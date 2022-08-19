PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say a man is dead and another injured after a fight ended in a gun going off inside a west Phoenix home early Wednesday morning. Officers were called out to a home near 113th Avenue and Monterosa, just north of Indian School Road, before 7 a.m. Police showed up and learned that a man with a gun had gone to the home to confront the people inside. At some point a fight broke out between two men and the gun fired, striking the man who brought it. That man was pronounced dead on the scene by paramedics.

