Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Restaurant From Chicago Opening SoonGreyson FChandler, AZ
New California Pizza Chain Opening SoonGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Hollywood Based Restaurant Coming Soon To TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
A program is providing services to at risk families, giving them the opportunity to be successfulMadison VegaArizona State
Related
fox10phoenix.com
Loop 202 in Chandler shut down after crash involving overturned truck
CHANDLER, Ariz. - The eastbound lanes of Loop 202 Santan Freeway in Chandler have been shut down due to a crash involving an overturned truck, according to the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety. All traffic is being forced to exit at Price Road. Authorities did not say if anyone was...
1 Teenager, 1 Adult Seriously Injured In Multi-Vehicle Accident In Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ)
Official reports state that a multi-vehicle accident involving a school bus took place on Monday. Law enforcement officers responded to a crash in Phoenix close to 20th Street and Southern Avenue. The incident involved 3 vehicles and [..]
AZFamily
Pinal County sheriff sergeant killed in off-duty motorcycle crash
PINAL COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of their own. Sgt. Art Stout died after being involved in a traffic accident while riding his motorcycle off-duty on the afternoon of Aug. 15. No other vehicles were involved. Officials say that Stout was a tenured, long-time member of the department. They described his personality as positive, saying he had an “infectious smile” and a “great outlook on life.”
Teen girl sent to hospital after Phoenix crash involving school bus
PHOENIX — A teenage girl sustained life-threatening injuries after a Phoenix crash involving a school bus Monday. Officers responded to a crash near 20th Street and Southern Avenue in Phoenix. According to officials, the crash involved three vehicles and a school bus. Police said no children were on the bus at the time of the crash.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Arizona Man Drove Wrong Way For 10+ Miles Before Crashing Into Trooper
The man told police he had taken shots and a couple of drinks at a party.
AZFamily
Road rage shooting in north Phoenix leaves man in the hospital, police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Phoenix Police Department says a case of road rage ended with a man being shot late Monday night. Officers say it happened near Greenway Road and 35th Avenue around 11:15 p.m. When police showed up, they learned that a man had been shot by someone driving a car in the area. Detectives said they were investigating the incident as road rage, but no other information about what led up to the shooting was released.
KTAR.com
Woman hospitalized in critical condition following shooting in Phoenix
PHOENIX — A woman was hospitalized in critical condition after she was shot in Phoenix Tuesday night, authorities said. The incident happened before 7:45 p.m. near Interstate 17 and Myrtle Avenue, the Phoenix Police Department said. The person involved in the shooting left the area before police arrived, but...
L.A. Weekly
Cynthia Tapper Fatally Struck in Red Light Crash on Cactus Road [Peoria, AZ]
The incident occurred around 9:45 p.m., at the intersection of 79th Avenue and Cactus Road. Per reports, Tapper was driving and ran through a stop light, striking a black SUV that had the right of way. Upon impact, Tapper was ejected from her vehicle onto the road. Paramedics transported her...
IN THIS ARTICLE
3 People Involved In Motor Vehicle Accident In Mesa (Mesa, AZ)
Mesa police state that they responded late Saturday night to a motor vehicle incident near Broadway Road and Dobson Road in Mesa. The reports and witness accounts state that a car went up in flames overnight after it hit a power pole.
AZFamily
Fugitive drives into Mesa pizzeria, shot by Mesa police
Six schools in the Peoria Unified School District that were closed Friday due to monsoon destruction will be back open on Monday. Parts of the Valley saw rain on Sunday. Fallen tree in neighbors backyard leads to criminal trespassing charges in Surprise. Updated: Aug. 20, 2022 at 11:43 PM MST.
KTAR.com
Suspects suffer serious injuries in pair of Mesa police shootings within hours
PHOENIX — Suspects in separate Mesa police shootings within hours of each other suffered serious injuries, authorities said in updates Monday. The first incident happened around 5 p.m. when officers located 36-year-old Kevin McKinney at a retail complex at Dobson and Baseline roads. McKinney was wanted in New Mexico...
KTAR.com
Arizona’s 3rd diverging diamond interchange opens along I-10 in Buckeye
PHOENIX — Arizona’s third diverging diamond interchange recently opened along Interstate 10 in Buckeye. The new interchange at I-10 and Miller Road comes after construction on the project started in January. Diverging diamonds allow both directions of cross-street traffic traveling over or under a freeway to move to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AZFamily
Mesa woman says apartment complex didn't move her while repair work was ongoing
In each of the three flooding situations, the levee on the Gila River did not hold, sending water into the town. Phoenix has one of the highest inflation rates in the country. The cities with the highest rate of inflation were just revealed and unfortunately, Phoenix was near the top.
KTAR.com
Mesa police investigating officer-involved shooting in shopping plaza
PHOENIX — Mesa police were involved in an officer-involved shooting near Dobson and Baseline roads on Sunday night, authorities said. No officers were harmed in the incident and the suspect was later transported to a local hospital, according to a statement from the Mesa Police Department. The suspect, 36-year-old...
AZFamily
Suspect on the loose after shooting at Tempe Fry’s Food & Drug
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The search is on for a suspect who shot a man in front of a Tempe Fry’s Food & Drug in Tempe on Monday evening. Police say just after 6:30 p.m., officers were called out to a shooting at the grocery store near Southern and Mill avenues. Officers arrived and found a man shot. He was rushed to the hospital, and is expected to survive.
12news.com
Red light runner dies in Peoria crash, police say
PEORIA, Ariz. — A Peoria woman died Saturday night after police say she ran a red light in her SUV and crashed into another car. The crash happened around 9:45 p.m. at the intersection of Cactus Road and 79th Avenue. Peoria police say 45-year-old Cynthia Tapper blew through a...
AZFamily
Queen Creek fitness instructor drowns while on volunteer trip in Costa Rica
Sgt. Melissa Soliz with Phoenix police confirmed as officers were searching the area, a man that matched the suspect’s description was detained by police. Republican lawmaker proposes plan to add $10K to Arizona teacher salaries. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. The plan would give Arizona teachers an immediate and...
AZFamily
Man dies after being shot with his own gun during fight at west Phoenix home, police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say a man is dead and another injured after a fight ended in a gun going off inside a west Phoenix home early Wednesday morning. Officers were called out to a home near 113th Avenue and Monterosa, just north of Indian School Road, before 7 a.m. Police showed up and learned that a man with a gun had gone to the home to confront the people inside. At some point a fight broke out between two men and the gun fired, striking the man who brought it. That man was pronounced dead on the scene by paramedics.
KTAR.com
Silver Alert canceled after police find missing Phoenix man
PHOENIX — Authorities canceled a Silver Alert on Wednesday afternoon after the subject, who’d been missing since Monday, was found safe. Thomas Holland, 54, was located by patrol officer and taken for medical and mental evaluation, the Phoenix Police Department said. He hadn’t been seen since just before...
KTAR.com
Family-owned Frutilandia expands in metro Phoenix with 3 new locations
PHOENIX — Family-owned Frutilandia is expanding in metro Phoenix with the addition of three locations in Glendale, Chandler and Mesa. The Phoenix-based fast-casual restaurant recently debuted its headquarters and drive-thru service on Arizona Avenue and Ray Road in Chandler, according to a press release. The location near 59th Avenue...
Comments / 0