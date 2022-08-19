ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gilbert, AZ

fox10phoenix.com

Loop 202 in Chandler shut down after crash involving overturned truck

CHANDLER, Ariz. - The eastbound lanes of Loop 202 Santan Freeway in Chandler have been shut down due to a crash involving an overturned truck, according to the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety. All traffic is being forced to exit at Price Road. Authorities did not say if anyone was...
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

Pinal County sheriff sergeant killed in off-duty motorcycle crash

PINAL COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of their own. Sgt. Art Stout died after being involved in a traffic accident while riding his motorcycle off-duty on the afternoon of Aug. 15. No other vehicles were involved. Officials say that Stout was a tenured, long-time member of the department. They described his personality as positive, saying he had an “infectious smile” and a “great outlook on life.”
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
12 News

Teen girl sent to hospital after Phoenix crash involving school bus

PHOENIX — A teenage girl sustained life-threatening injuries after a Phoenix crash involving a school bus Monday. Officers responded to a crash near 20th Street and Southern Avenue in Phoenix. According to officials, the crash involved three vehicles and a school bus. Police said no children were on the bus at the time of the crash.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Road rage shooting in north Phoenix leaves man in the hospital, police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Phoenix Police Department says a case of road rage ended with a man being shot late Monday night. Officers say it happened near Greenway Road and 35th Avenue around 11:15 p.m. When police showed up, they learned that a man had been shot by someone driving a car in the area. Detectives said they were investigating the incident as road rage, but no other information about what led up to the shooting was released.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Woman hospitalized in critical condition following shooting in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A woman was hospitalized in critical condition after she was shot in Phoenix Tuesday night, authorities said. The incident happened before 7:45 p.m. near Interstate 17 and Myrtle Avenue, the Phoenix Police Department said. The person involved in the shooting left the area before police arrived, but...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Fugitive drives into Mesa pizzeria, shot by Mesa police

Six schools in the Peoria Unified School District that were closed Friday due to monsoon destruction will be back open on Monday. Parts of the Valley saw rain on Sunday. Fallen tree in neighbors backyard leads to criminal trespassing charges in Surprise. Updated: Aug. 20, 2022 at 11:43 PM MST.
MESA, AZ
KTAR.com

Suspects suffer serious injuries in pair of Mesa police shootings within hours

PHOENIX — Suspects in separate Mesa police shootings within hours of each other suffered serious injuries, authorities said in updates Monday. The first incident happened around 5 p.m. when officers located 36-year-old Kevin McKinney at a retail complex at Dobson and Baseline roads. McKinney was wanted in New Mexico...
MESA, AZ
KTAR.com

Arizona’s 3rd diverging diamond interchange opens along I-10 in Buckeye

PHOENIX — Arizona’s third diverging diamond interchange recently opened along Interstate 10 in Buckeye. The new interchange at I-10 and Miller Road comes after construction on the project started in January. Diverging diamonds allow both directions of cross-street traffic traveling over or under a freeway to move to...
BUCKEYE, AZ
KTAR.com

Mesa police investigating officer-involved shooting in shopping plaza

PHOENIX — Mesa police were involved in an officer-involved shooting near Dobson and Baseline roads on Sunday night, authorities said. No officers were harmed in the incident and the suspect was later transported to a local hospital, according to a statement from the Mesa Police Department. The suspect, 36-year-old...
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Suspect on the loose after shooting at Tempe Fry’s Food & Drug

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The search is on for a suspect who shot a man in front of a Tempe Fry’s Food & Drug in Tempe on Monday evening. Police say just after 6:30 p.m., officers were called out to a shooting at the grocery store near Southern and Mill avenues. Officers arrived and found a man shot. He was rushed to the hospital, and is expected to survive.
TEMPE, AZ
12news.com

Red light runner dies in Peoria crash, police say

PEORIA, Ariz. — A Peoria woman died Saturday night after police say she ran a red light in her SUV and crashed into another car. The crash happened around 9:45 p.m. at the intersection of Cactus Road and 79th Avenue. Peoria police say 45-year-old Cynthia Tapper blew through a...
PEORIA, AZ
AZFamily

Man dies after being shot with his own gun during fight at west Phoenix home, police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say a man is dead and another injured after a fight ended in a gun going off inside a west Phoenix home early Wednesday morning. Officers were called out to a home near 113th Avenue and Monterosa, just north of Indian School Road, before 7 a.m. Police showed up and learned that a man with a gun had gone to the home to confront the people inside. At some point a fight broke out between two men and the gun fired, striking the man who brought it. That man was pronounced dead on the scene by paramedics.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Silver Alert canceled after police find missing Phoenix man

PHOENIX — Authorities canceled a Silver Alert on Wednesday afternoon after the subject, who’d been missing since Monday, was found safe. Thomas Holland, 54, was located by patrol officer and taken for medical and mental evaluation, the Phoenix Police Department said. He hadn’t been seen since just before...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Family-owned Frutilandia expands in metro Phoenix with 3 new locations

PHOENIX — Family-owned Frutilandia is expanding in metro Phoenix with the addition of three locations in Glendale, Chandler and Mesa. The Phoenix-based fast-casual restaurant recently debuted its headquarters and drive-thru service on Arizona Avenue and Ray Road in Chandler, according to a press release. The location near 59th Avenue...
PHOENIX, AZ

