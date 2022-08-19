ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Bend Post

Comments / 0

Related
KWCH.com

Garden City fire deemed arson, investigation ongoing

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A house fire last week in Garden City has been deemed arson, according to the Garden City Fire Department. The fire happened at around 5 a.m. on Aug. 18. Crews responded to the 1600 block of A Street and quickly extinguished the fire. As they began to investigate, they noticed a strong smell of accelerant as well as markings of smoke residue.
GARDEN CITY, KS
KSN News

Ultralight aircraft crashes north of Garden City, pilot hurt

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – A man was injured after an ultralight aircraft crashed north of Garden City Monday morning. The Finney County Sheriff’s Office says it happened shortly before 10:30 a.m. at 355 East Sondreagger Road near the town of Friend. When crews arrived at the scene, A bystander who had witnessed the crash […]
GARDEN CITY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Self Defense#City Police#Kan#Garden City#Violent Crime#Sw Kan#E Santa Fe Street#Ems#St Catherine Hospital
Great Bend Post

Kansas man hospitalized after semi rolls off embankment

SCOTT COUNTY —A Kansas man was injured in an accident just before 3p.m. Wednesday in Scott County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2008 Mack semi driven by Jeremy S. Weaver, 47, Ness City, was as southbound on Kansas 95 Highway two miles west of U.S. 83. The driver...
SCOTT COUNTY, KS
livingnewdeal.org

Big Pool Additions – Garden City KS

Project type: Swimming Pools, Parks and Recreation. Agency: Works Progress Administration (WPA) Big Pool opened in Garden City KS in 1922. The Works Progress Administration added a bath house and a children’s wading pool. Source notes. We welcome contributions of additional information on any New Deal project site. Location...
GARDEN CITY, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
9K+
Followers
20K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://greatbendpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy