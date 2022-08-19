Read full article on original website
Carabao Cup 2022-2023: Draw, fixtures, results & guide to each round
Carabao Cup draw, fixtures, results and guide to each round.
Cristiano Ronaldo set to be dropped by Erik ten Hag for Man Utd vs Liverpool
Cristiano Ronaldo set to be dropped by Erik ten Hag for Man Utd vs Liverpool.
PSV 0-1 Rangers: Antonio Colak strike sees Gers through to Champions League
Match report from PSV 0-1 Rangers as Antonio Colak's strike guides the Gers back to the Champions League.
Mohamed Salah looking forward to 'special' Man Utd clash
Mohamed Salah admits his excitement ahead of Man Utd vs Liverpool.
Arsenal predicted lineup vs Fulham - Premier League
Arsenal's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Fulham.
Manchester City vs Crystal Palace: How to watch on TV live stream, kick-off time, team news & predictions
Preview of Manchester City's Premier League meeting with Crystal Palace
Liverpool predicted lineup vs Bournemouth - Premier League
Liverpool's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Bournemouth
Gareth Southgate to use September Nations League fixtures as final England auditions before World Cup
Gareth Southgate will use England's next international break as his final audition for the 2022 World Cup.
Chelsea predicted lineup vs Leicester City - Premier League
Chelsea's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Leicester City
Barcelona 3-3 Man City: Late Riyad Mahrez penalty shares spoils in charity friendly
Match report from Barcelona's 3-3 draw with Man City in their ALS charity friendly.
Real Madrid to have increased Bernabeu capacity for opening home game of 2022/23 season
Real Madrid will have an increased capacity at the Bernabeu for their first home game of the 2022/23 season.
UEFA・
Wesley Fofana dropped from Leicester's first-team squad as third Chelsea bid rejected
Wesley Fofana has been dropped from Leicester's first-team squad amid ongoing transfer saga & third Chelsea bid.
Trevoh Chalobah: Inter & Roma rivalling Premier League interest in Chelsea defender
Inter & Roma have joined the pursuit of Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah.
Raphael Varane reveals excitement at reunion with 'warrior' Casemiro
Raphael Varane has opened up on his elation that former Real Madrid teammate Casemiro has joined Manchester United.
Manchester United predicted lineup vs Southampton - Premier League
Manchester United's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Southampton
Fabinho insists Liverpool are not out to humiliate Man Utd
Fabinho says humiliating Man Utd is not Liverpool's priority in Monday's game.
Carabao Cup: History of the English Football League Cup’s previous names, winners and records
The history of the English Football League Cup’s previous names, winners and records.
Premier League goals of the week: Gameweek 3
The best goals from the third gameweek of the Premier League, including strikes from James Maddison, Martin Odegaard, William Saliba and Jadon Sancho.
Carabao Cup third round draw: Man City host Chelsea; Man Utd face Aston Villa
The draw for the third round of the 2022/23 Carabao Cup has been made.
Barcelona launch classy Sant Jordi-inspired third kit for 2022/23
Barcelona launch new third kit for 2022/23 inspired by the club's longstanding ties to Sant Jordi.
