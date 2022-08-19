Manchester United picked up their first win of the Premier League season, beating Liverpool 2-1 at a raucous Old Trafford on Monday night. Goals from Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford either side of half-time gave Man United and manager Erik ten Hag a massive three points despite it only being the third game of the season for both sides. Mohamed Salah scored late in the match for Liverpool, but the Red Devils hung on for the win.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO