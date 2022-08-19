ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

‘Grease’ returns to theaters for $5 in honor of Olivia Newton-John

By Michael Bartiromo
PIX11
PIX11
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21RYph_0hNg1DZW00

(NEXSTAR) – The AMC theater chain is hoping you’ll spend one of your summer nights watching “Grease” on the big screen.

Adam Aron, the CEO of AMC Theatres, announced on Twitter that “Grease” will return to theaters in honor of Olivia Newton-John, who died earlier this month at 73.

Olivia Newton-John dies at 73, husband says

Aron added that the showings will be part of the theater chain’s “$5 Fan Faves” movie deal, meaning the screenings will cost only $5 plus tax. Some of the proceeds will be donated to charity.

“An inexpensive $5 admission price, and through our charity AMC Cares we will donate $1 per sold ticket to breast cancer research,” Aron added.

Aron did not specify how many theaters would be participating but said “many” of the chain’s locations would be hosting “Grease” screenings this weekend. Specific showtimes and participating theaters can be found at AMC’s official website.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DeUo3_0hNg1DZW00
Olivia Newton-John’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is seen shortly after her passing on Aug. 8, 2022. (Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images)

Newton-John, who passed away on Aug. 8, was first diagnosed with breast cancer in the early 1990s. Throughout the following years, she became an advocate for breast cancer awareness and championed research initiatives and charities. She also helped to create the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness & Research Centre in Melbourne, Australia.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

Related
PIX11

Teens chase 13-year-old boy off Staten Island bus, take his yarmulke: NYPD

NEW DORP, Staten Island (PIX11) — A group of teens chased a 13-year-old boy off a bus in Staten Island and then took his yarmulke, police said Tuesday. The victim was on the S79 bus on Hylan Boulevard near Ebbitts Street on July 21 when three unidentified teens —- two males and a female — […]
PIX11

Bronx beating of off-duty NYPD cop tied to larger NYC crime spree

UNIONPORT, the Bronx (PIX11) — The Bronx beating of an off-duty NYPD cop that left the victim in a medically-induced coma is part of a larger pattern of carjackings, robberies, and assaults that includes at least 19 incidents in August, according to authorities. In the latest incident, the 48-year-old cop was jogging around 10:50 a.m. […]
PIX11

Top Democrats square off in New York primary elections

NEW YORK (AP) — New York is holding its second round of primary elections after voting in June for statewide races. Tuesday will cover the state’s 26 U.S. House seats, a delayed date after a judge ordered a redrawing of political maps. The new congressional districts have caused Democratic consternation, especially a new Manhattan-area seat […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olivia Newton John
Person
Adam Aron
PIX11

NYPD officer in coma after Bronx beating while jogging

UNIONPORT, the Bronx (PIX11) — An off-duty NYPD officer was beaten in the Bronx on Tuesday; he was wounded so badly that he was placed into a medically induced coma, police said. The officer was jogging on Olmstead Avenue in the morning when he was attacked, officials said. Before collapsing on the street, he flagged […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

13-year-old girl arrested in NYC taxi driver’s death

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Police arrested a 13-year-old girl on Tuesday in connection with the death of a New York City taxi driver. The girl, charged with gang assault and theft of service, is the fourth person arrested in the case. Police previously arrested a 15-year-old girl and two 20-year-old men. The most serious charges […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Robbers take men’s clothing in knifepoint Bronx incident: NYPD

THE BRONX (PIX11) — Three unidentified suspects took clothing from two men at knifepoint in a Bronx incident, police said Sunday. They approached the 37 and 38-year-old victims on Aug. 12 around 3:30 p.m., officials said. Police did not provide a cross street for the incident, only noting it had occurred in the 44 Precinct, […]
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amc Theaters#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Cancer Research#Amc Theatres#Amc Cares#Getty Images#Nexstar Media Inc
PIX11

Powerball win: Ticket worth $1 million sold in Queens

JAMAICA, Queens (PIX11) — Someone in Queens bagged quite a payday. A second-prize Powerball ticket worth a guaranteed $1,000,000 was sold for Monday’s drawing, according to the New York Lottery. The ticket was bought from ABC Discount Liquors & Wine, located along Hillside Avenue near 185th Street. Powerball players can check nylottery.ny.gov to see if […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Utility worker falls 20 feet from truck on Long Island, dies: police

HUNTINGTON, N.Y. (PIX11) – A PSEG Long Island subcontractor clipping trees around utility lines on Park Avenue in Huntington Station fell about 20 feet from his bucket truck and died on Tuesday, police said. Edis Rene Maldonado, 40, of Copiague, was in the extended truck when he fell around 1:55 p.m. According to officials, he […]
HUNTINGTON, NY
PIX11

Woman shot dead in Brooklyn; 1 of at least 4 shootings overnight

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A woman was fatally shot early Monday in Brownsville, marking one of at least four shootings in the city during the overnight hours, according to authorities. Police responding to a 911 call around 1:15 a.m. found the victim, 42, unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds to her body in the lobby of […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Rapper Fetty Wap pleads guilty to federal drug charges: officials

LONG ISLAND (PIX11) — Weeks after being thrown in jail for a bail violation where he allegedly threatened to kill someone, rapper Fetty Wap pleaded guilty to federal drug charges Monday, officials said. Fetty Wap, whose real name is  Willie Maxwell, admitted to conspiracy to distribute and possess a controlled substance during a proceeding in federal […]
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Cancer
NewsBreak
Sports
PIX11

Kidnapping suspect throws machete while running from police, LI officials say

WESTBURY, NY (PIX11) — Police arrested three alleged kidnappers in Westbury on Saturday evening after a traffic stop, officials said. During the traffic stop near Cambridge and Oxford streets, officers noticed a 48-year-old man in the vehicle looked like he was distressed, police said. All four occupants were removed from the vehicle. Once they were […]
WESTBURY, NY
PIX11

Manhattan subway stabbing: NYPD releases images of suspect sought

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — Investigators on Tuesday released surveillance video of a suspect wanted in connection to a stabbing aboard a subway train rumbling through Midtown Manhattan. The attack unfolded around 2:15 a.m. Monday aboard a southbound D train pulling into the 47th-50th Streets – Rockefeller Center station, according to authorities. The encounter started as […]
PIX11

Teen missing from the Bronx for more than a week

THE BRONX (PIX11) — Shaquira Thomas said she sent her teen daughter, Nala, to live with her father in Texas, hoping the move would lead the 15 year old to a better group of friends. “She’s a very smart little girl,” Thomas told PIX11 News Tuesday, “but she’s not a street-smart girl.” Nala Diop Thomas […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Five Powerball lottery tickets worth $50,000 each sold in NY

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Saturday was a very lucky day for New Yorkers.  Five third-prize tickets, each one worth $50,000, were sold for Saturday’s Powerball drawing.  The winning tickets have four matching numbers and the Powerball.   The winning numbers for the Powerball drawing were: 5-9-11-16-66. The Powerball was 7. The winning tickets were sold at: Digitronex […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

NJ man found dead after going missing, was camping with his family

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, PA (PIX11) — A 43-year-old man from New Jersey drowned in Pennsylvania, according to the coroner’s office. Adrien Hachey of Basking Ridge went missing on Sunday, PIX11 sister station WBRE reported. He had been camping with his family at 8 Bees Camp Ground on Mount Pleasant Lane. Hachey’s body was found submerged in […]
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, PA
PIX11

Nadler wins Democratic primary for NY’s 12th Congressional District

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Rep. Jerry Nadler, one of New York City’s most veteran members of Congress, won his primary on Tuesday, beating out another of the city’s longest-running members of Congress. In an unusual primary, Nadler was pitted against Rep. Carolyn Maloney because of redistricting that combined Nadler’s Upper West Side district with Maloney’s […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Two scooter-riding suspects wanted in Bronx gunpoint robberies, cops say

THE BRONX (PIX11) — Two scooter-riding suspects snatched chains and cash at gunpoint during an alleged robbery spree in the Bronx, police said. The three incidents occurred in less than an hour on Aug. 14. In the first incident, the two suspects approached a 42-year-old man near University Avenue and West 180th Street at around […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

PIX11

45K+
Followers
11K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy