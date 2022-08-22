Read full article on original website
2022 08/27 – Robert E. ‘Bob’ Roberson
Robert E. “Bob” Roberson, 72, of Mount Vernon, Illinois, passed away at 11:15 pm August 22, 2022, at SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Mount Vernon. He was born June 5, 1950, in Mount Vernon to the late Donald and Betty (Fisher) Roberson. Bob is survived by his daughter, Tana Linn Chapman and husband, Craig of Mount Vernon; son, Nathan Lee Roberson of Mount Vernon; grandchildren, Taylor Peacock of Orlando, Florida, Lucas Chapman and fiancée, Allison Tucker of Pittsburgh, Illinois, and Nicole Chapman, Devon Roberson, Madison Roberson, and Drake Roberson, all of Mount Vernon; great-grandchild, Treasure Crawford of Orlando, Florida; stepsons, Jimmy Pigg and wife, Kelly of Ina, Illinois and Danny Pigg and wife, Meghan of Mount Vernon; brothers, Rick Roberson and wife, Lou of Dix, Illinois and Chris Roberson and wife, Angela of Maryville, Indiana; sister, Donna Luketich and husband, John Coulterville, Illinois; and several nieces and nephews.
2022 08/26 – Margaret Ann Wills
Margaret Ann Wills, 93, of Mt. Vernon, passed away Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at Nature Trail Nursing Home in Mt. Vernon. Ann was born November 22, 1928, in Charlottesville, Virginia, the daughter of Richard T. and Margaret E. Ergenbright. She married John Seward Wills on June 16, 1951, in the chapel at the University of Virginia, and he survives her in Mt. Vernon.
Mt. Vernon mobile home destroyed by fire
One of the occupants of a mobile home was treated for minor smoke inhalation in a fire that destroyed her home Monday night. Mt. Vernon Fire Chief Kevin Sargent says heavy fire was showing from the entire mobile home at 1005 South 22nd Street upon their arrival. Both occupants were out, but one of them had sustained smoke inhalation. Tammy Wood was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Fentanyl by mail arrest saved “millions of lives” :Police
(NEW YORK) — Authorities said the arrest of Joel Manuel De Jesus Amparo on drug charges may have saved countless lives across the country. 8,000 fentanyl pills were recovered from packages at post offices on Staten Island where the district attorney said the seizures could “potentially save millions of lives.”
