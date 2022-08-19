ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabethton, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
elizabethton.com

Lady Cyclones take conference loss against East

The Elizabethton High School Lady Cyclones fall to 3-5 overall and 0-2 in the conference following a loss to Sullivan East. The Lady Cyclones volleyball team traveled to Bluff City Tuesday to take on conference foe Sullivan East, losing in four sets 7-25, 25-22, 18-25 and 21-25. Elizabethton came out...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
elizabethton.com

Lady Cyclones fall to Tennessee High

BRISTOL – Freshman Camdyn Garland scored a first half goal for Elizabethton but it wasn’t quite enough as the Lady Cyclones fell 3-1 to Tennessee High in girls soccer action at Stone Castle on Tuesday evening. EHS (0-3, 0-1 conference) saw senior goalkeeper Morgan Heaton make stops on...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
elizabethton.com

Warriors look to build on Week 1 momentum

There is nothing sweeter than opening up a brand new season with a win and the Happy Valley Warriors have been feasting on honey this week as they head into Week 2 after coming off a big 22-14 win over neighboring Cloudland last Friday night. However, the road this week...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
elizabethton.com

Lady Cyclones take two out of four matches in the Cyclone Invitational

Elizabethton High School Lady Cyclones finished with a 2-2 record on Saturday at the Cyclone Invitational. The tournament was held at Elizabethton High School. In the first match, the Lady Cyclones came out strong in the first set against Volunteer winning 25-20, before dropping the next two sets 21-25, 5-15. Elizabethton got in the win column in their next match against Anderson County taking two out of three sets, 26-24, 17-25 and 15-13. The Lady Cyclones split the last two games losing to Daniel Boone in two sets, 9-25, 23-25 and winning in two sets against Unicoi County 25-11, 25-14.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
Elizabethton, TN
Sports
City
Elizabethton, TN
City
Bristol, TN
Bristol, TN
Sports
elizabethton.com

Bulldogs to host Longhorns in renewal of rivalry

A long standing, storied rivalry was interrupted in 2021 by COVID concerns will be renewed on Friday night when the Johnson County Longhorns visit J.C. Campbell Stadium for a clash with the Hampton Bulldogs. “This is a long standing rivalry,” Bulldogs head coach Michael Lunsford said. “They have a big...
HAMPTON, TN
elizabethton.com

Flipping the switch on Friday Night Lights

The first week of Friday Night Football is in the books as Unaka, Happy Valley, and Hampton all came out victorious while Elizabethton and Cloudland took it on the chin in Week 1 action. If someone hasn’t attended the game, they might not understand why everyone gets so excited about...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
elizabethton.com

Jeannette Ann Simmons Price

Jeannette Ann Simmons Price, age 81, of Elizabethton, Tennessee went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at the Bristol Regional Medical Center. Jeannette was born in Elkton, Maryland to the late Irving Handy Simmons and Hilda May Blackson Simmons. In addition to her parents, Jeannette was also preceded in death by her husband of 34 years, Thurman Garrett Price; her brothers, Irving Simmons, Jr, Jack Simmons, James Simmons, Milford Simmons, Richard “Dickie” Simmons, George Simmons and Ernest Simmons; and her sisters, Ruth Davis, Marybelle Everett, Beatrice Cantler and Hilda May Simmons.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Cyclone#Elizabethton High School#Sullivan East High School
elizabethton.com

Harol Smith

Harol Smith, 88, of Elizabethton, Tenn., went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Hillview Health and Rehabilitation Center of Elizabethton. Harol was born in Louisville, Ky., to the late Ernest and Amy Mayes Smith. Harol retired from American Air Filter, where he worked in...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
elizabethton.com

Glenda Sharon Stout Bumgarner

Glenda Sharon Stout Bumgarner, 69, of Elizabethton, was a beloved mother, grandmother, wife and sister. She was surrounded by family when she went to be with her Lord on August 18, 2022. The daughter of the late Harry and Ester Stout, Glenda was a 1971 graduate of West Wilkes High...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
elizabethton.com

Lula Belle Hughes Davis

Lula Belle Hughes Davis, 84, Elizabethton, formerly of Lenoir, N.C., passed away Sunday, August 21, 2022, at Hermitage Health Center. Mrs Davis had lived in Lenoir, N.C., until recently. She was born December 28, 1937 in Huntdale, N.C., to the late David and Grace Honeycutt Hughes. Mrs. Davis was a...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
elizabethton.com

Acoustic Jam on Stage at Roan Mountain Park

Acoustic Jam on Stage will be held Tuesday, Aug. 23, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Anderson Community Park (behind the post office), Roan Mountain. Bring an instrument and join the fun with jam leader Ellie Hjemmet. Beginners are welcome.
ROAN MOUNTAIN, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Volleyball
NewsBreak
Sports
elizabethton.com

Billy Jay Sluder

Billy Jay Sluder, 92, Johnson City, passed on Monday, August 22, 2022, at the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center. Mr. Sluder was a native of Greene County and a son of the late William Lee and Kathleen Elizabeth Neal Sluder. Mr. Sluder was retired from Metropolitan Life Insurance Company...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
elizabethton.com

Roan Mtn. Summer Concert will feature Preston Benfield

We’re going Country one more time on the Roan and nobody does it better than Preston Benfield, one of our top musicians in the area with a great blend of your favorite covers and some of his heartfelt originals. Preston will be performing on Saturday, Aug. 27, with a...
ROAN MOUNTAIN, TN
elizabethton.com

Local business will benefit from Agribusiness fund

Governor Bill Lee and Agriculture Commissioner Charlie Hatcher, D.V.M., are announcing 15 businesses, including a Carter County business, which will benefit from the latest round of Agricultural Enterprise Fund (AEF) awards. Miller Brothers Sawmill & Logging, Carter County, which is in the business of forest products, is anong several state...
CARTER COUNTY, TN
elizabethton.com

Cherokee Heritage Day Saturday will feature discussion on ‘Contemporary Cherokee Life’

A panel discussion entitled, “Contemporary Cherokee Life,” will be a new feature of the second annual Cherokee Heritage Day event at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park on Saturday, Aug. 27. Sycamore Shoals, forever linked with the rich traditions and influence of the Cherokee people, is offering a day devoted to sharing Cherokee history and culture through traditional arts and historic presentations.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
elizabethton.com

Parks and Rec seeks good neighbors to volunteer

Elizabethton is proud to be known as the historical site of the first independent American government west of both the Eastern Continental Divide and the original Thirteen Colonies. However, being independent is not always a preferred state. That’s why some Elizabethton officials hope to encourage citizens to show their eager...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
elizabethton.com

Johnson City Police Beats

On August 15, 2022, at approximately 2:05 pm, officers of the Johnson City Police Department arrested Eric Ryan Rose of Raven, Virginia on a charge of being a Fugitive from Justice. The arrest stems from information received that Rose was on the Veterans Administration property, located at 69 Dogwood Ave in Johnson City. With the assistance of VA Police, he was located and taken into custody. Investigation revealed Rose to be wanted out of Tazewell County, Virginia, for Felony Animal Abuse charges. He was transported to Washington County Detention Center where he awaits extradition.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
elizabethton.com

Tweetsie Railroad honors its history as it celebrates Railroad Heritage Weekend

BLOWING ROCK, N.C. — Tweetsie Railroad is commemorating the history of the East Tennessee and Western North Carolina Railroad (ET&WNC) during Railroad Heritage Weekend on August 27 and 28. Guests can immerse themselves in the golden age of railroads with Tweetsie’s historic narrow-gauge steam locomotives and many other activities throughout the weekend.
BLOWING ROCK, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy