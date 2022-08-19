Read full article on original website
Investigation: Fire at SW Kansas home intentionally set
FINNEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a house fire and have determined it was intentionally set, according to a statement from the Garden City Fire Department. Just after 5 a.m. on August 18, fire crews responded to a fire in the 1600 block of A Street. The Garden...
Arson investigation taking place in Garden City
The fire happened on Aug. 18, around 5:02 a.m. in the 1600 block of A. St.
Garden City fire deemed arson, investigation ongoing
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A house fire last week in Garden City has been deemed arson, according to the Garden City Fire Department. The fire happened at around 5 a.m. on Aug. 18. Crews responded to the 1600 block of A Street and quickly extinguished the fire. As they began to investigate, they noticed a strong smell of accelerant as well as markings of smoke residue.
Ultralight aircraft crashes north of Garden City, pilot hurt
GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – A man was injured after an ultralight aircraft crashed north of Garden City Monday morning. The Finney County Sheriff’s Office says it happened shortly before 10:30 a.m. at 355 East Sondreagger Road near the town of Friend. When crews arrived at the scene, A bystander who had witnessed the crash […]
Kansas man hospitalized after semi rolls off embankment
SCOTT COUNTY —A Kansas man was injured in an accident just before 3p.m. Wednesday in Scott County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2008 Mack semi driven by Jeremy S. Weaver, 47, Ness City, was as southbound on Kansas 95 Highway two miles west of U.S. 83. The driver...
Big Pool Additions – Garden City KS
Project type: Swimming Pools, Parks and Recreation. Agency: Works Progress Administration (WPA) Big Pool opened in Garden City KS in 1922. The Works Progress Administration added a bath house and a children’s wading pool. Source notes. We welcome contributions of additional information on any New Deal project site. Location...
