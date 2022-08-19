Read full article on original website
‘One of the dumbest decisions in football history’ – Piers Morgan slams Man Utd boss for dropping Cristiano Ronaldo
PIERS MORGAN has slammed Manchester United dropping Cristiano Ronaldo against Liverpool as "one of the dumbest decisions in football history". The TV celebrity believes boss Erik ten Hag should be fired for picking rookie winger Anthony Elanga over wantaway strike legend Ron - if United lose. Ten Hag benched Ronaldo...
Tyrell Malacia Gives Erik Ten Hag New Manchester United Selection Headache
New Manchester United left back, Tyrell Malacia has given United boss Erik Ten Hag a new ‘selection headache’ following his impressive full debut performance against Liverpool on Monday night.
Jurgen Klopp just about resisted urge to throttle Bruno Fernandes after his antics in Manchester United 2-1 Liverpool
Jurgen Klopp just about resisted the urge to full on throttle Bruno Fernandes after his antics in Manchester United's 2-1 win over Liverpool. Jadon Sancho and Anthony Martial were on target as Erik ten Hag picked up his first win of the new Premier League season after back-to-back defeats to Brighton and Brentford.
Manchester United beat Liverpool with goals from Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford
Manchester United picked up their first win of the Premier League season, beating Liverpool 2-1 at a raucous Old Trafford on Monday night. Goals from Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford either side of half-time gave Man United and manager Erik ten Hag a massive three points despite it only being the third game of the season for both sides. Mohamed Salah scored late in the match for Liverpool, but the Red Devils hung on for the win.
Manchester United Players Speak After Liverpool Victory
Manchester United defeated Liverpool 2-1 at Old Trafford this evening. Here's what Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford had to say on the victory.
UEFA Champions League 2022/23 Group Stage Draw Details - How To Watch, Fixture Dates, Pot Numbers
Pep Guardiola’s side will soon begin their latest bid to win the UEFA Champions League. City, who were dramatically knocked out of the competition at the semi-final stages to the eventual winners Real Madrid, are set to begin their 12th consecutive campaign in the UEFA Champions League in September.
'Are you serious? We lost 3-0': Chelsea fans fume at Christian Pulisic and his 'really poor timing' after he posted an Instagram snap with USA teammates - and Leeds rivals - in the wake of heavy defeat... but USMNT supporters back him
Footballers posting pictures with their friends isn't uncommon, but they usually don't do so if their friends play for an opposing team that battered them the past weekend. Following a 3-0 loss to Leeds United, Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic posted an image with USMNT teammates Brenden Aaronson and Tyler Adams on Instagram.
"I wish" - Gary Neville claims Man United should have brought in "exceptional" Liverpool star
Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville has spoken out on his admiration for Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp ahead of the fixture between the two clubs. Klopp joined Liverpool in 2016 and has turned the Reds from what was a mediocre side to one of Europe’s biggest powerhouses. In his...
Manchester United Ready To Make Offer For Barcelona Attacker
Manchester United are now reportedly to look at yet another attacking player with the Red Devils reportedly ready to make an offer for an out of favour Barcelona attacker say reports.
"I'll say it again" - Paul Merson says Liverpool have made a major transfer mistake this summer
Paul Merson believes Liverpool have made a huge mistake letting Sadio Mane leave the club for Bayern Munich. Mane completed his move to the German giants earlier this summer in a deal that could rise to £35 million with add-ons. This move brought to an end the Senegalese international’s...
Cristiano Ronaldo gatecrashes Sky Sports' Monday Night Football, pies Jamie Carragher
Cristiano Ronaldo gatecrashed Sky Sports' coverage of Manchester United vs Liverpool but completely pied Reds legend Jamie Carragher. Along with captain Harry Maguire, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has been dropped for the clash at Old Trafford and has instead been named on the bench. While he was warming up...
Jurgen Klopp Makes Transfer Admission And It's Not What Fans Thought!
Liverpool have been widely criticized lately as injuries to the midfield have not spurned any new signings. Jurgen Klopp had until this week been consistent with the message that the depth and quality are already there. His latest admission has put a spotlight on the real reason.
"Maybe we'll have to meet in secret!" - Erling Haaland lifts lid on relationship with Manchester United star
Erling Haaland explained how his relationship with former Borussia Dortmund teammate and now-Manchester United star Jadon Sancho has been affected since joining Manchester City. Ever since Haaland burst onto the scene for RB Salzburg, it seemed destined that he was destined to showcase his talent on the biggest stages over...
Watch: Mohamed Salah Goal Gives Liverpool Hope Against Manchester United
A Mohamed Salah header gave Liverpool hope against Manchester United with nine minutes to go at Old Trafford and you can watch the goal here.
Report: Christian Pulisic Won't Get To Leave Chelsea This Summer
Thomas Tuchel had accepted the potential departure of Christian Pulisic this summer, but with no place to go, it seems the winger will be staying in West London.
Casemiro reveals Cristiano Ronaldo is yet to reach out to him despite sealing Man Utd transfer… but begs him to stay
CASEMIRO admits he hasn’t spoken to Cristiano Ronaldo since joining Manchester United. But the Brazilian is hopeful his former Real Madrid pal stay at Old Trafford this summer. Ronaldo, 37, remains eager to quit United after their disastrous start to the new season but has failed to receive any...
Kieran Trippier Reveals What He Said To Kevin De Bruyne
Newcastle fullback Kieran Trippier has revealed that he apologised to Kevin De Bruyne after his side's 3-3 draw with Manchester City.
Fabrizio Romano Provides Encouraging Update on Manchester United's Pursuit Of Antony
Fabrizio Romano has provided an encouraging update on Manchester United's pursuit of Ajax's Antony.
Casemiro On Leaving Real Madrid For Manchester United
New Manchester United signing Casemiro has spoken on leaving Real Madrid for what he describes as "The biggest club in England".
Revealed: Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte's letters to FA and reasons given for ban and fines
Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte’s letters to the independent regulatory commission have been released, along with their reasoning for handing the Chelsea head coach a ban. The pair were involved in an altercation after the full-time whistle in Chelsea’s 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur earlier this month. Tuchel...
