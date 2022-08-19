Read full article on original website
Cleetus McFarland and Friends Invade Bristol Speedway for an Action-Packed WeekendJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Gray's Mize Farm & Garden Supply Transitions to Hardware Store Thanks to Food CityJohn M. DabbsGray, TN
Sell Your Home Quickly - Johnson City and Tri-Cities Rank in Top 20 Real Estate MarketsJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Five charming small towns in Virginia that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensVirginia State
Broyles Assumes the Helm as Bluff City Mayor After Bowling's Sudden ResignationJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Kingsport Times-News
Former Sullivan Middle School eyed for potential community use
BLOUNTVILLE — A former county school in their neighborhood has drawn interest from a group of Sullivan Gardens residents. They’d like to see it saved from demolition and converted to community use. The Sullivan County Commission approved a resolution asking and authorizing County Mayor Richard Venable to approach...
Kingsport Times-News
Rogersville City School donates computers to new youth center, veterans center
ROGERSVILLE — The Rogersville City School Board of Education voted to donate 15 laptops to two organizations in Hawkins County: the Brighter Horizons Youth Center and the Veterans Center. The BOE decided to declare the 15 Dell Latitude 3460 laptop computers as surplus property at its Aug. 9 meeting.
elizabethton.com
Tweetsie Railroad honors its history as it celebrates Railroad Heritage Weekend
BLOWING ROCK, N.C. — Tweetsie Railroad is commemorating the history of the East Tennessee and Western North Carolina Railroad (ET&WNC) during Railroad Heritage Weekend on August 27 and 28. Guests can immerse themselves in the golden age of railroads with Tweetsie’s historic narrow-gauge steam locomotives and many other activities throughout the weekend.
elizabethton.com
Cherokee Heritage Day Saturday will feature discussion on ‘Contemporary Cherokee Life’
A panel discussion entitled, “Contemporary Cherokee Life,” will be a new feature of the second annual Cherokee Heritage Day event at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park on Saturday, Aug. 27. Sycamore Shoals, forever linked with the rich traditions and influence of the Cherokee people, is offering a day devoted to sharing Cherokee history and culture through traditional arts and historic presentations.
elizabethton.com
Billy Jay Sluder
Billy Jay Sluder, 92, Johnson City, passed on Monday, August 22, 2022, at the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center. Mr. Sluder was a native of Greene County and a son of the late William Lee and Kathleen Elizabeth Neal Sluder. Mr. Sluder was retired from Metropolitan Life Insurance Company...
Meet the Mayor: Greene County Mayor, Kevin Morrison
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – In this week’s installment of Meet the Mayor, recently re-elected Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison sat down with News Channel 11 in a live interview. Morrison spoke about the influx of people moving to Greene County from out of the area and his plan for the county in his next […]
elizabethton.com
Local business will benefit from Agribusiness fund
Governor Bill Lee and Agriculture Commissioner Charlie Hatcher, D.V.M., are announcing 15 businesses, including a Carter County business, which will benefit from the latest round of Agricultural Enterprise Fund (AEF) awards. Miller Brothers Sawmill & Logging, Carter County, which is in the business of forest products, is anong several state...
$8.5 million expansion in the works for Providence Academy
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Providence Academy has reached its maximum capacity of enrollment at 650 students with around 500 students on the waitlist. “Five years ago, we started seeing an increase in enrollment with our increase in activities, athletics, arts – those types of things. Then COVID happened, and we weren’t quite sure what was […]
Johnson City Press
SlageFest lineup for September festival announced
ELIZABETHTON — SlagleFest, a two-day music and art festival, will take place Sept. 17-18 at the Yoga Farm, 265 Slagle Road. The promoters of the event explain that the reason the event is called “SlagleFest” is because it is held “a stone’s throw from the original ‘Slagle Pasture,’” which is remembered for its music festivals. “Our plan is to grow our festival year over year to bring back this opportunity for the local community.”
Report: Church Hill employees said they felt pressured to perform private work for mayor
CHURCH HILL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Church Hill’s longtime mayor, Dennis Deal, misused both city property and city staff with staff performing work for him under pressure “for fear of losing their jobs,” a state investigative report says. The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office (TCO) investigated Church Hill in a probe that also found the city’s former court […]
elizabethton.com
Holston Medical Group’s Seasons for Women welcomes Jessica Walker, MD
BRISTOL — Holston Medical Group’s (HMG) Seasons for Women welcomes Jessica Walker, MD, to Seasons for Women located at 320 Bristol West Blvd., Bldg. 1 – Suite 2C, Bristol, Tenn. Dr. Walker was born and raised in Cancun, Mexico, where she was inspired by her family doctor...
elizabethton.com
September at Sycamore Shoals State Park is jam-packed with adventure, activities
September at Sycamore Shoals Park is jam-packed with activities – from critter catching, bike rides, music and dancing to the annual Overmountain Victory Trail Re-enactment March. The OVT activities will begin Saturday, Sept. 10 at 10 a.m. when the Tennessee Society Songs of the American Revolution will meet at...
wjhl.com
International Overdose Awareness Day
(WJHL) Kahla Cobb, Regional Overdose Prevention Specialist with the Sullivan County Anti Drug Coalition tells us about this year’s events leading up to this important day coming up August 31st. For more information visit www.scadc.org.
Johnson City Press
Firefighters fight Surgoinsville fire
Fire departments from Carters Valley, Surgoinsville and Goshen Valley responded to a single-family residence fire at 920 Millers Bluff Road, Surgoinsville, on Monday evening at around 6:50 pm. The fire was believed to have started in the kitchen as a result of a cooking-related incident. There were no injuries and...
elizabethton.com
Johnson City Police Beats
On August 15, 2022, at approximately 2:05 pm, officers of the Johnson City Police Department arrested Eric Ryan Rose of Raven, Virginia on a charge of being a Fugitive from Justice. The arrest stems from information received that Rose was on the Veterans Administration property, located at 69 Dogwood Ave in Johnson City. With the assistance of VA Police, he was located and taken into custody. Investigation revealed Rose to be wanted out of Tazewell County, Virginia, for Felony Animal Abuse charges. He was transported to Washington County Detention Center where he awaits extradition.
Kingsport Times-News
Who's the Fairest of the Fair?
On the evening of the Appalachian Fair's opening night Monday, 14 young women from the area will compete to be crowned Fairest of the Fair for 2022. Contestants in the pageant, which is an 84-year-old tradition at Washington County's annual fair, will be judged by a panel based on their beauty, poise and personality.
wcyb.com
New economic development plan for Southwest Virginia
NORTON, Va. — A new economic development plan in Norton, Va. is expected to bring hundreds of new jobs to the area. The new business facility is part of the Department of Commerce's $300 million Coal Communities Commitment. "The uniqueness of the site, I think, with all of the...
Forest Service plans Creeper Trail repairs
MARION, Va. (WJHL) — The U.S. Forest Service plans to make several repairs to the Creeper Trail in the coming months. The Forest Service will spend $377,000 this fiscal year on Creeper Trail maintenance projects. The funds are part of the Great American Outdoors Act, which addresses maintenance backlogs at recreation facilities. Partnering with Washington […]
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU houses students in local hotels
With classes starting on Monday, East Tennessee State University is having to make accommodations for some students in local hotels due to a shortage of on-campus housing space. Joe Sherlin, the Junior Vice President for Student Life and Enrollment, said that although the university has returned its residence halls to...
Bristol clinic could soon cross state lines and offer abortion treatment in Virginia
BRISTOL, Va. — On Thursday, Tennessee's anti-abortion ban will go into effect. Doctors will not be able to give women abortion treatments unless they decide it's necessary to save a woman's life. However, the state's law does not have exemptions for cases of rape, incest, or if a child...
