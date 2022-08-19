ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Louisiana Felon Sentenced to Prison After Police Witnessed Him Openly Carrying a Handgun

Louisiana Felon Sentenced to Prison After Police Witnessed Him Openly Carrying a Handgun. New Orleans, Louisiana – On August 23, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that defendant, Darius Williams, a/k/a “D-Nice,” of New Orleans, Louisiana, was sentenced on August 10, 2022, by U.S. District Court Judge Lance M. Africk to a prison term of eighty months (6 years, 8 months) for being a felon in possession of a firearm, a violation of Title 18, United States Code, 922(g)(1).
Louisiana Illuminator

Edwards: Bond Commission will move past abortion dispute, approve New Orleans power plant project

NEW ORLEANS – Gov. John Bel Edwards said he expects the Louisiana Bond Commission to work through an impasse that’s holding up nearly $40 million in financing for a critical infrastructure project here.  At issue is the city’s decision not to enforce the state’s abortion law, and Attorney General Jeff Landry and other conservative members […] The post Edwards: Bond Commission will move past abortion dispute, approve New Orleans power plant project appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Helena Moreno
Magnolia State Live

'They will stab you in the gut while looking you straight in the eye.' Mississippi court clerk resigns — adding to long list of resignations at city.

A Mississippi court clerk said he is adding his name to the growing list of employees who have resigned from working in the City of Picayune. Tony Bounds, the city’s Court Clerk, said via social media that he is stepping down from the position, citing a toxic work environment perpetuated by the administration.
NOLA.com

Man killed in shooting in Hollygrove; 1 detained for questioning, NOPD says

A man was killed in a shooting early Wednesday in the Hollygrove area, New Orleans police said. Authorities have detained someone for questioning related to the homicide. The shooting was reported to police at 7:37 a.m. in the 8800 block of Pritchard Place (map), police said. The man, whose name and age have not been released, died at the scene.
WDSU

New Orleans police investigate fatal shooting in Hollygrove

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened Wednesday morning in Hollygrove. According to police, the shooting happened in the 8800 block of Pritchard Place around 7:37 a.m. Police said a man was found shot to death at the location. The victim's...
