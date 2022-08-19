ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

Luminaria gets new downtown location this year for fall art, musical festival

SAN ANTONIO – Luminaria, “the largest free outdoor arts festival in South Texas,” is getting a new venue in downtown San Antonio this fall. The 2022 Luminaria Contemporary Arts Festival will take place on Saturday, Nov. 19 in areas surrounding The Tobin Center for the Performing Arts and Travis Park — moving away from Hemisfair, where it took place last year.
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Artists set to perform at Tejano Music Awards announced

SAN ANTONIO — The Tejano Music Awards on Tuesday announced the artists that are set to be performing at the award show. The artists include: Da Krazy Pimpz, Eddie Gonzalez, Homeboyz, Isabel Marie, Jay Perez, Monica Saldivar, Ricardo Castillon, Shelly Lares, Stefani Montie, Sunny Sauceda and young artists from a segment that will feature the best rising talent in Tejano music, the release said.
KSAT 12

Enjoy free beer and live music at Parktoberfest in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Celebrate San Antonio’s German heritage with free beer tastings and live music at Parktoberfest. Parktoberfest honors the legacy of Emma Koehler who donated 11 acres of land to the City of San Antonio in memory of her husband Otto Koehler, who owned the Pearl Brewing Association.
kiiky.com

10 Best Community Colleges in San Antonio | 2022

San Antonio College has one of the most diverse course offerings among San Antonio’s community colleges. Since 1925, San Antonio College has served the city. It serves around 22,000 students each year with a high-quality education. In other words, if you want to go to school on a tight...
KSAT 12

Meet the newest reporter at KSAT, Camelia Juarez

You’ve most likely seen journalist Camelia Juarez on-air and have read her articles on KSAT.com already. That’s because Camelia worked at KSAT 12 as a news intern a few years ago and she has hit the ground running since her first day as a reporter. Camelia has brought...
Austonia

Elon Musk considers a hyperloop tunnel between Austin and San Antonio

Whether it’s by car or bus, chances are you’ll have to travel through some highway traffic to reach San Antonio. But Elon Musk proposed a different transportation method this week by tweeting about maybe having a hyperloop demo tunnel between Austin and the Alamo City. The hyperloop, as Musk’s Boring Company envisions, is a high-speed transportation system that involves passengers traveling in autonomous electric pods at 600+ miles per hour. Musk claims it is “the fastest way to get between one downtown and another with known physics,” though if it were approved, the timeline for accomplishing it is unclear. In Las Vegas, where Boring tunnels recently got approval to expand, passengers on the 1.7 mile tunnels beneath the city’s convention center reported traffic backups. He floated the idea in a reply to a larger Twitter thread that began in 2018 with a poll on tunnels. “Impossible pipedream, stupid hole in ground or both?” he asked his followers. 62% voted both.
KSAT 12

The San Antonio Strangler: South Texas Crime Stories

SAN ANTONIO – Find more true-crime podcasts on the South Texas Crime Stories page. He ripped five women away from their families, many more narrowly escaped his grasp. In the middle of the night, he’d stalk his prey before attacking. Natalie Chavez. Natalie Chavez was only 15 years...
KVUE

The history of pie in Kyle, the 'Pie Capital of Texas'

KYLE, Texas — Kyle is home to a little over 49,000 people. Some have lived there their whole lives, while others are new in town. Something else that's fairly new? Kyle's "Pie Capital of Texas" title. "When some people think about the city of Kyle, they may think, since...
San Antonio Current

Everything we saw as Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett rocked San Antonio's Alamodome

On Sunday, San Antonio's Alamodome played host to what's undoubtedly the biggest package tour of the summer. Dual headliners Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard ruled rock airwaves in the '80s, while openers Poison and Joan Jett & the Blackhearts also major draws during that era. All four bands put on the kind of legendary performances that defined their careers.
