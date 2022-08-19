Read full article on original website
Carjacking victims: Mayor Cantrell's actions speak volumes about stance on crime
The victims told WWL’s Tommy Tucker that they want Mayor Cantrell to change how she handles crime in New Orleans and how she interacts with the victims of crime.
NOLA.com
New Orleans City Council plans pause to new short-term rentals in neighborhoods after court ruling
The New Orleans City Council will consider a temporary halt on short-term rentals in city neighborhoods after a bombshell federal appeals court ruling this week effectively ends the city's ability to place key restrictions on the industry under current law. District A Council person Joe Giarrusso said Wednesday that the...
theadvocate.com
Our Views: Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson needs to remember her campaign promises
The Orleans Justice Center, as the parish jail is now formally known, has been the scene of troubling incidents for many years, and that hasn't changed with a new sheriff in town. Since Susan Hutson took office there's been a fatal fight, followed by a suicide a few days later....
Cantrell’s in court support of carjacker puzzling victims, others
New Orleans residents are still trying to figure out Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s visit to juvenile court last week. Cantrell reportedly surprised court officials with her visit and caught the District Attorney’s office off guard.
‘Horrified by this brazen act,’ NOLA Public Schools expresses concern after student waving gun tries to enter bus
The incident happened at the corner of Gallier Drive and Mirabeau Street, as the student were on their way home at about 2:30, says the NOPD and Kate Mehok CEO of Crescent City School
Louisiana Felon Sentenced to Prison After Police Witnessed Him Openly Carrying a Handgun
Louisiana Felon Sentenced to Prison After Police Witnessed Him Openly Carrying a Handgun. New Orleans, Louisiana – On August 23, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that defendant, Darius Williams, a/k/a “D-Nice,” of New Orleans, Louisiana, was sentenced on August 10, 2022, by U.S. District Court Judge Lance M. Africk to a prison term of eighty months (6 years, 8 months) for being a felon in possession of a firearm, a violation of Title 18, United States Code, 922(g)(1).
NOLA.com
'Misguided': Gov. Edwards criticizes delay of New Orleans drainage funding over abortion
A campaign led by state Attorney General Jeff Landry to delay approval of a line of credit intended to help improve New Orleans drainage came under criticism Tuesday during a visit by U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. Landry has pushed the delay over the city’s refusal to enforce Louisiana’s...
Edwards: Bond Commission will move past abortion dispute, approve New Orleans power plant project
NEW ORLEANS – Gov. John Bel Edwards said he expects the Louisiana Bond Commission to work through an impasse that’s holding up nearly $40 million in financing for a critical infrastructure project here. At issue is the city’s decision not to enforce the state’s abortion law, and Attorney General Jeff Landry and other conservative members […] The post Edwards: Bond Commission will move past abortion dispute, approve New Orleans power plant project appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Confusion, upset over Cantrell's appearance in court in support of teen carjacker's family
NEW ORLEANS — Reactions ranging from bewilderment to outrage continued to boil over Monday to Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s appearance last week in juvenile court to support a 14-year-old carjacker and his family. Cantrell surprised juvenile court officials and the district attorney’s office with her unannounced court appearance Thursday...
NOPD responds to double shooting at gas station on outskirts of French Quarter
According to the NOPD, the shooting happened shortly before 9 p.m. in the 1100 block of N. Rampart Street, located just outside of the French Quarter.
NOLA.com
Sidney Torres' company paid $106k to employees after denying overtime in violation of labor laws
Sidney Torres IV has paid back wages to 105 employees of his IV Waste garbage-collection company after he improperly denied them bonuses and overtime while failing to accurately log some of their hours, federal officials said Tuesday. Torres paid his employees flat daily rates even when they worked more than...
NOLA.com
Man killed in shooting in Central City, marking the 2nd homicide of the day, NOPD says
A man was killed in a shooting Wednesday in Central City, marking the second homicide in about three hours in New Orleans, police said. The most recent shooting was reported to police at 10:32 a.m. in the 2800 block of South Johnson (map), police said. The man died at the scene, and his name and age have not been released.
‘They will stab you in the gut while looking you straight in the eye.’ Mississippi court clerk resigns — adding to long list of resignations at city.
A Mississippi court clerk said he is adding his name to the growing list of employees who have resigned from working in the City of Picayune. Tony Bounds, the city’s Court Clerk, said via social media that he is stepping down from the position, citing a toxic work environment perpetuated by the administration.
fox8live.com
‘I have no sympathy’: Wife of shot carjacking victim wants Bridge City youth inmates transferred now
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The wife of the man allegedly shot and carjacked last month by an escapee from the Bridge City Center for Youth said the lax oversight of inmates at the facility has torn her family apart. Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the upcoming transfer of violent juvenile...
NOLA.com
Man killed in shooting in Hollygrove; 1 detained for questioning, NOPD says
A man was killed in a shooting early Wednesday in the Hollygrove area, New Orleans police said. Authorities have detained someone for questioning related to the homicide. The shooting was reported to police at 7:37 a.m. in the 8800 block of Pritchard Place (map), police said. The man, whose name and age have not been released, died at the scene.
WDSU
New Orleans police investigate fatal shooting in Hollygrove
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened Wednesday morning in Hollygrove. According to police, the shooting happened in the 8800 block of Pritchard Place around 7:37 a.m. Police said a man was found shot to death at the location. The victim's...
cenlanow.com
Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson a no-show in criminal court
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The attorney for a murder suspect wants Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson to be found in contempt of court. He took his claim to a courtroom on Friday morning, but the sheriff didn’t show up. The sheriff’s office has explained she was not mandated...
wpsdlocal6.com
Louisiana state officials delay flood funding to New Orleans a second time over city officials' stance on abortion
(CNN) — Louisiana's State Bond Commission denied funding Thursday for a $39 million infrastructure project in Orleans Parish for the second time, at the behest of state Attorney General Jeff Landry, according to a statement on Landry's official Facebook page and video posted from the bond commission meeting. Landry...
NOLA.com
Woman who stabbed children then broadcast herself on Facebook sent to mental facility
A magistrate judge in New Orleans ruled Wednesday that Jenee Pedesclaux, a mother accused of brutally stabbing her two toddlers then broadcasting herself on social media streaked in blood, was unfit to stand trial. She then ordered that Pedesclaux be transferred to a mental facility. The decision came during a...
Central City, French Quarter shootings within minutes, leaves two hospitalized
One shooting happened in Central City and the other in the French Quarter.
