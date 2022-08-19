Read full article on original website
westernkansasnews.com
Garden City man arrested after car stolen out of Guymon
Garden City, Kan (WesternKansasNews.Com) – On Monday, the Garden City Police Department was contacted by the Guymon (OK) Police Department about a stolen vehicle out of Guymon, OK, possibly in the Garden City area. On Tuesday, Officers located the vehicle and initiated a high-risk traffic stop in the 400...
KWCH.com
Garden City fire deemed arson, investigation ongoing
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A house fire last week in Garden City has been deemed arson, according to the Garden City Fire Department. The fire happened at around 5 a.m. on Aug. 18. Crews responded to the 1600 block of A Street and quickly extinguished the fire. As they began to investigate, they noticed a strong smell of accelerant as well as markings of smoke residue.
westernkansasnews.com
Kansas pilot hospitalized after small plane crash
FINNEY COUNTY—A Kansas man was injured in a small plane crash just before 10:30a.m. Monday in Finney County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a North Wing Design Apache Ultralight piloted by Dallas James Savolt, 46, Garden City, used the side of a residence at 455 East Sondreagger Road as a runway to take off northbound.
Kansas woman makes history as female aircraft mechanic
LAKIN, Kan. (KSNW) – “If it’s an airplane, I had to be around it,” said Kymberly Logan. Logan, 35, knew she was destined to turn her love for flying into a career at a young age. “Six months old, I got to take my first flight, and I guess I have just been hooked ever […]
agdaily.com
Seaboard Feed Mill employee killed in grain car accident
An unnamed Seaboard Feed Mill employee was killed earlier this month in what appears to be a grain car accident at the mill in Kansas. Authorities are still investigating the events that led to the worker’s death, although no foul play is suspected. The Wichita County Sheriff’s Department confirmed...
Kansas teen dies after SUV rollover crash
SCOTT COUNTY—A Kansas teen died in an accident just before 11a.m. Saturday in Scott County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2002 Mercury Mountaineer driven by Isaac Jeremiah Redburn, 18, Haviland, was southbound on Venison Road just north of Kansas 96. The SUV entered the west ditch. The diver...
livingnewdeal.org
Big Pool Additions – Garden City KS
Project type: Swimming Pools, Parks and Recreation. Agency: Works Progress Administration (WPA) Big Pool opened in Garden City KS in 1922. The Works Progress Administration added a bath house and a children’s wading pool. Source notes. We welcome contributions of additional information on any New Deal project site. Location...
