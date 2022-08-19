ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ESPN

Manchester United beat Liverpool with goals from Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford

Manchester United picked up their first win of the Premier League season, beating Liverpool 2-1 at a raucous Old Trafford on Monday night. Goals from Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford either side of half-time gave Man United and manager Erik ten Hag a massive three points despite it only being the third game of the season for both sides. Mohamed Salah scored late in the match for Liverpool, but the Red Devils hung on for the win.
Daily Mail

'Are you serious? We lost 3-0': Chelsea fans fume at Christian Pulisic and his 'really poor timing' after he posted an Instagram snap with USA teammates - and Leeds rivals - in the wake of heavy defeat... but USMNT supporters back him

Footballers posting pictures with their friends isn't uncommon, but they usually don't do so if their friends play for an opposing team that battered them the past weekend. Following a 3-0 loss to Leeds United, Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic posted an image with USMNT teammates Brenden Aaronson and Tyler Adams on Instagram.
