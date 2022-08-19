ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana Coast Guard search for missing man in Houma

By Seth Linscombe
 5 days ago

NEW ORLEANS, La. ( KLFY ) – The Coast Guard is searching for a man who went missing near Houma on Thursday.

Lawrence Kennedy, 59, is a black male who was last seen wearing shorts and a pink and turquoise button up shirt, in the water with no lifejacket near mile marker 21 of the Houma Navigation Canal. Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans got a call at 7:34 p.m. Thursday from the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office reporting a man overboard.

Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans are using the MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew and the Grand Isle 24-foot Small Boat boatcrew. Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries and Grand Caillou Fire Department are also assisting.

If you have any information please call Coast Guard Sector New Orleans Command Center at (504) 365-2200.

