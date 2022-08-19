ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tesla now hiring for specific job in new electricity retail business

By Abigail Jones
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Tesla confirmed their emerging electricity retail business by posting a job opening for a “Product Operations Manager, Retail Electricity” on Thursday.

The job posting comes nine months after the Public Utility Commission of Texas approved an application in November 2021 from Tesla Energy Ventures, LLC, to be able to provide retail electricity.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Tesla can now sell electricity to Texans: Here’s how it could work

That means the company can sell its energy to residential or business customers in places like Dallas-Fort Worth or Houston, but not to municipal or co-op areas like Bluebonnet, Pedernales, or Austin Energy service areas, David Tuttle, a research fellow at the University of Texas at Austin’s Energy Institute. told KXAN last Nov.

Tesla filed the application just over a year ago, on Aug. 16, 2021. In the application , the company said it would target current Tesla customers through its mobile app and Tesla’s website.

The job posting details the full-time position, based in Austin, and says that the Product Operations Manager will be “central to the success of Tesla’s emerging Electricity Retail business.”

The person hired for this position will “support the launch, operation, and growth of Tesla energy retail operations,” among other responsibilities.

Tesla is looking for someone with operations experience in residential electricity retail, “preferably with a retail electricity provider in ERCOT,” the job posting said.

Among the requirements for the job is a bachelor’s degree in a technical or engineering field, three or more years of operations experience in residential electricity retail, and more.

