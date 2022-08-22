Robert E. “Bob” Roberson, 72, of Mount Vernon, Illinois, passed away at 11:15 pm August 22, 2022, at SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Mount Vernon. He was born June 5, 1950, in Mount Vernon to the late Donald and Betty (Fisher) Roberson. Bob is survived by his daughter, Tana Linn Chapman and husband, Craig of Mount Vernon; son, Nathan Lee Roberson of Mount Vernon; grandchildren, Taylor Peacock of Orlando, Florida, Lucas Chapman and fiancée, Allison Tucker of Pittsburgh, Illinois, and Nicole Chapman, Devon Roberson, Madison Roberson, and Drake Roberson, all of Mount Vernon; great-grandchild, Treasure Crawford of Orlando, Florida; stepsons, Jimmy Pigg and wife, Kelly of Ina, Illinois and Danny Pigg and wife, Meghan of Mount Vernon; brothers, Rick Roberson and wife, Lou of Dix, Illinois and Chris Roberson and wife, Angela of Maryville, Indiana; sister, Donna Luketich and husband, John Coulterville, Illinois; and several nieces and nephews.

MOUNT VERNON, IL ・ 6 HOURS AGO