 and TK12

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=470r2U_0hNg3GI700
The TK36 is a Turkish made folding shotgun that won’t cost you more than $200. Yildiz

One of Turkey’s oldest gunmakers offers two notable single-barrel folders: the Yildiz TK36 .410 and TK12 12-gauge. Both single-shots feature select Turkish walnut stocks and fore-ends, recoil pads, fixed modified chokes, pistol-grip stocks, and tang-mounted safeties. They both use the same lever system forward of the trigger guard as the TriStar. The TK36 weighs just 3.3 pounds and measures under 4 feet long (44 inches) with a 28-inch barrel. The TK12 is the same length, but weighs in at 4.8 pounds since it’s a 12-gauge. Both guns are still in production and cost less than $200.

Khan Arms Stylox

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PklKE_0hNg3GI700
Kahn’s Stylox Tac is outfitted with a rail for mounting optics. Kahn Arms

Khan Arms, a Turkish manufacturer, offers the Stylox series of single-shot folders in 12- and 20-gauge, plus .410-bore. The Stylox is available in 10 variants with synthetic, camouflage, and wood finish options. For backcountry pursuits and defense, the Tac Fidelio is a perfect choice due to its synthetic exterior, raised blade front sight, and Picatinny rail for mounting an optic. If you don’t need the sights or rail, the Type-S is a similar gun that uses a traditional front bead. Both options have recoil pads to mitigate felt recoil.

Chiappa Double Badger

Sportsman’s Warehouse

As anyone who has owned a Savage Model 24, Valmet, or Baikal rifle-shotgun knows, combination guns are not new technology. Chiappa took the concept a step further with the Double Badger, which has double triggers. It’s available in .410/.22 LR, .410/.22 WMR, 20 gauge/.22 LR, and .410/.243. When folded in half, the Double Badger is just 21.2 inches, which means it’s pack friendly or can be stowed under a seat in your truck. For increased accuracy, this gun has fiber-optic ghost ring sights, plus a rail for optics. At 6.25 pounds, it’s heavy by folding gun standards. Chiappa does make a handier option called the Little Badger Deluxe, although that’s not a shotgun: It’s a rifle-only platform chambered in .22 LR or .22 WMR. That gun weighs only 3.6 pounds and measures 17 inches when folded.

Beretta Model 412

Imports of Beretta’s highly regarded Model 412 series began in 1946, and ended in 1988. The 412 was a single-barrel folder offered in 12-, 20-, 28-gauge, or .410. The barrel is a monobloc design, which means it was braised to a single component as opposed to a demibloc that offers more strength for double-barrel shotguns. The Model 412 weighs a scant 5 pounds and features a checkered fore-end and pistol grip stock. They are beautiful guns that cost less than $200—if you can find one. If not, consider the legendary 412, which continued in Effebi’s Beta series. It can be had in the same gauges as the 412, though it’s less elegant. It also breaks open differently, using a lever system located on the tang of the shotgun—similar to that of many over/under and side-by-side shotguns—instead of the trigger-style lever the Beretta employs.

Harrington & Richardson Folding Shotgun

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T8LcX_0hNg3GI700
H&R produced a variety of external hammer folding shotguns, some of which have become more valuable in recent years. icollector.com

This time-honored American company made its contribution to the folding shotgun platform with a series of single shots from the early 1900s to the 1940s in 12-, 20-, 16-gauge, and .410-bore. The H&R folders typically have case-hardened frames, external hammers, top-break levers, 26-inch barrels, and walnut pistol grip stocks. As a very sensible feature, the forend was recessed to accept the trigger guard when the gun is folded, making it more compact. Weights range from 5¾ to 6½ pounds. H&R folders are still available on the used market, but they’re getting a little pricey for a brand associated with economy products. A recent search listed one for $450.

Comments / 8

Ballester Molina
4d ago

Never needed a shotgun but I like the idea of a folder with a Pic rail. Sounds like fun 👍

Reply
6
Related
Outdoor Life

The Best Straight-Wall Deer Rifles

For decades, if you were a Midwest or East Coast deer hunter living in a densely populated state, it was likely you never shot a whitetail with a rifle during deer season. Due to safety concerns, hunters in these regions of the country legally had to shoot slug shotguns from smoothbores or sabots from a rifled shotgun barrel (centerfire rifle cartridges can travel much farther than a slug or sabot). But that shotgun-only requirement has started to shift in the last five years with the advent of straight-walled rifles as historic slug-gun states like Ohio, Indiana, Iowa, and Michigan have begun to allow the platform to be used during deer season.
MICHIGAN STATE
Outdoor Life

This Ultramarathoner Was Attacked by a Coyote During a 150-Mile Race. He Thinks It Wanted His Energy Bar

A well-known ultramarathon runner was attacked by a coyote during the Headlands 150-mile Endurance Run that took place last week in Sausalito, California. Dean Karnazes said the incident, which took place around 3 a.m. on Friday, was terrifying. While it likely caused him to drop out of the race, Karnazes did not sustain any life-threatening injuries during the attack.
SAUSALITO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Hunting#Linus Outdoor#Guns#Self Defense#Shotguns#Economy#The Burgess Gun Company
Andrei Tapalaga

The First Test With an Atomic Bomb Created an Unusual Anomaly

Air photo showing the crater and surrounding fused regionLos Alamos National Laboratory. The infamous Manhattan project changed the world and was kept a secret by the US government due to its many implications. Those working on the project were always blindfolded upon going to work so they would not know the location. The fewer people knew about it the lower the chances for it to be compromised.
24/7 Wall St.

25 High-Velocity Handguns, Ranked

According to the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the number of firearms manufactured in the U.S. has tripled since 2000. Fueling this years-long gun-buying bonanza has been rising demand for handguns. In 2009, semi-automatic handguns began outselling hunting rifles, underscoring a consumer shift toward guns typically used for personal protection. (This is […]
POLITICS
Outdoor Life

These Anglers Break Records (Almost) No One Cares About

THE SWELTERING HUMIDITY of Thailand seeps into Rich Hart’s every pore as he contemplates what he has just accomplished. The jet lag, flesh-eating bacteria, and dehydration that Hart suffered to get here don’t matter in this moment. What matters is that he’s standing knee-deep in a river, holding a fat snakehead in full spawning colors. Purple and green shine through its dappled, striped flanks.
HOBBIES
Outdoor Life

Can Game Wardens Hang Trail Cameras on Your Private Property?

There’s a regulatory gray area when it comes to game wardens surveilling private property, and two hunting clubs in Pennsylvania are currently challenging the issue. In December, the Punxsutawney Hunting Club and the Pitch Pine Hunting Club, which collectively own and operate over 5,000 acres of forested land, sued the Pennsylvania Game Commission. Their lawsuit alleges that PGC game wardens routinely ignored “No Trespassing” signs and locked gates in order to spy on club members without a warrant.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

Ford Faces Problem With Bronco

The Wall Street Journal reports that both the The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and Ford have started to investigate whether its new and highly popular Bronco has an engine failure problem at high speed. If so, it would be one of the most dangerous issues in the recent history of recalls. The hazard involves […]
CARS
Good News Network

Common Weed May Be ‘Super Plant’ That Holds Key to Drought-Resistant Crops

A drought-proof weed may hold the key to feeding the world, according to new research. The common plant known as purslane, harbors important clues about how to create valuable drought-resistant crops. Yale scientists describe how Portulaca oleracea integrates two distinct metabolic pathways to create a novel type of photosynthesis that...
AGRICULTURE
Interesting Engineering

Fact Check: Will shading an AC unit with a canopy lower energy bills?

This summer is another testimony to how much we have tampered with the Earth's thermostat. The United States, United Kingdom, and many other parts of the world have experienced unprecedented excessive heat waves. Life hacks to tame the heat and make living conditions bearable spread like wildfire. One of them was placing an umbrella or canopy over outdoor AC units. Users on social media claimed that people could lower their energy bills and the temperature in their homes.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Robb Report

This Explosive New 262-Foot Superyacht Was Designed to Look Like a Floating Volcano

Click here to read the full article. Anthony Glasson of design studio M51 just unveiled one explosive explorer-yacht concept. The new 262-footer, christened Forge, was inspired by a volcano and is designed to look like Mount Vesuvius on the high seas. To that end, the vessel’s ice-class steel hull is topped with a pointy pyramid-shaped aluminum superstructure finished in obsidian black and a collection of angular decks colored bright orange. Forge’s distinctive exterior silhouette results in some interesting interior spaces, too. The sky lounge, for instance, has incredible vaulted ceilings due to the superstructure’s conical shape, according to Glasson. Similarly, the owner’s...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Outdoor Life

Watch: Mountain Lion Ambushes Hunter in Utah

A Utah bowhunter encountered her “biggest fear” while chasing elk during the season opener on Aug. 20. Laurien Elsholz, 23, was deep in a ravine near the Stansbury Mountains in Tooele County when the smell of death caught her attention and caused her to gag. Almost immediately, something emerged from the brush and swatted at her leg.
TOOELE COUNTY, UT
Outdoor Life

Outdoor Life

New York, NY
25K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Expert hunting and fishing tips, new gear reviews, and everything else you need to know about outdoor adventure. This is Outdoor Life.

 https://www.outdoorlife.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy