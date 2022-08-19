Read full article on original website
Grand Shanghai Circus hosting area appreciation
The Mickey Gilley Grand Shanghai Theatre is hosting area appreciation shows for Grand Shanghai Circus. Now through Saturday, Sept. 10, area residents have the opportunity to see the show for just $15. Counties who qualify for area appreciation can be found by calling the theater box office. The Grand Shanghai...
71st Crane Broiler Fest opens Wednesday
The Crane Broiler Festival will open this week for its 71st year. A tradition since 1952, the festival opens this year on Wednesday, Aug. 24, and runs through Saturday, Aug. 27, at the Crane City Park, located at 107 Myrna Lewers Parkway. The event is free to attend and has free parking.
BRAC to host auditions for Disney’s Frozen JR
Young Branson area actors will have the opportunity to showcase their talents as the Branson Regional Arts Councils hosts auditions for their upcoming production of Disney’s Frozen JR. Auditions will be held on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 26 and 27, at the Historic Owen Theatre in downtown Branson. Vocal...
Branson Chamber names Small Business and Non-Profit of the Year
The Branson/Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce and Convention & Visitors Bureau has honored a local business and a local charity for their outstanding work in the community. Fritz’s Adventure was named the 2022 Small Business of the Year and Elevate Branson was named the 2022 Non-Profit of the Year.
Boba Joe’s opens in downtown Branson
A new restaurant in downtown Branson has moved into the former Scoops ice cream location at 111 S. Commercial Street. Boba Joe’s will feature Bliss Artisan ice cream, Boba and Popping Boba Milk and Fruit Teas, and will eventually be home to Little Kitchen Cookie Company’s baked goods.
Jane Anne Friggle
Jane Anne Friggle, 85, of Branson MO passed away on Aug. 19, 2022 in her home. Jane was born on May 23, 1937 in Chicago, IL, the daughter of Ted and Catherine Jenoske Schlesna. She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister. Jane is survived by her...
Developer sues city of Branson for $28 million
A Branson developer is suing the city for nearly $28 million because it claims the city misled them on bringing water mains to a property on the western side of the city. Cushman Properties, LLC, announced the filing of lawsuit in Taney County Circuit Court on Friday, Aug. 12. “We...
TCAD’s Taylor wins statewide award
A staffer for the Taney County Ambulance District has been honored by the Missouri EMS Association. At the 2022 Missouri EMS Conference and Expo, Communications Training Officer Robert Taylor was given the Dispatcher/Communication Specialist of the Year award. “Part of our mission at TCAD Paramedics is to provide next level...
