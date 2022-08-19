Read full article on original website
Vermont postal problems persist
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Postal problems continue in Vermont, with many people forced to go to the post office to make pickups or the mail not showing up at all. Officials say there are many factors impacting the USPS’s ability to deliver mail in a timely manner, but right now it appears that the main issues are staffing shortages and a recent increase in COVID cases.
Vt. restaurants struggle to stay open amid staffing shortages
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Local restaurants are starving for staff, just one of the ongoing labor force problems triggered by the pandemic. In the past two weeks, a handful of Burlington restaurants closed their doors because of the staffing shortage. The Vermont Tap House is temporarily closed due to a...
Vermont restaurants close due to staffing shortages
School-age Vermonters’ vaccination status and requirements as back-to-school season starts
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - When kids head back to school they need to have proof of vaccination or a signed exemption form with them. This does not include COVID-19, but the routine vaccines for polio, MMR and hepatitis B to name a few. The World Health Organization says millions of...
Vt. officials issue warning over fake DMV texts
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont officials are warning about phony text messages making the rounds that claim to be from the DMV. The message reads “Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) Safety Program: Your license have been temporarily suspended. Kindly validate your driver’s license immediately through this link.”
Vt. college students, parents welcome loan forgiveness plan
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Student loan relief is coming for thousands of Vermont borrowers as part of President Joe Biden’s sweeping plan announced Wednesday. Under the plan, borrowers who earn less than $125,000 a year, or families earning less than $250,000, would be eligible for the $10,000 loan forgiveness. For those who also receive Pell Grants, which are reserved for undergraduates with the most significant financial need, the federal government would cancel up to an additional $10,000 in federal loan debt.
Teacher shortage across Vermont as students head back to school
Drought-like conditions impacting some Vt. farms
WHITING, Vt. (WCAX) - The majority of our region remains abnormally dry and some farmers say they feel the heat. For one Addison County farmer, aside from the occasional shower, he says he hasn’t seen steady rain since May. “It seems like the rain is going just either north...
Opponents of wake boats seek new rules, roiling lake communities
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A debate over proposed rules for wake boats is stirring the waters of Vermont’s lakes and ponds this summer. Wake boats are large watercraft specially designed to create a rear wave big enough to surf on. Large water tanks serve as ballast, tipping the rear of the boat down and extending the propeller deep into the lake. Some shoreline homeowners and lake users are calling on the state to regulate where and how the craft are used, saying they harm the environment and disturb the peace. Proposed restrictions would amount to the most significant new lake rules in Vermont in decades.
West Nile detected in Vermont mosquito sample for 1st time this season
ALBURGH, Vt. (WCAX) - West Nile virus has been found in mosquitoes in Vermont for the first time this year. A sample pool of mosquitoes in Alburgh tested positive. So far, the state has tested nearly 50,000 mosquitoes from nearly 1,000 pools. There have been no confirmed cases of West...
Vt. schools face staff shortages as kids head back to school
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There are around 1,200 open positions in the Vermont public school system ahead of the first day of school, according to the Vermont National Education Association. That includes licensed classroom teachers, paraeducators, custodians and substitutes. A mix of issues, like COVID-19 stress and fewer educators entering...
Last 1st day at 3 Vermont colleges before a major merger
State tries to encourage more Vt. students to consider careers in the trades
HYDE PARK, Vt. (WCAX) - As labor shortages persist across Vermont, the state hopes to guide more high school students to pursue careers in the trades. The state is working to contribute millions of dollars to help educate students that the trades are out there and give them the tools to pursue a career in technical education.
Connecting the next generation of farmers to Vermont land
WAITSFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - As farmers get ready to harvest their crops, some might wonder who will be there to do it next year. One farm in Waitsfield is starting the process of passing on its land, and both the farmer and those looking to take over can consider themselves lucky.
Vermont primary election results are certified
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont’s primary election results have been certified after a delay caused by a technical issue, Secretary of State Jim Condos announced Tuesday. The vote tallies and winners in the Aug. 9 primary were certified as official at a meeting of the canvassing committee on Monday, he said.
Vermont watching closely for spotted lanternfly; how you can help
SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - The spotted lanternfly has been making headlines up and down the East Coast, but aside from a few isolated incidents, Vermont remains OK so far. But the state is watching closely and they want your help. Besides the normal pests eyeing the grapes at the Shelburne...
Flooding from sprinkler system malfunction displaces Vt. businesses
WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - Part of the Briggs building in downtown White River Junction is still off limits after significant flooding last week. Officials say a sprinkler system malfunctioned in the basement of the building, flooding it with several feet of water in some areas. Multiple tenants had...
Vt. fireworks company takes 1st place in international competition
EAST MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont fireworks company took top honors at an international competition. Northstar Fireworks is based in East Montpelier. This summer they competed against teams from Mexico, Canada and France in the Casino Lac-Leamy’s international fireworks competition. Northstar said the competition, which took place in...
Back-to-school photo sharing tips for social media
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Many Vermont kids head back to school this week and there are some tips parents should know before posting on social media about it. The Better Business Bureau has come out with a list of some basic precautions. They include avoiding sharing personal details, double-checking privacy settings, and watching out for phony friend requests.
Vt. parents hit consignment shops for back-to-school deals
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With inflation and disruptions to the supply chain, it hasn’t been as easy to shop for back-to-school and parents are on the hunt for a deal for school clothes. That includes consignment shops like Boho Baby. “Back-to-school season’s crazy,” said Lisa Goulding, the owner of...
