This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
7 of the strangest laws in Houston. How many have you broken?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
These are some of San Antonio's most unusual lawsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
This businessman is giving away millions in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh JurbergUvalde, TX
KSAT 12
Luminaria gets new downtown location this year for fall art, musical festival
SAN ANTONIO – Luminaria, “the largest free outdoor arts festival in South Texas,” is getting a new venue in downtown San Antonio this fall. The 2022 Luminaria Contemporary Arts Festival will take place on Saturday, Nov. 19 in areas surrounding The Tobin Center for the Performing Arts and Travis Park — moving away from Hemisfair, where it took place last year.
Artists set to perform at Tejano Music Awards announced
SAN ANTONIO — The Tejano Music Awards on Tuesday announced the artists that are set to be performing at the award show. The artists include: Da Krazy Pimpz, Eddie Gonzalez, Homeboyz, Isabel Marie, Jay Perez, Monica Saldivar, Ricardo Castillon, Shelly Lares, Stefani Montie, Sunny Sauceda and young artists from a segment that will feature the best rising talent in Tejano music, the release said.
Salad restaurant Sweetgreen set to open San Antonio spot at The Quarry
San Antonio will finally have a taste of Sweetgreen.
Andy's Frozen Custard serves up second San Antonio location
Head to the Stone Oak for some 'Concrete.'
KSAT 12
Enjoy free beer and live music at Parktoberfest in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – Celebrate San Antonio’s German heritage with free beer tastings and live music at Parktoberfest. Parktoberfest honors the legacy of Emma Koehler who donated 11 acres of land to the City of San Antonio in memory of her husband Otto Koehler, who owned the Pearl Brewing Association.
kiiky.com
10 Best Community Colleges in San Antonio | 2022
San Antonio College has one of the most diverse course offerings among San Antonio’s community colleges. Since 1925, San Antonio College has served the city. It serves around 22,000 students each year with a high-quality education. In other words, if you want to go to school on a tight...
San Marcos film studio gains 'The Mandalorian' special effects technology
The studio will be the first ever to have two virtual production stages.
San Antonio Current
San Antonio locations of Nothing Bundt Cakes to give away free mini cakes Sept. 1
San Antonio-area locations of Nothing Bundt Cakes will on Sept. 1 celebrate the chain’s twenty-fifth birthday by giving away 250 free mini confetti bundt cakes at each store. Known for its signature recipe Bundt cakes, individually-portioned Bundtlets and bite-sized Bundtinis, the Texas-based chain doles out cakes in a variety...
8 dog-friendly restaurants and bars with patios in San Antonio
Some even feature specialty pup menus.
KSAT 12
BGC Scores and Schedules: Week 1, High School Football in San Antonio, South Texas, Hill Country
Below you will find the schedule of games and live scores for week one of the 2022 high school football games — August 25, 26, 27 — in the San Antonio, South Texas and the Hill Country area. Game scores below will be updated at the end of...
KSAT 12
Meet the newest reporter at KSAT, Camelia Juarez
You’ve most likely seen journalist Camelia Juarez on-air and have read her articles on KSAT.com already. That’s because Camelia worked at KSAT 12 as a news intern a few years ago and she has hit the ground running since her first day as a reporter. Camelia has brought...
KSAT 12
‘Finally’: KSAT viewers share images, videos of long-awaited rain in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – In drought-stricken South Central Texas, any sight of rain is a good thing. So when the storm rolled through the San Antonio area on Monday, KSAT viewers busted out their phones to capture photos and videos of the long-awaited downpours. The rain gauge at the San...
Elon Musk considers a hyperloop tunnel between Austin and San Antonio
Whether it’s by car or bus, chances are you’ll have to travel through some highway traffic to reach San Antonio. But Elon Musk proposed a different transportation method this week by tweeting about maybe having a hyperloop demo tunnel between Austin and the Alamo City. The hyperloop, as Musk’s Boring Company envisions, is a high-speed transportation system that involves passengers traveling in autonomous electric pods at 600+ miles per hour. Musk claims it is “the fastest way to get between one downtown and another with known physics,” though if it were approved, the timeline for accomplishing it is unclear. In Las Vegas, where Boring tunnels recently got approval to expand, passengers on the 1.7 mile tunnels beneath the city’s convention center reported traffic backups. He floated the idea in a reply to a larger Twitter thread that began in 2018 with a poll on tunnels. “Impossible pipedream, stupid hole in ground or both?” he asked his followers. 62% voted both.
KSAT 12
The San Antonio Strangler: South Texas Crime Stories
SAN ANTONIO – Find more true-crime podcasts on the South Texas Crime Stories page. He ripped five women away from their families, many more narrowly escaped his grasp. In the middle of the night, he’d stalk his prey before attacking. Natalie Chavez. Natalie Chavez was only 15 years...
The history of pie in Kyle, the 'Pie Capital of Texas'
KYLE, Texas — Kyle is home to a little over 49,000 people. Some have lived there their whole lives, while others are new in town. Something else that's fairly new? Kyle's "Pie Capital of Texas" title. "When some people think about the city of Kyle, they may think, since...
San Antonio Current
Everything we saw as Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett rocked San Antonio's Alamodome
On Sunday, San Antonio's Alamodome played host to what's undoubtedly the biggest package tour of the summer. Dual headliners Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard ruled rock airwaves in the '80s, while openers Poison and Joan Jett & the Blackhearts also major draws during that era. All four bands put on the kind of legendary performances that defined their careers.
Family of missing San Antonio girl believe Lina Khil isn't in Texas
The family said there have been a few leads but nothing solid.
Fish City Grill announces opening date for 3rd San Antonio seafood spot
The Rim area is days away from a welcoming a new seafood spot.
