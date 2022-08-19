ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabethton, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kingsport Times-News

Former Sullivan Middle School eyed for potential community use

BLOUNTVILLE — A former county school in their neighborhood has drawn interest from a group of Sullivan Gardens residents. They’d like to see it saved from demolition and converted to community use. The Sullivan County Commission approved a resolution asking and authorizing County Mayor Richard Venable to approach...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
elizabethton.com

Tweetsie Railroad honors its history as it celebrates Railroad Heritage Weekend

BLOWING ROCK, N.C. — Tweetsie Railroad is commemorating the history of the East Tennessee and Western North Carolina Railroad (ET&WNC) during Railroad Heritage Weekend on August 27 and 28. Guests can immerse themselves in the golden age of railroads with Tweetsie’s historic narrow-gauge steam locomotives and many other activities throughout the weekend.
BLOWING ROCK, NC
elizabethton.com

Cherokee Heritage Day Saturday will feature discussion on ‘Contemporary Cherokee Life’

A panel discussion entitled, “Contemporary Cherokee Life,” will be a new feature of the second annual Cherokee Heritage Day event at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park on Saturday, Aug. 27. Sycamore Shoals, forever linked with the rich traditions and influence of the Cherokee people, is offering a day devoted to sharing Cherokee history and culture through traditional arts and historic presentations.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elizabethton, TN
Elizabethton, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
elizabethton.com

Billy Jay Sluder

Billy Jay Sluder, 92, Johnson City, passed on Monday, August 22, 2022, at the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center. Mr. Sluder was a native of Greene County and a son of the late William Lee and Kathleen Elizabeth Neal Sluder. Mr. Sluder was retired from Metropolitan Life Insurance Company...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Meet the Mayor: Greene County Mayor, Kevin Morrison

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – In this week’s installment of Meet the Mayor, recently re-elected Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison sat down with News Channel 11 in a live interview. Morrison spoke about the influx of people moving to Greene County from out of the area and his plan for the county in his next […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN
elizabethton.com

Local business will benefit from Agribusiness fund

Governor Bill Lee and Agriculture Commissioner Charlie Hatcher, D.V.M., are announcing 15 businesses, including a Carter County business, which will benefit from the latest round of Agricultural Enterprise Fund (AEF) awards. Miller Brothers Sawmill & Logging, Carter County, which is in the business of forest products, is anong several state...
CARTER COUNTY, TN
WJHL

$8.5 million expansion in the works for Providence Academy

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Providence Academy has reached its maximum capacity of enrollment at 650 students with around 500 students on the waitlist. “Five years ago, we started seeing an increase in enrollment with our increase in activities, athletics, arts – those types of things. Then COVID happened, and we weren’t quite sure what was […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vfw#Commanders#All American#Auxiliary#Veterans
Johnson City Press

SlageFest lineup for September festival announced

ELIZABETHTON — SlagleFest, a two-day music and art festival, will take place Sept. 17-18 at the Yoga Farm, 265 Slagle Road. The promoters of the event explain that the reason the event is called “SlagleFest” is because it is held “a stone’s throw from the original ‘Slagle Pasture,’” which is remembered for its music festivals. “Our plan is to grow our festival year over year to bring back this opportunity for the local community.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
wjhl.com

International Overdose Awareness Day

(WJHL) Kahla Cobb, Regional Overdose Prevention Specialist with the Sullivan County Anti Drug Coalition tells us about this year’s events leading up to this important day coming up August 31st. For more information visit www.scadc.org.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Firefighters fight Surgoinsville fire

Fire departments from Carters Valley, Surgoinsville and Goshen Valley responded to a single-family residence fire at 920 Millers Bluff Road, Surgoinsville, on Monday evening at around 6:50 pm. The fire was believed to have started in the kitchen as a result of a cooking-related incident. There were no injuries and...
SURGOINSVILLE, TN
elizabethton.com

Johnson City Police Beats

On August 15, 2022, at approximately 2:05 pm, officers of the Johnson City Police Department arrested Eric Ryan Rose of Raven, Virginia on a charge of being a Fugitive from Justice. The arrest stems from information received that Rose was on the Veterans Administration property, located at 69 Dogwood Ave in Johnson City. With the assistance of VA Police, he was located and taken into custody. Investigation revealed Rose to be wanted out of Tazewell County, Virginia, for Felony Animal Abuse charges. He was transported to Washington County Detention Center where he awaits extradition.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Who's the Fairest of the Fair?

On the evening of the Appalachian Fair's opening night Monday, 14 young women from the area will compete to be crowned Fairest of the Fair for 2022. Contestants in the pageant, which is an 84-year-old tradition at Washington County's annual fair, will be judged by a panel based on their beauty, poise and personality.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
wcyb.com

New economic development plan for Southwest Virginia

NORTON, Va. — A new economic development plan in Norton, Va. is expected to bring hundreds of new jobs to the area. The new business facility is part of the Department of Commerce's $300 million Coal Communities Commitment. "The uniqueness of the site, I think, with all of the...
NORTON, VA
WJHL

Forest Service plans Creeper Trail repairs

MARION, Va. (WJHL) — The U.S. Forest Service plans to make several repairs to the Creeper Trail in the coming months. The Forest Service will spend $377,000 this fiscal year on Creeper Trail maintenance projects. The funds are part of the Great American Outdoors Act, which addresses maintenance backlogs at recreation facilities. Partnering with Washington […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

ETSU houses students in local hotels

With classes starting on Monday, East Tennessee State University is having to make accommodations for some students in local hotels due to a shortage of on-campus housing space. Joe Sherlin, the Junior Vice President for Student Life and Enrollment, said that although the university has returned its residence halls to...
HOUSING

Comments / 0

Community Policy